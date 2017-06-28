Please select your home edition
Edinburgh hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for final Scottish stopover

by Natasha Elliott today at 8:18 pm 28 June 2017
Ellen Ma?cArthur ?Cancer T?rust Rou?nd Brita?in 2017 ?leg 5 cr?ew © Ellen Ma?cArthur ?Cancer T?rust

Last week, Edinburgh played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017, a relay of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer circumnavigating the UK. Over the next three months the 17 crews of up to five different young people a week, will complete a 2,400 mile voyage with Edinburgh being the final stop before the crew sailed over the border to England.

Having joined the yacht in Stonehaven the previous weekend, the crew, seven of whom have sailed with the Trust as young people in recovery from cancer, arrived into the Royal Forth Yacht Club on Thursday to a warm welcome from locals and marina staff.

It was an action packed week for the young people on board with visits from Monikie Primary School and staff from Edinburgh based People's Postcode Lottery, key supporters of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for many years. Monikie Primary is the school of Elita McFarlane, age 11 from Monikie who was part of the Trust's Round Britain 2017 crew last week. Elita was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma on her tenth birthday and treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Elita said: "I had a fantastic time again with the Trust and it was amazing to be able to share some of that with my friends from school when we were moored in Arbroath. I can't wait to come back for more!"

During moments of high winds, the young crew took a break and had the opportunity to explore some of the sights Edinburgh and the other stopovers had to offer. This included Duntottar Castle, Dundee Rep Theatre, HM Frigate Unicorn and Edinburgh Castle - a fantastic experience for the whole crew.

While in the city, some of the Round Britain 2017 team visited young people still undergoing treatment for cancer at the General Western hospital in Edinburgh to share some of the support and activities available after treatment through the Trust.

Braving the elements, locals, Trust volunteers and fundraisers all flocked to the boat in its berth at the Royal Forth Yacht Club on Saturday for the open boat afternoon.

Now onto leg six of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage, Moonspray and her fresh new crew are making their way towards Newcastle for the first English stopover on the tour this coming weekend.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospitals and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.

You can follow the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 live on their website by visiting: www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/round-britain-2017/live-tracker

