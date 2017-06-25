Salcombe Yawl Open at St. Mawes Sailing Club

Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes © Graham Pinkney Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes © Graham Pinkney

by David Greening today at 7:19 pm

Seventeen Salcombe Yawls travelled to Cornwall over the weekend of 24th and 25th June for an away weekend hosted by the St Mawes Sailing Club.

Early arrivals launched into the harbour on the Friday into a building force six westerly breeze with some trepidation, wondering if their boats would still be afloat in the morning, fortunately their insurers were let off the hook and by Saturday morning the breeze had moderated.

Race Officer, Commodore and Classic Boat journo Nigel Sharp set the course for the first race, with beats across Carrick Roads from the St Mawes Castle shore toward Falmouth.

The first start line had a port bias, quickly picked up by an over keen fleet, who headed for the pin, with David Greening and Simon Stewart doing their best to remove the mark with its ground tackle, leaving the PRO nothing to sight, as they gyrated, a General Recall was signalled.

For the second start, the proximity of the pin to the beach moved the action to the Committee boat end, and the smart money, including Rob Adams and Ian McCormick, Charles Thompson and Alistair Morley and Tom Napper tacked early and headed to the Trefusis shore to pick up a starboard lift into the windward mark. Eventually Napper was to slide back, while Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten worked through into second place, followed by Roger Tushingham and Sue O'Brien, avoiding a conflagration at the leeward mark, when two mizzens came down. Team Adams McCormick took a popular win.

After a quick sojourn for lunch, the course for the second race was set, with the now mizzen-less Chicken Run in the hands of Simon and Victoria Gibbens rounding the windward mark ahead of Alistair Morley and Charles Thompson, who battled around a predominantly off-wind course. Gibbens ceded the first place to Morley and Thompson in recognition that a Yawl is not a Yawl (or a Ketch) without its mizzen mast standing.

SMSC hosted a pleasant evening of eating, drinking with sailors comparing notes, before retiring to bed in the fine hotels and camper vans of St Mawes.

Sunday dawned with almost perfect conditions, with a 15 to 25 mph Westerly. The fleet set off in formation out of the river, followed by a tough beat over the tide to Governer then a run past Carricknath to the club line turning mark. Morley and Thompson powered their way into the lead, with Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten emerging from a belated start into second place. Andrew Wood and Miles did an excellent starboard approach to the windward mark to round in third place in their Classic boat, but were to be ground down on the off wind legs by Mike Whitehouse and Andrew Reed.

So an excellent weekend was had by all, with new faces at the front; St Mawes SC ran a first rate event and we look forward to returning.

Overall Results:

Modern

1st Yawl 189, Charles Thompson and Alistair Morley

2nd Yawl 178, Rob Adams and Ian McCormick

3rd Yawl 173, Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten

Classic

1st Yawl 97, Andrew Wood and Miles Carden

2nd Yawl 112, Simon and Nikki Dobson

3rd Yawl 82, Tom Napper and Crew