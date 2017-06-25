Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 2
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Salopette
Elite Therm Mid Layer Salopette

Boats for sale

Salcombe Yawl 164
located in Kingsbridge

Salcombe Yawl Open at St. Mawes Sailing Club

by David Greening today at 7:19 pm 24-25 June 2017
Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes © Graham Pinkney

Seventeen Salcombe Yawls travelled to Cornwall over the weekend of 24th and 25th June for an away weekend hosted by the St Mawes Sailing Club.

Early arrivals launched into the harbour on the Friday into a building force six westerly breeze with some trepidation, wondering if their boats would still be afloat in the morning, fortunately their insurers were let off the hook and by Saturday morning the breeze had moderated.

Race Officer, Commodore and Classic Boat journo Nigel Sharp set the course for the first race, with beats across Carrick Roads from the St Mawes Castle shore toward Falmouth.

The first start line had a port bias, quickly picked up by an over keen fleet, who headed for the pin, with David Greening and Simon Stewart doing their best to remove the mark with its ground tackle, leaving the PRO nothing to sight, as they gyrated, a General Recall was signalled.

For the second start, the proximity of the pin to the beach moved the action to the Committee boat end, and the smart money, including Rob Adams and Ian McCormick, Charles Thompson and Alistair Morley and Tom Napper tacked early and headed to the Trefusis shore to pick up a starboard lift into the windward mark. Eventually Napper was to slide back, while Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten worked through into second place, followed by Roger Tushingham and Sue O'Brien, avoiding a conflagration at the leeward mark, when two mizzens came down. Team Adams McCormick took a popular win.

Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes - photo © Graham Pinkney
Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes - photo © Graham Pinkney

After a quick sojourn for lunch, the course for the second race was set, with the now mizzen-less Chicken Run in the hands of Simon and Victoria Gibbens rounding the windward mark ahead of Alistair Morley and Charles Thompson, who battled around a predominantly off-wind course. Gibbens ceded the first place to Morley and Thompson in recognition that a Yawl is not a Yawl (or a Ketch) without its mizzen mast standing.

SMSC hosted a pleasant evening of eating, drinking with sailors comparing notes, before retiring to bed in the fine hotels and camper vans of St Mawes.

Sunday dawned with almost perfect conditions, with a 15 to 25 mph Westerly. The fleet set off in formation out of the river, followed by a tough beat over the tide to Governer then a run past Carricknath to the club line turning mark. Morley and Thompson powered their way into the lead, with Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten emerging from a belated start into second place. Andrew Wood and Miles did an excellent starboard approach to the windward mark to round in third place in their Classic boat, but were to be ground down on the off wind legs by Mike Whitehouse and Andrew Reed.

Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes - photo © Andrew Reed
Salcombe Yawl at St. Mawes - photo © Andrew Reed

So an excellent weekend was had by all, with new faces at the front; St Mawes SC ran a first rate event and we look forward to returning.

Overall Results:

Modern
1st Yawl 189, Charles Thompson and Alistair Morley
2nd Yawl 178, Rob Adams and Ian McCormick
3rd Yawl 173, Malcolm Squire and Jonathan Britten

Classic
1st Yawl 97, Andrew Wood and Miles Carden
2nd Yawl 112, Simon and Nikki Dobson
3rd Yawl 82, Tom Napper and Crew

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 2
Salcombe is a lovely place to sail Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light. Posted on 19 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 1
A good sail for those who turned up Poor weather forecasting and generally gloomy conditions deterred many sailors from competing in the first SYC summer series but those that did compete had a good sail. Posted on 11 Jun Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 7
Sunshine and a fresh breeze, with a brief rain squall Sunshine - momentarily interrupted by a brief rain squall - and a fresh sea breeze provided excellent conditions for the final, and in several cases deciding, race in the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Posted on 5 Jun Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 5
Fresh and gusty south westerly under sunny skies A fresh and gusty south westerly, sunny skies and a full tide saw plenty take part in Race 5 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Over 30 boats competed across the 5 classes with more than half of these in the ever-popular Solo class. Posted on 22 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 4
At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! Up until now the 2017 season has been dominated by Easterlies which have made for challenging sailing in the Salcombe estuary and so it was good news for the competitors and race officer. Posted on 14 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 3
'Round the creeks' course to make best use of high water Grey skies and a fading north easterly breeze greeted the 28 boats lining up for race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. The Race Officer set a 'round the creeks' course to make best use of high water. Posted on 8 May Salcombe May Bank Holiday Open
For National 12s, RS400s and Salcombe Yawls Salcombe Yacht Club played host to a joint Salcombe Yawl, National Twelve and RS400 Open Meeting over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 2 May Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 5
Wind from most directions of the compass The final day of the Spring Series provided wind that came from most directions of the compass and weather that varied from glorious sunshine to a chilly North Westerly. Posted on 16 Apr Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 3
Sunshine and a nice breeze Sunshine and a force 3 – 4 breeze saw a healthy turnout of 11 Solos and 6 in the Handicap fleet for Race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series. Posted on 3 Apr Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 2
40 knot forecast reduces the number of takers With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small. Posted on 28 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy