Bala Long Distance Weekend
by John Hunter today at 8:09 am
24-25 June 2017
Catamarans dominated the first day of Bala's long distance weekend. The format for this annual event is a handicap race on the Saturday and a pursuit race on the Sunday and the 15mph conditions on Saturday turned out to be perfect for the big cats.
The leading cat a Nacra 20 Carbon did five laps of the windward leeward course in just under 3 hours covering 44 miles, and they recorded 19 knots upwind at times, not a bad performance!
The 22 boats all started together at the NE end of the lake & headed off to a windward mark approx. two & a half miles away. They then enjoyed a two & a half mile run back to the leeward mark & then repeated the process as many times as they could, before boats started to be finished after approximately 3 hours.
Peter & James Findley of Bala Catamaran Club (BCC) led from start to finish in the Nacra 20 Carbon, managing 5 laps, followed by Mike Cleaver & Charlotte Pearson from BCC in a F18 Cat, then Dave Walker & Chris also from BCC in a Nacra 20 Cat.
The first dinghy was Dan Partington in fourth place from Bala SC in his RS Vareo, then Mike Allan from BSC in a Devoti D ONE.
Conditions were a little lighter for Sunday's persuit race, set at two & a half hours, & with a course around the cans, with lots of tight reaches, it this time favored the dinghy's. Bala's Mike Allan in a Devoti D ONE, took the win, with last years winner an Osprey sailed by Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler from Coniston in second, then an RS400 sailed by Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh from Leigh & Lowton in third.
The overall winner of the Tegid Trophy for the 2 day event was Mike Allan in the Devotti D ONE, Then Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler in the Osprey, then Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh in the RS400.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sat / Sun
|Helm
|Crew
|Class
|Sail No
|Club
|PY
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Pts
|1st
|Sat / Sun
|Mike ALLEN
|
|DEVOTI D ONE
|11
|Bala SC
|953
|5
|1
|6
|2nd
|Sat / Sun
|Alec MAMWELL
|Arthur BUTLER
|OSPREY
|1350
|Coniston
|935
|6
|2
|8
|3rd
|Sat / Sun
|Stuart HALMAN
|Anna WALSH
|RS 400
|1453
|Leigh & Lowton
|942
|8
|3
|11
|4th
|Sat / Sun
|Mike CLEAVER
|Charlotte PEARSON
|F 18 CAT
|750
|Bala CC
|693
|2
|12
|14
|5th
|Sat / Sun
|Miles THOMAS
|Rhys CHANDLER
|FIREBALL
|14800
|Dovey YC / Bala SC
|959
|10
|5
|15
|6th
|Sat / Sun
|Ken HULL
|Steve CHANDLER / Steve WILLIAMS
|SB20
|3548
|Bala SC
|911
|12
|6
|18
|7th
|Sat
|Miles JAMES
|Justine MASON
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|3783
|Pwllheli SC
|981
|18
|7
|25
|8th
|Sat / Sun
|John HICKMAN
|
|SHADOW X CAT
|75
|Bala CC
|750
|16
|13
|29
|9th
|Sat
|Peter FINDLAY
|James FINDLEY
|NACRA 20 CARBON CAT
|4
|Bala CC
|596
|1
|DNC
|33
|10th
|Sat
|Dave WALKER
|Chris
|NACRA 20 CAT
|1070
|Bala CC
|652
|3
|DNC
|35
|11th
|Sun
|Martin CLIFT
|
|BLAZE
|662
|Bala SC
|1023
|DNC
|4
|36
|12th
|Sat
|Dan PARTINGTON
|
|RS VAREO
|133
|Bala SC
|1085
|4
|DNC
|36
|13th
|Sat / Sun
|John HAYWOOD
|Sarah HAYWOOD
|2000
|22239
|Bala SC
|1107
|7
|DNC
|39
|14th
|Sat / Sun
|Carl WHITEHILL
|Samuel WHITEHILL
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|3605
|Nefyn SC
|981
|DNC
|8
|40
|15th
|Sun
|Paul WELSH
|
|SOLUTION
|434
|Bala SC
|1087
|DNC
|9
|41
|16th
|Sat
|Tony HARPER
|Mark DEMPSEY
|K6
|114
|None
|905
|9
|DNC
|41
|17th
|Sun
|Sam GILL
|
|LASER
|185960
|Bala SC
|1097
|DNC
|10
|42
|18th
|Sun
|Geraint THOMAS
|Math THOMAS
|WAYFARER
|8238
|Bala SC
|1102
|DNC
|11
|43
|19th
|Sat / Sun
|Edward WALKER
|
|LASER RADIAL
|199073
|Bala SC
|1139
|11
|DNC
|43
|20th
|Sat
|Neil REID
|Edward REID
|RS 200
|1105
|Coombs SC
|1047
|13
|DNC
|45
|21st
|Sat
|Pete BARLOW
|Martin SAVAKER
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|3519
|Manor Park SC
|981
|14
|DNC
|46
|22nd
|Sat / Sun
|Richard ALLEN
|
|K1
|22
|Bala SC
|1068
|15
|DNC
|47
|23rd
|Sat
|Mike KNEALE
|Kath SIMPSON
|K6
|124
|Chester SC
|905
|17
|DNC
|49
|24th
|Sat
|Phil GRIFFIN
|Daniel GRIFFIN
|470
|848
|Chelmarsh SC
|973
|19
|DNC
|51
|25th
|Sat
|David MORRICE
|Alasdair MORRIS
|YW DAYBOAT
|625
|Greensforge SC
|1200
|20
|DNC
|52
|26th
|Sat
|Ian HUNT
|
|RS VAREO
|223
|None
|1085
|21
|DNC
|53
|27th
|Sat
|Stuart HESKETH
|
|TOPAZ UNO RACE (JIB)
|X
|Bala SC
|1180
|22
|DNC
|54
|28th
|Sat
|Mike DAVIDSON
|
|BLAZE
|664
|Rhosniegre SC
|1023
|DNC
|DNC
|64
|28th
|Sat / Sun
|Alan WILLIAMS
|Tom WILLIAMS
|SB20
|3193
|Bala SC
|911
|DNC
|DNC
|64
|28th
|Sat
|Andy JONES
|Gez JONES
|RS 200
|1005
|ex Bala SC
|1047
|DNC
|DNC
|64
|28th
|Sun
|Philip BARRE
|Molly BARRE
|TOPAZ XENON
|Xenon
|Bala SC
|1079
|DNC
|DNF
|64
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!