Bala Long Distance Weekend

by John Hunter today at 8:09 am 24-25 June 2017

Catamarans dominated the first day of Bala's long distance weekend. The format for this annual event is a handicap race on the Saturday and a pursuit race on the Sunday and the 15mph conditions on Saturday turned out to be perfect for the big cats.

The leading cat a Nacra 20 Carbon did five laps of the windward leeward course in just under 3 hours covering 44 miles, and they recorded 19 knots upwind at times, not a bad performance!

The 22 boats all started together at the NE end of the lake & headed off to a windward mark approx. two & a half miles away. They then enjoyed a two & a half mile run back to the leeward mark & then repeated the process as many times as they could, before boats started to be finished after approximately 3 hours.

Peter & James Findley of Bala Catamaran Club (BCC) led from start to finish in the Nacra 20 Carbon, managing 5 laps, followed by Mike Cleaver & Charlotte Pearson from BCC in a F18 Cat, then Dave Walker & Chris also from BCC in a Nacra 20 Cat.

Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter
Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter

The first dinghy was Dan Partington in fourth place from Bala SC in his RS Vareo, then Mike Allan from BSC in a Devoti D ONE.

Conditions were a little lighter for Sunday's persuit race, set at two & a half hours, & with a course around the cans, with lots of tight reaches, it this time favored the dinghy's. Bala's Mike Allan in a Devoti D ONE, took the win, with last years winner an Osprey sailed by Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler from Coniston in second, then an RS400 sailed by Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh from Leigh & Lowton in third.

Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler finish 2nd in the Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter
Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler finish 2nd in the Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter

The overall winner of the Tegid Trophy for the 2 day event was Mike Allan in the Devotti D ONE, Then Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler in the Osprey, then Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh in the RS400.

Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh finish 3rd in the Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter
Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh finish 3rd in the Bala Long Distance Weekend - photo © John Hunter

Overall Results:

PosSat / SunHelmCrewClassSail NoClubPYSaturdaySundayPts
1stSat / SunMike ALLEN DEVOTI D ONE11Bala SC953516
2ndSat / SunAlec MAMWELLArthur BUTLEROSPREY1350Coniston935628
3rdSat / SunStuart HALMANAnna WALSHRS 4001453Leigh & Lowton9428311
4thSat / SunMike CLEAVERCharlotte PEARSONF 18 CAT750Bala CC69321214
5thSat / SunMiles THOMASRhys CHANDLERFIREBALL14800Dovey YC / Bala SC95910515
6thSat / SunKen HULLSteve CHANDLER / Steve WILLIAMSSB203548Bala SC91112618
7thSatMiles JAMESJustine MASONMERLIN‑ROCKET3783Pwllheli SC98118725
8thSat / SunJohn HICKMAN SHADOW X CAT75Bala CC750161329
9thSatPeter FINDLAYJames FINDLEYNACRA 20 CARBON CAT4Bala CC5961DNC33
10thSatDave WALKERChrisNACRA 20 CAT1070Bala CC6523DNC35
11thSunMartin CLIFT BLAZE662Bala SC1023DNC436
12thSatDan PARTINGTON RS VAREO133Bala SC10854DNC36
13thSat / SunJohn HAYWOODSarah HAYWOOD200022239Bala SC11077DNC39
14thSat / SunCarl WHITEHILLSamuel WHITEHILLMERLIN‑ROCKET3605Nefyn SC981DNC840
15thSunPaul WELSH SOLUTION434Bala SC1087DNC941
16thSatTony HARPERMark DEMPSEYK6114None9059DNC41
17thSunSam GILL LASER185960Bala SC1097DNC1042
18thSunGeraint THOMASMath THOMASWAYFARER8238Bala SC1102DNC1143
19thSat / SunEdward WALKER LASER RADIAL199073Bala SC113911DNC43
20thSatNeil REIDEdward REIDRS 2001105Coombs SC104713DNC45
21stSatPete BARLOWMartin SAVAKERMERLIN‑ROCKET3519Manor Park SC98114DNC46
22ndSat / SunRichard ALLEN K122Bala SC106815DNC47
23rdSatMike KNEALEKath SIMPSONK6124Chester SC90517DNC49
24thSatPhil GRIFFINDaniel GRIFFIN470848Chelmarsh SC97319DNC51
25thSatDavid MORRICEAlasdair MORRISYW DAYBOAT625Greensforge SC120020DNC52
26thSatIan HUNT RS VAREO223None108521DNC53
27thSatStuart HESKETH TOPAZ UNO RACE (JIB)XBala SC118022DNC54
28thSatMike DAVIDSON BLAZE664Rhosniegre SC1023DNCDNC64
28thSat / SunAlan WILLIAMSTom WILLIAMSSB203193Bala SC911DNCDNC64
28thSatAndy JONESGez JONESRS 2001005ex Bala SC1047DNCDNC64
28thSunPhilip BARREMolly BARRETOPAZ XENONXenonBala SC1079DNCDNF64
