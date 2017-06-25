Bala Long Distance Weekend

by John Hunter today at 8:09 am

Catamarans dominated the first day of Bala's long distance weekend. The format for this annual event is a handicap race on the Saturday and a pursuit race on the Sunday and the 15mph conditions on Saturday turned out to be perfect for the big cats.

The leading cat a Nacra 20 Carbon did five laps of the windward leeward course in just under 3 hours covering 44 miles, and they recorded 19 knots upwind at times, not a bad performance!

The 22 boats all started together at the NE end of the lake & headed off to a windward mark approx. two & a half miles away. They then enjoyed a two & a half mile run back to the leeward mark & then repeated the process as many times as they could, before boats started to be finished after approximately 3 hours.

Peter & James Findley of Bala Catamaran Club (BCC) led from start to finish in the Nacra 20 Carbon, managing 5 laps, followed by Mike Cleaver & Charlotte Pearson from BCC in a F18 Cat, then Dave Walker & Chris also from BCC in a Nacra 20 Cat.

The first dinghy was Dan Partington in fourth place from Bala SC in his RS Vareo, then Mike Allan from BSC in a Devoti D ONE.

Conditions were a little lighter for Sunday's persuit race, set at two & a half hours, & with a course around the cans, with lots of tight reaches, it this time favored the dinghy's. Bala's Mike Allan in a Devoti D ONE, took the win, with last years winner an Osprey sailed by Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler from Coniston in second, then an RS400 sailed by Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh from Leigh & Lowton in third.

The overall winner of the Tegid Trophy for the 2 day event was Mike Allan in the Devotti D ONE, Then Alec Mamwell & Arthur Butler in the Osprey, then Stuart Halman & Anna Walsh in the RS400.

Overall Results:

Pos Sat / Sun Helm Crew Class Sail No Club PY Saturday Sunday Pts 1st Sat / Sun Mike ALLEN DEVOTI D ONE 11 Bala SC 953 5 1 6 2nd Sat / Sun Alec MAMWELL Arthur BUTLER OSPREY 1350 Coniston 935 6 2 8 3rd Sat / Sun Stuart HALMAN Anna WALSH RS 400 1453 Leigh & Lowton 942 8 3 11 4th Sat / Sun Mike CLEAVER Charlotte PEARSON F 18 CAT 750 Bala CC 693 2 12 14 5th Sat / Sun Miles THOMAS Rhys CHANDLER FIREBALL 14800 Dovey YC / Bala SC 959 10 5 15 6th Sat / Sun Ken HULL Steve CHANDLER / Steve WILLIAMS SB20 3548 Bala SC 911 12 6 18 7th Sat Miles JAMES Justine MASON MERLIN‑ROCKET 3783 Pwllheli SC 981 18 7 25 8th Sat / Sun John HICKMAN SHADOW X CAT 75 Bala CC 750 16 13 29 9th Sat Peter FINDLAY James FINDLEY NACRA 20 CARBON CAT 4 Bala CC 596 1 DNC 33 10th Sat Dave WALKER Chris NACRA 20 CAT 1070 Bala CC 652 3 DNC 35 11th Sun Martin CLIFT BLAZE 662 Bala SC 1023 DNC 4 36 12th Sat Dan PARTINGTON RS VAREO 133 Bala SC 1085 4 DNC 36 13th Sat / Sun John HAYWOOD Sarah HAYWOOD 2000 22239 Bala SC 1107 7 DNC 39 14th Sat / Sun Carl WHITEHILL Samuel WHITEHILL MERLIN‑ROCKET 3605 Nefyn SC 981 DNC 8 40 15th Sun Paul WELSH SOLUTION 434 Bala SC 1087 DNC 9 41 16th Sat Tony HARPER Mark DEMPSEY K6 114 None 905 9 DNC 41 17th Sun Sam GILL LASER 185960 Bala SC 1097 DNC 10 42 18th Sun Geraint THOMAS Math THOMAS WAYFARER 8238 Bala SC 1102 DNC 11 43 19th Sat / Sun Edward WALKER LASER RADIAL 199073 Bala SC 1139 11 DNC 43 20th Sat Neil REID Edward REID RS 200 1105 Coombs SC 1047 13 DNC 45 21st Sat Pete BARLOW Martin SAVAKER MERLIN‑ROCKET 3519 Manor Park SC 981 14 DNC 46 22nd Sat / Sun Richard ALLEN K1 22 Bala SC 1068 15 DNC 47 23rd Sat Mike KNEALE Kath SIMPSON K6 124 Chester SC 905 17 DNC 49 24th Sat Phil GRIFFIN Daniel GRIFFIN 470 848 Chelmarsh SC 973 19 DNC 51 25th Sat David MORRICE Alasdair MORRIS YW DAYBOAT 625 Greensforge SC 1200 20 DNC 52 26th Sat Ian HUNT RS VAREO 223 None 1085 21 DNC 53 27th Sat Stuart HESKETH TOPAZ UNO RACE (JIB) X Bala SC 1180 22 DNC 54 28th Sat Mike DAVIDSON BLAZE 664 Rhosniegre SC 1023 DNC DNC 64 28th Sat / Sun Alan WILLIAMS Tom WILLIAMS SB20 3193 Bala SC 911 DNC DNC 64 28th Sat Andy JONES Gez JONES RS 200 1005 ex Bala SC 1047 DNC DNC 64 28th Sun Philip BARRE Molly BARRE TOPAZ XENON Xenon Bala SC 1079 DNC DNF 64