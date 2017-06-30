Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – RS Feva Regatta Overall

RS Fevas at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh
First to the windward mark was the Sevenoaks pairing of Will Caiger and Tom Baulkwill followed by Freddy Wood and Ollie Jameson of Portsmouth Grammar School and Ben Hutton-Brown and Josh Sibthorpe representing New Hall School. The order would have remained the same had not Robbie McDonald and Emma Wells from Portsmouth Grammar School pip the New Hall team on the line.
The second race provided the only general recall of the day so a black flag was deployed and the fleet got away cleanly in decreasing pressure. Louis Wright and Thomas Cooke-Priest from Churcher's College pulled off an outrageous port hand start from the pin end and crossed the fleet. They were in contention at the windward mark only a metre or two behind the Ditcham Park School's boat of Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe. Alex Holborn and Helena Watkins from Parkstone Grammar School made up the first three. At the second windward mark the Ditcham Park boat was still leading ahead of the improving William Pank and Finlay Campbell of Norwich School with the Churcher's boys slipping to third. Pank and Campbell made the best of the increasingly variable wind and established a significant lead on the downwind leg. At the finish it was Pank and Campbell ahead of McDonald and Campbell from Portsmouth Grammar, who had worked their way through the fleet downwind, and Wright and Cooke-Priest.
So to the final race of the regatta. With wind subsiding and the flood tide at its strongest, the course was moved to the relatively weak tidal area in the Stocker Lake, near the Thorney Island shore. The light breeze caused the fleet to stay together and at the windward mark six boats were closely aligned with Pank and Campell alongside Henry and Rupert Jameson making a return to the front of the fleet after a couple of poor results in the first two races. Barty Gray and James Shaw (Cokethorpe School) and Megan Ferguson and Adam Trubridge from Robert Mays School Odiham were also in contention. The race team shortened the race at the second windward mark and the order was Pank and Campell ahead of Dickinson and Gorringe by half a boat's length with Ferguson and Trubridge third.
The overall winners of the regatta were William Pank and Finlay Campell who finished on the same points as Henry and Rupert from Hayling College. The final podium place went to Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe of Ditcham Park School. A fitting result as between them these three crews won seven of the eight races.
|Pos
|School
|Helm & Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|Norwich School
|William Pank & Finlay Campbell
|73
|2
|4
|1
|17
|1
|8
|2
|Hayling College
|Henry Jameson & Rupert Jameson
|1
|1
|2
|19
|13
|4
|8
|3
|Ditcham Park School
|Fin Dickinson & Tom Gorringe
|6
|5
|1
|4
|9
|2
|12
|4
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Freddy Wood & Ollie Jameson
|5
|8
|5
|8
|2
|5
|17
|5
|New Hall School
|Ben Hutton‑Penman & Josh Sibthorpe
|40
|7
|3
|6
|4
|6
|19
|6
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Robbie McDonald & Emma Wells
|45
|3
|12
|2
|3
|14
|20
|7
|Sevenoaks
|Will Caiger & Tom Baulkwill
|3
|23
|OCS
|9
|1
|10
|23
|8
|Robert Mays School Odiham
|Megan Ferguson & Adam Trubridge
|17
|4
|6
|20
|14
|3
|27
|9
|Eggars School
|Ralph Nevile & Tom Stratton‑Brown
|27
|11
|7
|7
|25
|12
|37
|10
|RGS Guildford
|Ben Mueller & Jake Dobinson
|10
|12
|10
|46
|6
|29
|38
|11
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Louis Johnson & Henry Chandler
|2
|OCS
|9
|13
|19
|15
|39
|12
|Cokethorpe School
|Barty Gray & James Shaw
|18
|OCS
|26
|10
|5
|7
|40
|13
|Hayling College ‑ M
|Kuba Staite & Sam Dickinson
|8
|OCS
|OCS
|5
|21
|11
|45
|14
|Churcher's College
|Louis Wright & Thomas Cooke‑Priest
|39
|10
|23
|3
|10
|25
|46
|15
|Sevenoaks
|Josh Davies & Ian Ratnage
|7
|6
|8
|40
|26
|27
|47
|16
|Parkstone Grammar School
|Alex Holborn & Helena Watkins
|11
|22
|16
|14
|98
|9
|50
|17
|RGS Guildford
|Oliver Perkins & Freddie Jones
|14
|9
|13
|17
|23
|18
|53
|18
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Julia Staite & Raulf Berry
|13
|15
|21
|18
|8
|40
|54
|19
|Kingsbridge Community College
|George Alexander & Ruari McColl
|4
|21
|29
|11
|32
|19
|55
|20
|The Gregg School
|Will Jarman & Hannah Morris
|9
|17
|15
|39
|31
|21
|62
|21
|Oakham
|Oliver Bunce & Archie Baker
|12
|13
|32
|28
|12
|28
|65
|22
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Ben Millard & Tommy Millard
|23
|78
|25
|12
|7
|24
|66
|23
|King Edward VI School
|Lizzie Beardsall & Emmy Walker
|33
|18
|11
|31
|35
|8
|68
|24
|Guildford High School
|Nancy Rickman & Charlotte Cooke
|19
|27
|19
|44
|16
|16
|70
|25
|Norwich School
|Sebastian Gotto & Sam Briggs
|21
|OCS
|20
|15
|38
|23
|79
|26
|Weydon School
|Jake Thompson & Tom Ahlheid
|29
|20
|44
|24
|18
|17
|79
|27
|Churcher's College
|Angus Kilpatrick & Jamie Allwn
|25
|OCS
|14
|33
|15
|32
|86
|28
|Cranleigh
|Charles Handley & Louis Barden
|20
|33
|33
|57
|11
|48
|97
|29
|The Royal School
|Phoebe Bradshaw & Rosie Targett
|34
|40
|24
|27
|36
|13
|98
|30
|Bishop Luffa
|Charlie South & Eliza South
|31
|28
|27
|32
|27
|20
|102
|31
|Portsmouth High School
|Bythe Berry & Katy Dack
|50
|14
|18
|48
|28
|47
|107
|32
|Guildford High School
|Maggie Rickman & Olivia Sharp
|DNC
|26
|17
|34
|30
|36
|107
|33
|Westgate School
Winchester
|Freddie Fisher & Josh Woodward
|54
|32
|30
|16
|46
|31
|109
|34
|Winchester College
|Harley Stone & Digby Ling
|75
|34
|31
|30
|29
|26
|116
|35
|Prior's Field
|Emma Hutchings & Jessica Sim
|16
|48
|41
|21
|40
|41
|118
|36
|Bohunt School
|Ollie Jenkins & Frank Kelson
|22
|25
|34
|37
|49
|59
|118
|37
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Maddie Hantrais & Poppy Herbert
|30
|29
|77
|26
|34
|42
|119
|38
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|Nicholas Ross & Fred Barry
|DNF
|80
|22
|25
|43
|37
|127
|39
|Winchester College ‑ M
|Patrick Whelan & Alec Orr Prosper
|OCS
|OCS
|28
|47
|22
|33
|130
|40
|Churcher's College
|Rachel Pyke & Holly Pyke
|32
|19
|37
|51
|50
|46
|134
|41
|Churcher's College
|Elinor Watling & Jessica Watling
|42
|42
|35
|DNF
|20
|DNC
|139
|42
|Kingham Hill
|Bertie Barker & Ben Chapel
|28
|37
|50
|35
|44
|60
|144
|43
|St Catherines Bramley ‑ M
|Annabel Turner & Emily MacGregor
|DNC
|63
|46
|29
|41
|30
|146
|44
|St Swithuns School
|Phoebe Peters & Lucy Davis
|44
|16
|36
|52
|56
|53
|148
|45
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Christopher Clark & Rex Binning
|53
|41
|43
|42
|24
|44
|150
|46
|QEH Bristol
|Ted Lane & Rupert Clapham
|37
|38
|57
|95
|39
|38
|152
|47
|The Petersfield School
|Sam Bradshaw & Archie Primrose
|26
|52
|54
|23
|83
|56
|155
|48
|Norwich School ‑ M
|Grace Pank & Thomas Alston
|41
|81
|52
|53
|37
|35
|165
|49
|Sevenoaks ‑ M
|Chiara Calcagnini & Bella Gomez
|15
|82
|90
|50
|52
|49
|166
|50
|Portsmouth High School
|Alice Snook & Grace Glynn‑Fish
|47
|36
|40
|55
|47
|45
|168
|51
|St Catherines Bramley ‑ M
|Emily Mueller & Amelia Haywood
|80
|79
|62
|43
|42
|22
|169
|52
|Cranleigh ‑ M
|Will Grant & Charlie Thorn
|DNC
|24
|53
|58
|100
|34
|169
|53
|Portsmouth High School ‑ M
|Jessica Balch & Georgina Graham
|56
|45
|82
|22
|53
|77
|176
|54
|Oaklands Catholic School
|Blake Latta & Alice Smith
|60
|51
|38
|63
|33
|57
|179
|55
|Oakham
|Sian Nutter & Kata Kemp
|66
|43
|47
|49
|48
|43
|181
|56
|The Petersfield School
|Georgie Cosens & Maddie
|24
|35
|66
|74
|60
|69
|185
|57
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|George Downing & Edward Campkin
|DNC
|30
|58
|41
|57
|72
|186
|58
|RGS Guildford ‑ M
|Josh Lavery & Matthew Shaw
|51
|OCS
|48
|38
|OCS
|55
|192
|59
|Portsmouth Grammar School
|Benjamin Bradley & Ralph Wilson
|49
|46
|55
|65
|45
|52
|192
|60
|St Swithuns School ‑ M
|Olivia Bracey‑Davis & Agnes Bracey‑Davis
|79
|OCS
|51
|36
|71
|39
|197
|61
|Oundle
|Edward Wilken & Edmund Burgess
|48
|53
|45
|66
|59
|78
|205
|62
|Sevenoaks ‑ M
|Rosie Hobbs & Darcey Dubell
|43
|31
|DNF
|67
|81
|68
|209
|63
|Bede's Senior School
|Max Bradley & George Lewis
|58
|60
|42
|62
|51
|74
|211
|64
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|James Curtis & Ali Gardezi
|52
|49
|63
|71
|76
|51
|215
|65
|Highfield School ‑ M
|Tom Glaister & Roddy Lewis
|63
|59
|60
|54
|54
|54
|221
|66
|Kings' School
Winchester
|Meggie Caldwell & Caitlin Williams
|35
|56
|59
|80
|75
|73
|223
|67
|Radley College ‑ M
|Richard Butterworth & Jamie Richardson
|62
|55
|49
|59
|67
|63
|225
|68
|St Johns College
|Harris Goodman & Islay Goodman
|64
|62
|39
|79
|64
|92
|229
|69
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|Richie Thurlby & Ollie Kettle
|38
|67
|76
|68
|93
|58
|231
|70
|Bede's Senior School ‑ M
|Will Watson & Caspar Watson
|78
|39
|DNF
|64
|63
|71
|237
|71
|Ditcham Park School ‑ M
|Cam Mitchell & Tamara Crocker
|36
|77
|91
|81
|55
|70
|238
|72
|Sevenoaks ‑ M
|Sarah Williams & Anna Williams
|77
|58
|89
|61
|61
|67
|247
|73
|Cokethorpe School ‑ M
|Lauren Thomas & Hugo Robathan
|OCS
|DNF
|56
|73
|58
|61
|248
|74
|Westbourne House ‑ M
|Sam Patterson & Zack Gadsby
|81
|83
|65
|56
|65
|62
|248
|75
|Bishop Luffa ‑ M
|Esme Greatorex & Toby Greatorex
|DNF
|50
|73
|45
|82
|88
|250
|76
|Norwich School ‑ M
|Katja Ruda & Louisa Dixey
|DNC
|61
|64
|75
|80
|50
|250
|77
|Westbourne House ‑ M
|Jake Mayhew & Oscar Pitman
|57
|65
|69
|60
|96
|76
|251
|78
|Cokethorpe School ‑ M
|Adela Wilson & Joe Cantwell
|59
|54
|83
|DNF
|86
|65
|261
|79
|Westbourne House ‑ M
|Laura Hantrais & Varia Darling
|46
|71
|72
|77
|73
|75
|262
|80
|Sevenoaks ‑ M
|India Trenowden & Antonia Holle
|DNF
|47
|67
|78
|77
|83
|269
|81
|RGS Guildford ‑ M
|Henry Hawkes & Sebastian Young
|74
|44
|DNF
|83
|70
|98
|271
|82
|The Westgate School
Winchester ‑ M
|Charlotte Rankine & Lucy Mitchell
|76
|64
|70
|76
|62
|80
|272
|83
|Solihull School ‑ M
|Benedict Yearsley & Jem Perry
|DNC
|75
|88
|70
|69
|64
|278
|84
|Seveonaks ‑ M
|Tasha Danbacher & Celia Merson
|61
|66
|78
|85
|79
|85
|284
|85
|Highfield School ‑ M
|Edward House & Jake Spencer
|55
|DNF
|87
|69
|74
|94
|285
|86
|Cranleigh ‑ M
|Charles Enoizi & Hugo North
|65
|DNF
|DNF
|86
|68
|66
|285
|87
|Bishop Luffa ‑ M
|Benjamin Jameson & Callum Budd
|DNF
|84
|71
|96
|66
|79
|300
|88
|St John's College ‑ M
|Alex Bird & Cameron McIntosh
|68
|68
|80
|DNF
|88
|84
|300
|89
|Solihull School ‑ M
|Megan Davies & Lainey Murphy
|72
|DNF
|68
|72
|95
|89
|301
|90
|Oundle ‑ M
|Freddie Fulford & Oscar Hilton
|67
|DNF
|61
|DNF
|72
|DNC
|305
|91
|Edgeborough Prep ‑ M
|Sophie Regan & Isabella Canenti
|70
|73
|84
|94
|89
|81
|308
|92
|St Catherines Bramley ‑ M
|Jemima Wright & Emma Biggs
|71
|70
|DNF
|91
|78
|90
|309
|93
|St John's College ‑ M
|Rupert Rogers & Freddie Carden
|DNF
|57
|79
|93
|91
|87
|314
|94
|JAGS ‑ M
|Catherine Law & Emma Gordon
|69
|69
|86
|92
|94
|95
|316
|95
|JAGS ‑ M
|Amelia Fox & Tania Stangroom
|82
|74
|81
|84
|87
|91
|321
|96
|The Petersfield School ‑ M
|Maddie Green & Gaby Goldfarb
|DNC
|85
|74
|82
|84
|86
|325
|97
|Churcher's College ‑ M
|Belinda Jones & Phillipa Jones
|DNC
|88
|85
|89
|90
|96
|352
|98
|Solihull School ‑ M
|Ben Lyth & Toby Hancock
|DNC
|76
|DNF
|87
|92
|99
|354
|99
|Sevonoaks ‑ M
|Imogen Salmon & Alice Nightingale
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|90
|85
|82
|362
|100
|Kingham Hill School ‑ M
|Adam Macer & Alexander Jonsson
|DNF
|86
|75
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|371
|101
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|Will Northeast & Max Povey
|DNC
|72
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|100
|382
|102
|Cranleigh ‑ M
|Hugo Billington & Josh Atkinson
|DNC
|87
|DNF
|DNF
|97
|93
|382
|103
|JAGS ‑ M
|Iona Sherwood Rogers & Eleanor Pace
|DNF
|OCS
|DNF
|88
|99
|97
|389
|104
|Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M
|Tim Downing & Oscar Watson‑Maguire
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|420
