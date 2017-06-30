Please select your home edition
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps
Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – RS Feva Regatta Overall

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 1:51 pm 25-30 June 2017
RS Fevas at the Itchenor Schools Championships © Jessica Marsh

The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race.

First to the windward mark was the Sevenoaks pairing of Will Caiger and Tom Baulkwill followed by Freddy Wood and Ollie Jameson of Portsmouth Grammar School and Ben Hutton-Brown and Josh Sibthorpe representing New Hall School. The order would have remained the same had not Robbie McDonald and Emma Wells from Portsmouth Grammar School pip the New Hall team on the line.

The second race provided the only general recall of the day so a black flag was deployed and the fleet got away cleanly in decreasing pressure. Louis Wright and Thomas Cooke-Priest from Churcher's College pulled off an outrageous port hand start from the pin end and crossed the fleet. They were in contention at the windward mark only a metre or two behind the Ditcham Park School's boat of Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe. Alex Holborn and Helena Watkins from Parkstone Grammar School made up the first three. At the second windward mark the Ditcham Park boat was still leading ahead of the improving William Pank and Finlay Campbell of Norwich School with the Churcher's boys slipping to third. Pank and Campbell made the best of the increasingly variable wind and established a significant lead on the downwind leg. At the finish it was Pank and Campbell ahead of McDonald and Campbell from Portsmouth Grammar, who had worked their way through the fleet downwind, and Wright and Cooke-Priest.

William Pank concentrates as he steers the Norwich Schools boat to victory in the RS Fevas at the Itchenor Schools Championships - photo © Jessica Marsh
William Pank concentrates as he steers the Norwich Schools boat to victory in the RS Fevas at the Itchenor Schools Championships - photo © Jessica Marsh

So to the final race of the regatta. With wind subsiding and the flood tide at its strongest, the course was moved to the relatively weak tidal area in the Stocker Lake, near the Thorney Island shore. The light breeze caused the fleet to stay together and at the windward mark six boats were closely aligned with Pank and Campell alongside Henry and Rupert Jameson making a return to the front of the fleet after a couple of poor results in the first two races. Barty Gray and James Shaw (Cokethorpe School) and Megan Ferguson and Adam Trubridge from Robert Mays School Odiham were also in contention. The race team shortened the race at the second windward mark and the order was Pank and Campell ahead of Dickinson and Gorringe by half a boat's length with Ferguson and Trubridge third.

The overall winners of the regatta were William Pank and Finlay Campell who finished on the same points as Henry and Rupert from Hayling College. The final podium place went to Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe of Ditcham Park School. A fitting result as between them these three crews won seven of the eight races.

RS Feva Overall Results:

PosSchoolHelm & CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Norwich SchoolWilliam Pank & Finlay Campbell732411718
2Hayling CollegeHenry Jameson & Rupert Jameson112191348
3Ditcham Park SchoolFin Dickinson & Tom Gorringe65149212
4Portsmouth Grammar SchoolFreddy Wood & Ollie Jameson58582517
5New Hall SchoolBen Hutton‑Penman & Josh Sibthorpe407364619
6Portsmouth Grammar SchoolRobbie McDonald & Emma Wells45312231420
7SevenoaksWill Caiger & Tom Baulkwill323OCS911023
8Robert Mays School OdihamMegan Ferguson & Adam Trubridge17462014327
9Eggars SchoolRalph Nevile & Tom Stratton‑Brown271177251237
10RGS GuildfordBen Mueller & Jake Dobinson1012104662938
11Portsmouth Grammar SchoolLouis Johnson & Henry Chandler2OCS913191539
12Cokethorpe SchoolBarty Gray & James Shaw18OCS26105740
13Hayling College ‑ MKuba Staite & Sam Dickinson8OCSOCS5211145
14Churcher's CollegeLouis Wright & Thomas Cooke‑Priest3910233102546
15SevenoaksJosh Davies & Ian Ratnage76840262747
16Parkstone Grammar SchoolAlex Holborn & Helena Watkins1122161498950
17RGS GuildfordOliver Perkins & Freddie Jones1491317231853
18Portsmouth Grammar SchoolJulia Staite & Raulf Berry1315211884054
19Kingsbridge Community CollegeGeorge Alexander & Ruari McColl4212911321955
20The Gregg SchoolWill Jarman & Hannah Morris9171539312162
21OakhamOliver Bunce & Archie Baker12133228122865
22Portsmouth Grammar SchoolBen Millard & Tommy Millard2378251272466
23King Edward VI SchoolLizzie Beardsall & Emmy Walker3318113135868
24Guildford High SchoolNancy Rickman & Charlotte Cooke19271944161670
25Norwich SchoolSebastian Gotto & Sam Briggs21OCS2015382379
26Weydon SchoolJake Thompson & Tom Ahlheid29204424181779
27Churcher's CollegeAngus Kilpatrick & Jamie Allwn25OCS1433153286
28CranleighCharles Handley & Louis Barden20333357114897
29The Royal SchoolPhoebe Bradshaw & Rosie Targett34402427361398
30Bishop LuffaCharlie South & Eliza South312827322720102
31Portsmouth High SchoolBythe Berry & Katy Dack501418482847107
32Guildford High SchoolMaggie Rickman & Olivia SharpDNC2617343036107
33Westgate School WinchesterFreddie Fisher & Josh Woodward543230164631109
34Winchester CollegeHarley Stone & Digby Ling753431302926116
35Prior's FieldEmma Hutchings & Jessica Sim164841214041118
36Bohunt SchoolOllie Jenkins & Frank Kelson222534374959118
37Portsmouth Grammar SchoolMaddie Hantrais & Poppy Herbert302977263442119
38Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MNicholas Ross & Fred BarryDNF8022254337127
39Winchester College ‑ MPatrick Whelan & Alec Orr ProsperOCSOCS28472233130
40Churcher's CollegeRachel Pyke & Holly Pyke321937515046134
41Churcher's CollegeElinor Watling & Jessica Watling424235DNF20DNC139
42Kingham HillBertie Barker & Ben Chapel283750354460144
43St Catherines Bramley ‑ MAnnabel Turner & Emily MacGregorDNC6346294130146
44St Swithuns SchoolPhoebe Peters & Lucy Davis441636525653148
45Portsmouth Grammar SchoolChristopher Clark & Rex Binning534143422444150
46QEH BristolTed Lane & Rupert Clapham373857953938152
47The Petersfield SchoolSam Bradshaw & Archie Primrose265254238356155
48Norwich School ‑ MGrace Pank & Thomas Alston418152533735165
49Sevenoaks ‑ MChiara Calcagnini & Bella Gomez158290505249166
50Portsmouth High SchoolAlice Snook & Grace Glynn‑Fish473640554745168
51St Catherines Bramley ‑ MEmily Mueller & Amelia Haywood807962434222169
52Cranleigh ‑ MWill Grant & Charlie ThornDNC24535810034169
53Portsmouth High School ‑ MJessica Balch & Georgina Graham564582225377176
54Oaklands Catholic SchoolBlake Latta & Alice Smith605138633357179
55OakhamSian Nutter & Kata Kemp664347494843181
56The Petersfield SchoolGeorgie Cosens & Maddie243566746069185
57Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MGeorge Downing & Edward CampkinDNC3058415772186
58RGS Guildford ‑ MJosh Lavery & Matthew Shaw51OCS4838OCS55192
59Portsmouth Grammar SchoolBenjamin Bradley & Ralph Wilson494655654552192
60St Swithuns School ‑ MOlivia Bracey‑Davis & Agnes Bracey‑Davis79OCS51367139197
61OundleEdward Wilken & Edmund Burgess485345665978205
62Sevenoaks ‑ MRosie Hobbs & Darcey Dubell4331DNF678168209
63Bede's Senior SchoolMax Bradley & George Lewis586042625174211
64Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MJames Curtis & Ali Gardezi524963717651215
65Highfield School ‑ MTom Glaister & Roddy Lewis635960545454221
66Kings' School WinchesterMeggie Caldwell & Caitlin Williams355659807573223
67Radley College ‑ MRichard Butterworth & Jamie Richardson625549596763225
68St Johns CollegeHarris Goodman & Islay Goodman646239796492229
69Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MRichie Thurlby & Ollie Kettle386776689358231
70Bede's Senior School ‑ MWill Watson & Caspar Watson7839DNF646371237
71Ditcham Park School ‑ MCam Mitchell & Tamara Crocker367791815570238
72Sevenoaks ‑ MSarah Williams & Anna Williams775889616167247
73Cokethorpe School ‑ MLauren Thomas & Hugo RobathanOCSDNF56735861248
74Westbourne House ‑ MSam Patterson & Zack Gadsby818365566562248
75Bishop Luffa ‑ MEsme Greatorex & Toby GreatorexDNF5073458288250
76Norwich School ‑ MKatja Ruda & Louisa DixeyDNC6164758050250
77Westbourne House ‑ MJake Mayhew & Oscar Pitman576569609676251
78Cokethorpe School ‑ MAdela Wilson & Joe Cantwell595483DNF8665261
79Westbourne House ‑ MLaura Hantrais & Varia Darling467172777375262
80Sevenoaks ‑ MIndia Trenowden & Antonia HolleDNF4767787783269
81RGS Guildford ‑ MHenry Hawkes & Sebastian Young7444DNF837098271
82The Westgate School Winchester ‑ MCharlotte Rankine & Lucy Mitchell766470766280272
83Solihull School ‑ MBenedict Yearsley & Jem PerryDNC7588706964278
84Seveonaks ‑ MTasha Danbacher & Celia Merson616678857985284
85Highfield School ‑ MEdward House & Jake Spencer55DNF87697494285
86Cranleigh ‑ MCharles Enoizi & Hugo North65DNFDNF866866285
87Bishop Luffa ‑ MBenjamin Jameson & Callum BuddDNF8471966679300
88St John's College ‑ MAlex Bird & Cameron McIntosh686880DNF8884300
89Solihull School ‑ MMegan Davies & Lainey Murphy72DNF68729589301
90Oundle ‑ MFreddie Fulford & Oscar Hilton67DNF61DNF72DNC305
91Edgeborough Prep ‑ MSophie Regan & Isabella Canenti707384948981308
92St Catherines Bramley ‑ MJemima Wright & Emma Biggs7170DNF917890309
93St John's College ‑ MRupert Rogers & Freddie CardenDNF5779939187314
94JAGS ‑ MCatherine Law & Emma Gordon696986929495316
95JAGS ‑ MAmelia Fox & Tania Stangroom827481848791321
96The Petersfield School ‑ MMaddie Green & Gaby GoldfarbDNC8574828486325
97Churcher's College ‑ MBelinda Jones & Phillipa JonesDNC8885899096352
98Solihull School ‑ MBen Lyth & Toby HancockDNC76DNF879299354
99Sevonoaks ‑ MImogen Salmon & Alice NightingaleDNCDNFDNF908582362
100Kingham Hill School ‑ MAdam Macer & Alexander JonssonDNF8675DNCDNCDNC371
101Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MWill Northeast & Max PoveyDNC72DNFDNFDNF100382
102Cranleigh ‑ MHugo Billington & Josh AtkinsonDNC87DNFDNF9793382
103JAGS ‑ MIona Sherwood Rogers & Eleanor PaceDNFOCSDNF889997389
104Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ MTim Downing & Oscar Watson‑MaguireDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC420

Follow @Itchenor1 for live updates throughout the Schools Week Championships or visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk for the full results.

