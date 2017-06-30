Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships – RS Feva Regatta Overall

RS Fevas at the Itchenor Schools Championships

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 1:51 pm

The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race.

First to the windward mark was the Sevenoaks pairing of Will Caiger and Tom Baulkwill followed by Freddy Wood and Ollie Jameson of Portsmouth Grammar School and Ben Hutton-Brown and Josh Sibthorpe representing New Hall School. The order would have remained the same had not Robbie McDonald and Emma Wells from Portsmouth Grammar School pip the New Hall team on the line.

The second race provided the only general recall of the day so a black flag was deployed and the fleet got away cleanly in decreasing pressure. Louis Wright and Thomas Cooke-Priest from Churcher's College pulled off an outrageous port hand start from the pin end and crossed the fleet. They were in contention at the windward mark only a metre or two behind the Ditcham Park School's boat of Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe. Alex Holborn and Helena Watkins from Parkstone Grammar School made up the first three. At the second windward mark the Ditcham Park boat was still leading ahead of the improving William Pank and Finlay Campbell of Norwich School with the Churcher's boys slipping to third. Pank and Campbell made the best of the increasingly variable wind and established a significant lead on the downwind leg. At the finish it was Pank and Campbell ahead of McDonald and Campbell from Portsmouth Grammar, who had worked their way through the fleet downwind, and Wright and Cooke-Priest.

So to the final race of the regatta. With wind subsiding and the flood tide at its strongest, the course was moved to the relatively weak tidal area in the Stocker Lake, near the Thorney Island shore. The light breeze caused the fleet to stay together and at the windward mark six boats were closely aligned with Pank and Campell alongside Henry and Rupert Jameson making a return to the front of the fleet after a couple of poor results in the first two races. Barty Gray and James Shaw (Cokethorpe School) and Megan Ferguson and Adam Trubridge from Robert Mays School Odiham were also in contention. The race team shortened the race at the second windward mark and the order was Pank and Campell ahead of Dickinson and Gorringe by half a boat's length with Ferguson and Trubridge third.

The overall winners of the regatta were William Pank and Finlay Campell who finished on the same points as Henry and Rupert from Hayling College. The final podium place went to Fin Dickinson and Tom Gorringe of Ditcham Park School. A fitting result as between them these three crews won seven of the eight races.

RS Feva Overall Results:

Pos School Helm & Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 Norwich School William Pank & Finlay Campbell 73 2 4 1 17 1 8 2 Hayling College Henry Jameson & Rupert Jameson 1 1 2 19 13 4 8 3 Ditcham Park School Fin Dickinson & Tom Gorringe 6 5 1 4 9 2 12 4 Portsmouth Grammar School Freddy Wood & Ollie Jameson 5 8 5 8 2 5 17 5 New Hall School Ben Hutton‑Penman & Josh Sibthorpe 40 7 3 6 4 6 19 6 Portsmouth Grammar School Robbie McDonald & Emma Wells 45 3 12 2 3 14 20 7 Sevenoaks Will Caiger & Tom Baulkwill 3 23 OCS 9 1 10 23 8 Robert Mays School Odiham Megan Ferguson & Adam Trubridge 17 4 6 20 14 3 27 9 Eggars School Ralph Nevile & Tom Stratton‑Brown 27 11 7 7 25 12 37 10 RGS Guildford Ben Mueller & Jake Dobinson 10 12 10 46 6 29 38 11 Portsmouth Grammar School Louis Johnson & Henry Chandler 2 OCS 9 13 19 15 39 12 Cokethorpe School Barty Gray & James Shaw 18 OCS 26 10 5 7 40 13 Hayling College ‑ M Kuba Staite & Sam Dickinson 8 OCS OCS 5 21 11 45 14 Churcher's College Louis Wright & Thomas Cooke‑Priest 39 10 23 3 10 25 46 15 Sevenoaks Josh Davies & Ian Ratnage 7 6 8 40 26 27 47 16 Parkstone Grammar School Alex Holborn & Helena Watkins 11 22 16 14 98 9 50 17 RGS Guildford Oliver Perkins & Freddie Jones 14 9 13 17 23 18 53 18 Portsmouth Grammar School Julia Staite & Raulf Berry 13 15 21 18 8 40 54 19 Kingsbridge Community College George Alexander & Ruari McColl 4 21 29 11 32 19 55 20 The Gregg School Will Jarman & Hannah Morris 9 17 15 39 31 21 62 21 Oakham Oliver Bunce & Archie Baker 12 13 32 28 12 28 65 22 Portsmouth Grammar School Ben Millard & Tommy Millard 23 78 25 12 7 24 66 23 King Edward VI School Lizzie Beardsall & Emmy Walker 33 18 11 31 35 8 68 24 Guildford High School Nancy Rickman & Charlotte Cooke 19 27 19 44 16 16 70 25 Norwich School Sebastian Gotto & Sam Briggs 21 OCS 20 15 38 23 79 26 Weydon School Jake Thompson & Tom Ahlheid 29 20 44 24 18 17 79 27 Churcher's College Angus Kilpatrick & Jamie Allwn 25 OCS 14 33 15 32 86 28 Cranleigh Charles Handley & Louis Barden 20 33 33 57 11 48 97 29 The Royal School Phoebe Bradshaw & Rosie Targett 34 40 24 27 36 13 98 30 Bishop Luffa Charlie South & Eliza South 31 28 27 32 27 20 102 31 Portsmouth High School Bythe Berry & Katy Dack 50 14 18 48 28 47 107 32 Guildford High School Maggie Rickman & Olivia Sharp DNC 26 17 34 30 36 107 33 Westgate School Winchester Freddie Fisher & Josh Woodward 54 32 30 16 46 31 109 34 Winchester College Harley Stone & Digby Ling 75 34 31 30 29 26 116 35 Prior's Field Emma Hutchings & Jessica Sim 16 48 41 21 40 41 118 36 Bohunt School Ollie Jenkins & Frank Kelson 22 25 34 37 49 59 118 37 Portsmouth Grammar School Maddie Hantrais & Poppy Herbert 30 29 77 26 34 42 119 38 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M Nicholas Ross & Fred Barry DNF 80 22 25 43 37 127 39 Winchester College ‑ M Patrick Whelan & Alec Orr Prosper OCS OCS 28 47 22 33 130 40 Churcher's College Rachel Pyke & Holly Pyke 32 19 37 51 50 46 134 41 Churcher's College Elinor Watling & Jessica Watling 42 42 35 DNF 20 DNC 139 42 Kingham Hill Bertie Barker & Ben Chapel 28 37 50 35 44 60 144 43 St Catherines Bramley ‑ M Annabel Turner & Emily MacGregor DNC 63 46 29 41 30 146 44 St Swithuns School Phoebe Peters & Lucy Davis 44 16 36 52 56 53 148 45 Portsmouth Grammar School Christopher Clark & Rex Binning 53 41 43 42 24 44 150 46 QEH Bristol Ted Lane & Rupert Clapham 37 38 57 95 39 38 152 47 The Petersfield School Sam Bradshaw & Archie Primrose 26 52 54 23 83 56 155 48 Norwich School ‑ M Grace Pank & Thomas Alston 41 81 52 53 37 35 165 49 Sevenoaks ‑ M Chiara Calcagnini & Bella Gomez 15 82 90 50 52 49 166 50 Portsmouth High School Alice Snook & Grace Glynn‑Fish 47 36 40 55 47 45 168 51 St Catherines Bramley ‑ M Emily Mueller & Amelia Haywood 80 79 62 43 42 22 169 52 Cranleigh ‑ M Will Grant & Charlie Thorn DNC 24 53 58 100 34 169 53 Portsmouth High School ‑ M Jessica Balch & Georgina Graham 56 45 82 22 53 77 176 54 Oaklands Catholic School Blake Latta & Alice Smith 60 51 38 63 33 57 179 55 Oakham Sian Nutter & Kata Kemp 66 43 47 49 48 43 181 56 The Petersfield School Georgie Cosens & Maddie 24 35 66 74 60 69 185 57 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M George Downing & Edward Campkin DNC 30 58 41 57 72 186 58 RGS Guildford ‑ M Josh Lavery & Matthew Shaw 51 OCS 48 38 OCS 55 192 59 Portsmouth Grammar School Benjamin Bradley & Ralph Wilson 49 46 55 65 45 52 192 60 St Swithuns School ‑ M Olivia Bracey‑Davis & Agnes Bracey‑Davis 79 OCS 51 36 71 39 197 61 Oundle Edward Wilken & Edmund Burgess 48 53 45 66 59 78 205 62 Sevenoaks ‑ M Rosie Hobbs & Darcey Dubell 43 31 DNF 67 81 68 209 63 Bede's Senior School Max Bradley & George Lewis 58 60 42 62 51 74 211 64 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M James Curtis & Ali Gardezi 52 49 63 71 76 51 215 65 Highfield School ‑ M Tom Glaister & Roddy Lewis 63 59 60 54 54 54 221 66 Kings' School Winchester Meggie Caldwell & Caitlin Williams 35 56 59 80 75 73 223 67 Radley College ‑ M Richard Butterworth & Jamie Richardson 62 55 49 59 67 63 225 68 St Johns College Harris Goodman & Islay Goodman 64 62 39 79 64 92 229 69 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M Richie Thurlby & Ollie Kettle 38 67 76 68 93 58 231 70 Bede's Senior School ‑ M Will Watson & Caspar Watson 78 39 DNF 64 63 71 237 71 Ditcham Park School ‑ M Cam Mitchell & Tamara Crocker 36 77 91 81 55 70 238 72 Sevenoaks ‑ M Sarah Williams & Anna Williams 77 58 89 61 61 67 247 73 Cokethorpe School ‑ M Lauren Thomas & Hugo Robathan OCS DNF 56 73 58 61 248 74 Westbourne House ‑ M Sam Patterson & Zack Gadsby 81 83 65 56 65 62 248 75 Bishop Luffa ‑ M Esme Greatorex & Toby Greatorex DNF 50 73 45 82 88 250 76 Norwich School ‑ M Katja Ruda & Louisa Dixey DNC 61 64 75 80 50 250 77 Westbourne House ‑ M Jake Mayhew & Oscar Pitman 57 65 69 60 96 76 251 78 Cokethorpe School ‑ M Adela Wilson & Joe Cantwell 59 54 83 DNF 86 65 261 79 Westbourne House ‑ M Laura Hantrais & Varia Darling 46 71 72 77 73 75 262 80 Sevenoaks ‑ M India Trenowden & Antonia Holle DNF 47 67 78 77 83 269 81 RGS Guildford ‑ M Henry Hawkes & Sebastian Young 74 44 DNF 83 70 98 271 82 The Westgate School Winchester ‑ M Charlotte Rankine & Lucy Mitchell 76 64 70 76 62 80 272 83 Solihull School ‑ M Benedict Yearsley & Jem Perry DNC 75 88 70 69 64 278 84 Seveonaks ‑ M Tasha Danbacher & Celia Merson 61 66 78 85 79 85 284 85 Highfield School ‑ M Edward House & Jake Spencer 55 DNF 87 69 74 94 285 86 Cranleigh ‑ M Charles Enoizi & Hugo North 65 DNF DNF 86 68 66 285 87 Bishop Luffa ‑ M Benjamin Jameson & Callum Budd DNF 84 71 96 66 79 300 88 St John's College ‑ M Alex Bird & Cameron McIntosh 68 68 80 DNF 88 84 300 89 Solihull School ‑ M Megan Davies & Lainey Murphy 72 DNF 68 72 95 89 301 90 Oundle ‑ M Freddie Fulford & Oscar Hilton 67 DNF 61 DNF 72 DNC 305 91 Edgeborough Prep ‑ M Sophie Regan & Isabella Canenti 70 73 84 94 89 81 308 92 St Catherines Bramley ‑ M Jemima Wright & Emma Biggs 71 70 DNF 91 78 90 309 93 St John's College ‑ M Rupert Rogers & Freddie Carden DNF 57 79 93 91 87 314 94 JAGS ‑ M Catherine Law & Emma Gordon 69 69 86 92 94 95 316 95 JAGS ‑ M Amelia Fox & Tania Stangroom 82 74 81 84 87 91 321 96 The Petersfield School ‑ M Maddie Green & Gaby Goldfarb DNC 85 74 82 84 86 325 97 Churcher's College ‑ M Belinda Jones & Phillipa Jones DNC 88 85 89 90 96 352 98 Solihull School ‑ M Ben Lyth & Toby Hancock DNC 76 DNF 87 92 99 354 99 Sevonoaks ‑ M Imogen Salmon & Alice Nightingale DNC DNF DNF 90 85 82 362 100 Kingham Hill School ‑ M Adam Macer & Alexander Jonsson DNF 86 75 DNC DNC DNC 371 101 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M Will Northeast & Max Povey DNC 72 DNF DNF DNF 100 382 102 Cranleigh ‑ M Hugo Billington & Josh Atkinson DNC 87 DNF DNF 97 93 382 103 JAGS ‑ M Iona Sherwood Rogers & Eleanor Pace DNF OCS DNF 88 99 97 389 104 Portsmouth Grammar School ‑ M Tim Downing & Oscar Watson‑Maguire DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 420

