Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Zhik T2 Harness
Zhik T2 Harness

Boats for sale

Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 2 - Day 3

by Frank Miller today at 7:07 pm 27 June 2017

Tuesday saw another Dublin Bay Sailing Club outing for Fireballs in the Dun Laoghaire summer series. The wind was a blustery warm southerly with gusts reaching the high teens at times.

This may have prompted the race committee to set the conservative windward / leeward course inside the harbour. While making it easier for any rescue operations needed it did present the various fleets with a shifty and patchy set of conditions reminiscent of the DMYC Frostbites. In the event three Fireballs sailed out to the start area, with several boats not set up since the previous weekend's exhilarating but exhausting fray at their Open in Greystones SC.

Unfortunately Louise McKenna and Cormac Bradley had to return to shore to sort out a rigging problem and this left just Noel Butler/Stephen Oram and Frank Miller/Joe O'Reilly sharing the start line. Inspired perhaps by the recent America's Cup coverage and the fact that it was now a two-boat race Butler immediately went into dial-up mode and the two danced up and down the line in a game of chase and dodge. Ultimately Butler sailed under Miller on the line and pinned him high to get the better start, sailing away in clear air never to be caught.

In race two Butler again attacked in match racing fashion but a fast series of tacks and gybes by Miller gave him the start at the favoured pin in clear air. Miller had a tiny lead on Butler and, when he tacked after creating the necessary safe gap, Butler tacked also but Miller managed to sail higher while maintaining speed and forced Butler to tack away.

Miller/O'Reilly then led for two rounds but ultimately Butler found better boat speed and broke through, extending their lead by sailing higher angles on the run while Miller favoured a more straight line approach.

All this excitement however went to the heads of the two boats. Led by Butler they managed to sail an extra round, giving late starters McKenna/Bradley the second place, although they were almost lapped on the water.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fireball Irish Open Championship
New format, new venue, same winners! For their 2017 Open Championship, the Irish Fireball Class Association departed from their normal two-day, six-race format for provincial championships and held a single day Championship with a target of four races. Posted on 26 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 2
Five go sailing! It didn't really look like racing would be possible yesterday evening! Having enjoyed another sunny day in Dun Laoghaire, though it was not as "blue sky" as the previous three days, the expectation of a reasonable sea breeze was not met! Posted on 21 Jun Just 3 months to go
Until 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis With just over three months to go until the largest event in this year's Fireball calendar commences, the combined Gul European and UK National Championships, hosted by Lyme Regis SC from 18-25 August, is shaping up to be a great success! Posted on 14 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 1
Balmy evening on Dublin Bay – not to everyone's pleasure! A week away from the longest day of the year and we had another balmy evening on Dublin Bay. No reason to complain therefore... except if you were the Race Officer trying to set a course in a wind that was light, fickle and moving around. Posted on 14 Jun Fireball Eastern Championship
Bright sunshine and wind at Brightlingsea The Fireball fleet arrived at Brightlingsea on the 3rd/4th June for the Eastern Championship. Bright sunshine and 15 knots of wind greeted them. Posted on 13 Jun Fireballs at Hayling Island
Two days of great racing and glorious sunshine The Fireball Open meeting at Hayling Island brought 25 boats to the south coast to enjoy two days of great racing and glorious sunshine. The weekend was shared with both the Merlin and Contender fleets who also had Hayling Open meetings. Posted on 12 Jun Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 6
Another balmy evening for the fleet For a third Tuesday in a row Fireballers were treated to a balmy night's sailing in the DBSC series. Until very late afternoon the wind was distinctly lively with white horses all across the bay. Posted on 31 May Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 5
Balmy evening proves a sailing delight While Tuesday was a warm blustery day, by the time Fireballers descended on the waterfront clubs the breeze was fading. Early birds Frank Miller and Ed Butler sailed to the harbour mouth to be greeted by 180 degree shifts and finally zero air. Posted on 24 May Fireball ISA-sponsored coaching session
Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah When Ger Owens' Loopies replace Adam Bower's Woompatah you know it must be Fireball Training Weekend... Posted on 21 May Fireballs at Blackwater
Golden Dolphin series round 2 A world class fleet turned out for the second round of the Fireball Golden Dolphin series held over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May. Eight visiting teams from as far as Somerset and the Midlands joined the twelve club boats. Posted on 16 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy