OK North Super Series Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

Winner Ed Bradburn (centre) with Tony Woods (left) and Richard ‘Burt' Burton (right) after the OK Dinghy Inland Championship at Rutland © Rodney Tidd Winner Ed Bradburn (centre) with Tony Woods (left) and Richard ‘Burt' Burton (right) after the OK Dinghy Inland Championship at Rutland © Rodney Tidd

by Rodney Tidd today at 2:08 pm

The first event of the OK North Super Series Inland Championships took place at Rutland SC over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of June. 21 OK dinghies arrived with old and new faces, both physically and metaphorically speaking.

Race 1

Tony Woods made his intentions perfectly clear, having been the runner up last year, sailing a faultless race to take a big lead and the first bullet of the weekend. 2nd place was decided at the last mark as Richard 'Burt' Burton mistook the last mark for the finish mark and promptly let, current Inland Champion, Ed Bradburn take 2nd and Tony Rich 3rd.

Race 2

Ian Hopwood made an appearance at the front this time and managed to gain clear air on the reaches and left everyone else scrapping for position. Dave Bourne got the better of Bradburn for 2nd this time and Burt had to settle for 4th again.

Race 3 In race 3 it became apparent that 3 races where going on. While Burt lead by a margin from Woods at the top mark he took a small group with him and sailed the wrong course allowing Hopwood to figure out the correct course from the back. Hopwood won the race with Tony Rich 2nd, Duncan Ellis 3rd and Rodney Tidd 4th.

Race 4

Unfortunately this reporter didn't see much of race 4 after some gear failure but it looked very exciting with Bradburn picking up the win to lead overnight. Bourne nabbed 2nd and Fergus Barnham managed to work out how to sail an OK to get 3rd closely followed by Oliver Davenport in the class association boat sponsored by HD, Idol Composites and Foxes yachts.

With a typical OK social underway from the moment the sailors hit the shore, sore heads were expected in the morning.

Race 5

Oliver Davenport lead round the first lap of the race only to be overtaken by Burt on the second beat, who must have had a point to prove and extended for the win. Woods eked past Oli and was a firm second at the bottom of the run and Bourne was ever catching on the beat, however, he was held off by Oli to the finish.

Race 6

With the shifts becoming increasingly big Woods lead convincingly again all the way to the finish with Fergus Barnham creeping into and impressive 2nd and Bradburn passing Bourne on the reach for the finish.

Race 7

Tony Rich, obviously enjoying his new Idol 1, sailed and excellent race to take the bullet however he was constantly hunted down by Duncan Ellis and a host of other boats. Ellis took second and Bradburn and Woods sailed round Burt on opposite sides of the beat to finish 3rd and 4th.

Race 8

Everything was left to play for. Bradburn and Woods could both win but Woods would need a bit of luck on his side. Hopwood, Bourne and Burt could all be 3rd depending on the outcome of the race.

Bourne lead round the top mark with Hopwood in 2nd and Burt in 3rd, after some devious tactics from Burt forcing Hopwood to gybe (hysterically, he must still be getting used to the boat or something) Burt was right behind Bourne. Ellis had other ideas storming up the beat into 2nd Woods and Bradburn also made and appearance on the last run next to Burt (it was very deja-vu from the previous Inlands). But, Woods took Bradburn high in an attempt to take the regatta allowing Barnham through. Dave took line honours but with no hoot... Ellis was 1st! and Burt 2nd with Barnham finishing in style for 3rd.

Bradburn sailed a very consistent regatta to take his second Inland title and Woods had to settle for 2nd, Burt completed the podium after a disastrous Saturday. Hopwood held onto 4th and Tony Rich finished 5th. But what happened to Bourne? Bourne had been a bit eager on the final start line forcing him to count and 11th and ending up 9th overall showing how close the racing is throughout the fleet. 15 year old Hugo Burrows finished a respectable 13th with fellow WOSC sailor Joe Scarborough completing all the races in challenging conditions for someone who weighs half as much as some of his competitors.

A big thank you to Rutland SC team for the hospitality and racing and it's great to see so much youthful enthusiasm in the class.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 2185 Bradbun Ed South Staffs 2 3 ‑5 1 ‑7 3 3 4 16 2nd 2179 Woods Tony 1 5 ‑15 ‑6 2 1 4 6 19 3rd 2183 Richard Burton GUL 4 4 ‑14 ‑11 1 5 5 2 21 4th 2188 Ian Hopwood ‑8 1 1 5 ‑14 6 6 5 24 5th 25 Rich Anthony Bowmoor SC 3 ‑9 2 7 5 7 1 ‑8 25 6th 2189 Ellis Duncan Overy Staithe SC 5 7 3 ‑9 ‑8 8 2 1 26 7th 2117 Fergus Barnham 6 6 ‑17 3 6 2 ‑7 3 26 8th 17 Dave Bourne Erith YC 7 2 ‑12 2 4 4 11 (OCS) 30 9th 2064 Davenport Northampton (OCS) 11 ‑16 4 3 10 13 7 48 10th 2176 Byers Keith Morecombe SC ‑14 8 ‑11 10 10 9 9 10 56 11th 2035 Anthony Osman Parkstone YC 12 13 6 ‑17 9 ‑14 8 11 59 12th 2125 Neil Goodhead South Staffs SC 11 10 ‑13 8 11 11 12 (DNC) 63 13th 2068 Hugo Burrows West Oxfordshire 10 12 7 13 ‑15 13 ‑17 9 64 14th 2100 John Wayling Northampton SC 9 ‑15 ‑19 12 13 12 10 13 69 15th 2178 Tidd Rodney 15 (OCS) 4 15 12 ‑17 15 12 73 16th 76 Colin Meddows‑Smith Northampton SC 16 16 ‑20 16 16 15 14 (OCS) 93 17th 2136 Logan Nick Rutland SC 13 14 9 14 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 94 18th 2058 Mary Reddyhoff Parkstone 18 17 10 ‑19 ‑20 16 18 15 94 19th 100 Alan Robinson 17 19 8 20 18 19 (22 (22 101 20th 2080 Pike Paul Coventry SC ‑19 18 18 18 17 ‑20 16 14 101 21st 2094 Joe Scarborough West Oxfordshire 20 20 ‑21 ‑21 19 18 19 16 112