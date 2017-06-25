Please select your home edition
2017 June
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
OK North Super Series Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Rodney Tidd today at 2:08 pm 24-25 June 2017
Winner Ed Bradburn (centre) with Tony Woods (left) and Richard ‘Burt' Burton (right) after the OK Dinghy Inland Championship at Rutland © Rodney Tidd

The first event of the OK North Super Series Inland Championships took place at Rutland SC over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of June. 21 OK dinghies arrived with old and new faces, both physically and metaphorically speaking.

Race 1

Tony Woods made his intentions perfectly clear, having been the runner up last year, sailing a faultless race to take a big lead and the first bullet of the weekend. 2nd place was decided at the last mark as Richard 'Burt' Burton mistook the last mark for the finish mark and promptly let, current Inland Champion, Ed Bradburn take 2nd and Tony Rich 3rd.

Race 2

Ian Hopwood made an appearance at the front this time and managed to gain clear air on the reaches and left everyone else scrapping for position. Dave Bourne got the better of Bradburn for 2nd this time and Burt had to settle for 4th again.

Race 3 In race 3 it became apparent that 3 races where going on. While Burt lead by a margin from Woods at the top mark he took a small group with him and sailed the wrong course allowing Hopwood to figure out the correct course from the back. Hopwood won the race with Tony Rich 2nd, Duncan Ellis 3rd and Rodney Tidd 4th.

Race 4

Unfortunately this reporter didn't see much of race 4 after some gear failure but it looked very exciting with Bradburn picking up the win to lead overnight. Bourne nabbed 2nd and Fergus Barnham managed to work out how to sail an OK to get 3rd closely followed by Oliver Davenport in the class association boat sponsored by HD, Idol Composites and Foxes yachts.

With a typical OK social underway from the moment the sailors hit the shore, sore heads were expected in the morning.

Race 5

Oliver Davenport lead round the first lap of the race only to be overtaken by Burt on the second beat, who must have had a point to prove and extended for the win. Woods eked past Oli and was a firm second at the bottom of the run and Bourne was ever catching on the beat, however, he was held off by Oli to the finish.

Race 6

With the shifts becoming increasingly big Woods lead convincingly again all the way to the finish with Fergus Barnham creeping into and impressive 2nd and Bradburn passing Bourne on the reach for the finish.

Race 7

Tony Rich, obviously enjoying his new Idol 1, sailed and excellent race to take the bullet however he was constantly hunted down by Duncan Ellis and a host of other boats. Ellis took second and Bradburn and Woods sailed round Burt on opposite sides of the beat to finish 3rd and 4th.

Race 8

Everything was left to play for. Bradburn and Woods could both win but Woods would need a bit of luck on his side. Hopwood, Bourne and Burt could all be 3rd depending on the outcome of the race.

Bourne lead round the top mark with Hopwood in 2nd and Burt in 3rd, after some devious tactics from Burt forcing Hopwood to gybe (hysterically, he must still be getting used to the boat or something) Burt was right behind Bourne. Ellis had other ideas storming up the beat into 2nd Woods and Bradburn also made and appearance on the last run next to Burt (it was very deja-vu from the previous Inlands). But, Woods took Bradburn high in an attempt to take the regatta allowing Barnham through. Dave took line honours but with no hoot... Ellis was 1st! and Burt 2nd with Barnham finishing in style for 3rd.

Bradburn sailed a very consistent regatta to take his second Inland title and Woods had to settle for 2nd, Burt completed the podium after a disastrous Saturday. Hopwood held onto 4th and Tony Rich finished 5th. But what happened to Bourne? Bourne had been a bit eager on the final start line forcing him to count and 11th and ending up 9th overall showing how close the racing is throughout the fleet. 15 year old Hugo Burrows finished a respectable 13th with fellow WOSC sailor Joe Scarborough completing all the races in challenging conditions for someone who weighs half as much as some of his competitors.

Class Vice Chairman, Dave Bourne (the tall one) with Junior winners Hugo Burrows (left) and Joe Scarborough (right) after the OK Dinghy Inland Championship at Rutland - photo © Rodney Tidd
Class Vice Chairman, Dave Bourne (the tall one) with Junior winners Hugo Burrows (left) and Joe Scarborough (right) after the OK Dinghy Inland Championship at Rutland - photo © Rodney Tidd

A big thank you to Rutland SC team for the hospitality and racing and it's great to see so much youthful enthusiasm in the class.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2185Bradbun EdSouth Staffs23‑51‑733416
2nd2179Woods Tony 15‑15‑6214619
3rd2183Richard BurtonGUL44‑14‑11155221
4th2188Ian Hopwood ‑8115‑1466524
5th25Rich AnthonyBowmoor SC3‑927571‑825
6th2189Ellis DuncanOvery Staithe SC573‑9‑882126
7th2117Fergus Barnham 66‑17362‑7326
8th17Dave BourneErith YC72‑1224411(OCS)30
9th2064Davenport Northampton(OCS)11‑16431013748
10th2176Byers KeithMorecombe SC‑148‑111010991056
11th2035Anthony OsmanParkstone YC12136‑179‑1481159
12th2125Neil GoodheadSouth Staffs SC1110‑138111112(DNC)63
13th2068Hugo BurrowsWest Oxfordshire1012713‑1513‑17964
14th2100John WaylingNorthampton SC9‑15‑19121312101369
15th2178Tidd Rodney 15(OCS)41512‑17151273
16th76Colin Meddows‑SmithNorthampton SC1616‑2016161514(OCS)93
17th2136Logan NickRutland SC1314914(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)94
18th2058Mary ReddyhoffParkstone181710‑19‑2016181594
19th100Alan Robinson 17198201819(22(22101
20th2080Pike PaulCoventry SC‑1918181817‑201614101
21st2094Joe ScarboroughWest Oxfordshire2020‑21‑2119181916112
