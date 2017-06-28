Please select your home edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

Round the Island and Oceanis Yacht 62 news from Ancasta

by Ancasta International Boat Sales today at 12:15 pm 28 June 2017

Ancasta International Boat Sales
Beneteau Open Weekend 17
Beneteau Open Weekend 17

Open Weekend

7th - 9th July 2017

Having just received the first ever Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 62 into the UK, Ancasta are proud to be hosting a Beneteau Open Weekend on the 7th - 9th July in Port Hamble (near Southampton). Other models available to view will be the Oceanis 41.1 and the Oceanis 38.1.


The event is appointment only so click below for more information and to book a viewing.
Round the Island skippers brief
Round the Island skippers brief

Calling all Round the Island 2017 Skippers!

On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of the 2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners Club will be hosting a pre race tacticians brief – an informal event in the Ancasta Office in Port Hamble looking at the key tactics for the race.


This event is open to all competitors who are keen to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI skipper/tactician.
Looking to sell your boat?

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

Looking to sell your boat?

In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.


From luxury motor yachts to blue water

cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.


If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Beneteau Oceanis 45

Oceanis 45

Now: £ 233,430

Tax Not Paid

Oceanis 38.1

Oceanis 38.1

Now: £ 132,500

Tax Not Paid

Hallberg Rassy 36

Hallberg Rassy 36

Now: £ 77,000

Tax Paid

Bavaria 36 Cruiser

Bavaria 36 Cruiser

Now: £ 74,950

Tax Paid

Dufour 44

Dufour 44

Now: £ 79,950

Tax Paid

Oceanis 37

Oceanis 37

Now: £ 74,950

Tax Paid

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Monte Carlo Yachts 65

Now: €1,150,000

Tax Paid

Sealine SC 47

Sealine SC 47

Now: £ 219,950

Tax Paid

Swift Trawler 30

Swift Trawler 30

Now: £ 199,950

Tax Not Paid

NIMBUS 350 Nova Coupe

Nimbus 350

Now: £ 145,000

Tax Paid

Prestige 42s

Prestige42s UNDER OFFER

Now: £ 199,950

Tax Paid

Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Now: £ 168,000

Tax Paid

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Latest Boats For Sale
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Rig Production
Request a Quote

When did you last check your Standing Rigging?

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers RRP.

They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month guarantee.


It is truly the Best Quality at the Best Price.


To discuss your requirements, call: +44(0)2380 454 280
Related Articles

Showtime for Ancasta
At the London On Water Show and Portsmouth Multihull Show With a barrage of shows, there is truly something for everyone at this time of year. There is still stock available and coming up in the next couple of weeks are the London On Water Show and the Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show. Posted on 3 Jun Ancasta presents the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1
At the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show Ancasta has announced its line up for Poole Harbour Boat Show 2017, which takes place from 19th to 21st May 2017. Ancasta is delighted to be back at the show, following its success last year. Posted on 5 May Boats, Boat Shows and Offers
Ancasta help to get you afloat in 2017 The weather is warming up and owners are busy preparing for the season. If you are keen to get on the water this year, there are a number of shows running and plenty of stock available. Posted on 30 Apr Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrate
New yacht unveiled thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery Today, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national organisation that supports young people in recovery from cancer, celebrated the unveiling of a new Beneteau Oceanis 45 yacht, thanks to the generous support from players of People's Postcode Lottery. Posted on 3 Apr FAST40+ sponsorship and brokerage partnership
Announced by Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta International Boat Sales has confirmed its sponsorship of the FAST40+ Class and will also be the official Brokerage Partner of the FAST40+ Circuit. Posted on 4 Mar Navigare Yachting and Ancasta partnership
A unique yacht investment opportunity Ancasta International Boat Sales will offer to UK boating enthusiasts a unique yacht investment opportunity with Navigare Yachting. Posted on 1 Mar London Boat Show Opens Friday
View the new Oceanis 38.1 from Beneteau The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1. Posted on 2 Jan Ancasta set for London and Dusseldorf Boat Shows
Just eight days until the doors open at ExCeL With just eight days until the doors open, the excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show is open from the 6th-15th January 2017 and Ancasta are proud to announce this year's line-up. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Ancasta supports UK buyers heading to Nautic Paris
Taking place between 3rd and 11th December 2016 Ancasta International Boat Sales is offering support to UK buyers planning to attend the prestigious Salon Nautique Paris Boat Show, which takes place between 3rd and 11th December 2016. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Bravo, 'Robbo' wins Cabbage Tree Island Race
After a race-long battle with two other Beneteaus Queenslander Robbo Robertson enjoyed a race-long battle with two other Beneteaus to take out the Cabbage Tree Island Race, his Beneteau 40, Bravo staving off challenges from the Black Sheep and Ariel. Posted on 20 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
