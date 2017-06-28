Round the Island and Oceanis Yacht 62 news from Ancasta

|
Open Weekend
7th - 9th July
2017
Having just received the
first ever Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 62 into the UK, Ancasta are proud to
be hosting a Beneteau Open Weekend on the 7th - 9th July in Port Hamble (near
Southampton). Other models available to view will be the Oceanis 41.1
and the Oceanis 38.1.
The event is appointment only so
click below for more information and to book a
viewing.
Calling all Round the Island
2017 Skippers!
On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of the
2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners Club
will be hosting a pre race tacticians brief – an informal event in the
Ancasta Office in Port Hamble looking at the key tactics for the
race.
This event is open to all competitors who are keen
to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI
skipper/tactician.
With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is
hard to find a better partner to have working on your
behalf.
Looking to sell your boat?
In 2016, Ancasta sold 443
boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.
From luxury
motor yachts to blue water
cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further
than any other brokerage house.
If you are looking to sell
your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to
your local office and the
process will be fast and stress
free.
Oceanis 45
Now: £ 233,430
Tax Not
Paid
Oceanis
38.1
Now: £ 132,500
Tax Not Paid
Hallberg Rassy
36
Now: £ 77,000
Tax Paid
Bavaria 36
Cruiser
Now: £ 74,950
Tax Paid
Dufour 44
Now:
£ 79,950
Tax Paid
Oceanis 37
Now:
£ 74,950
Tax Paid
Monte Carlo Yachts
65
Now: €1,150,000
Tax Paid
Sealine SC
47
Now: £ 219,950
Tax Paid
Swift Trawler
30
Now: £ 199,950
Tax Not Paid
Nimbus 350
Now: £ 145,000
Tax
Paid
Prestige42s UNDER
OFFER
Now: £ 199,950
Tax Paid
Bavaria
Sport 38 Ht
Now: £ 168,000
Tax Paid
When did you last check your
Standing Rigging?
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full
set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you
anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers
RRP.
They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging,
delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12
month guarantee.
It is truly the Best Quality at the
Best Price.
To discuss your requirements, call:
+44(0)2380
454 280