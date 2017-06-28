Round the Island and Oceanis Yacht 62 news from Ancasta

It is truly the Best Quality at the Best Price .

They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month guarantee.

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers RRP.

If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.

cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.

In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

This event is open to all competitors who are keen to gain some race insight from a seasoned RTI skipper/tactician.

On Friday 30th of June - the evening before the start of the 2017 Round the Island Race, the Ancasta Yacht Club and Beneteau Owners Club will be hosting a pre race tacticians brief – an informal event in the Ancasta Office in Port Hamble looking at the key tactics for the race.

The event is appointment only so click below for more information and to book a viewing.

Having just received the first ever Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 62 into the UK, Ancasta are proud to be hosting a Beneteau Open Weekend on the 7th - 9th July in Port Hamble (near Southampton). Other models available to view will be the Oceanis 41.1 and the Oceanis 38.1 .

Related Articles

Showtime for Ancasta

At the London On Water Show and Portsmouth Multihull Show With a barrage of shows, there is truly something for everyone at this time of year. There is still stock available and coming up in the next couple of weeks are the London On Water Show and the Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show.

Ancasta presents the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1

At the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show Ancasta has announced its line up for Poole Harbour Boat Show 2017, which takes place from 19th to 21st May 2017. Ancasta is delighted to be back at the show, following its success last year.

Boats, Boat Shows and Offers

Ancasta help to get you afloat in 2017 The weather is warming up and owners are busy preparing for the season. If you are keen to get on the water this year, there are a number of shows running and plenty of stock available.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrate

New yacht unveiled thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery Today, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national organisation that supports young people in recovery from cancer, celebrated the unveiling of a new Beneteau Oceanis 45 yacht, thanks to the generous support from players of People's Postcode Lottery.

FAST40+ sponsorship and brokerage partnership

Announced by Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta International Boat Sales has confirmed its sponsorship of the FAST40+ Class and will also be the official Brokerage Partner of the FAST40+ Circuit.

Navigare Yachting and Ancasta partnership

A unique yacht investment opportunity Ancasta International Boat Sales will offer to UK boating enthusiasts a unique yacht investment opportunity with Navigare Yachting.

London Boat Show Opens Friday

View the new Oceanis 38.1 from Beneteau The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1.

Ancasta set for London and Dusseldorf Boat Shows

Just eight days until the doors open at ExCeL With just eight days until the doors open, the excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show is open from the 6th-15th January 2017 and Ancasta are proud to announce this year's line-up.

Ancasta supports UK buyers heading to Nautic Paris

Taking place between 3rd and 11th December 2016 Ancasta International Boat Sales is offering support to UK buyers planning to attend the prestigious Salon Nautique Paris Boat Show, which takes place between 3rd and 11th December 2016.