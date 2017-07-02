SAILING Champions League set for St. Moritz in the Alps

SAILING Champions League © Andrey Sheremetev SAILING Champions League © Andrey Sheremetev

by Julia Egge today at 11:39 am

International Sailing at 1768 metres above sea level

The SAILING Champions League continues its success. Apart from St. Petersburg and Porto Cervo, this year St. Moritz is also booked on the competition schedule between the best yacht clubs in Europe and the USA.

From September 1st to 3rd the leading sailing clubs from 16 countries will compete on the Lake of St. Moritz to qualify for the SAILING Champions League finale in Porto Cervo on September 22nd to 24th.

St. Moritz is famed as an attractive location for numerous international high-profile sailing events and championships in practically all boat categories. This year brings an additional sailing highlight: At the beginning of September St. Moritz Sailing Club will host the second qualification event of the SAILING Champions League 2017.

The best European sailing clubs will be demonstrating their skills at this exceptional sailing rendezvous in St. Moritz. On the Lake of St. Moritz, only 600 metres wide, fast turning manoeuvres with excellent tactics and perfect handling are indispensable. As in many international league events, they will be sailing J70-keel boats.

These regattas against the impressive Engadine alpine backdrop can be viewed from a grandstand specially erected on the lake for the SAILING Champions League event.

We look forward with eager anticipation to three days of exciting racing on the Lake of St. Moritz at 1768 metres above sea level.

Welcome to Europe's highest altitude regatta in St. Moritz ON TOP OF THE WORLD!

SAILING Champions League 2017:

Act 1: August 11 to 13 in St. Petersburg, Russia – St. Petersburg Yacht Club

Act 2: September 1 to 3 in St. Moritz, Switzerland – St. Moritz Sailing Club

Finale: September 22 to 24 in Porto Cervo, Italy - Costa Smeralda Yacht Club