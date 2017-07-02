Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Long Finger Glove
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Long Finger Glove

SAILING Champions League set for St. Moritz in the Alps

by Julia Egge today at 11:39 am 2 July 2017
SAILING Champions League © Andrey Sheremetev

International Sailing at 1768 metres above sea level

The SAILING Champions League continues its success. Apart from St. Petersburg and Porto Cervo, this year St. Moritz is also booked on the competition schedule between the best yacht clubs in Europe and the USA.

From September 1st to 3rd the leading sailing clubs from 16 countries will compete on the Lake of St. Moritz to qualify for the SAILING Champions League finale in Porto Cervo on September 22nd to 24th.

St. Moritz is famed as an attractive location for numerous international high-profile sailing events and championships in practically all boat categories. This year brings an additional sailing highlight: At the beginning of September St. Moritz Sailing Club will host the second qualification event of the SAILING Champions League 2017.

The best European sailing clubs will be demonstrating their skills at this exceptional sailing rendezvous in St. Moritz. On the Lake of St. Moritz, only 600 metres wide, fast turning manoeuvres with excellent tactics and perfect handling are indispensable. As in many international league events, they will be sailing J70-keel boats.

These regattas against the impressive Engadine alpine backdrop can be viewed from a grandstand specially erected on the lake for the SAILING Champions League event.

We look forward with eager anticipation to three days of exciting racing on the Lake of St. Moritz at 1768 metres above sea level.

Welcome to Europe's highest altitude regatta in St. Moritz ON TOP OF THE WORLD!

SAILING Champions League 2017:

  • Act 1: August 11 to 13 in St. Petersburg, Russia – St. Petersburg Yacht Club
  • Act 2: September 1 to 3 in St. Moritz, Switzerland – St. Moritz Sailing Club
  • Finale: September 22 to 24 in Porto Cervo, Italy - Costa Smeralda Yacht Club
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 3
Racing cancelled due to strong winds Despite Sardinia returning to more sunny summery conditions, the onset of the Mistral wind resulted in racing being cancelled on the penultimate day of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup. Posted on 1 Jul RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 2
Katusha ahead after blustery high scoring day Uncertainly over the weather continued for day two. In the event, competitors used most of their sails as, after a light to moderate start, the wind kicked in close to the class' maximum limit and there were several significant shifts. Posted on 1 Jul RC44 Porto Cervo Cup day 1
Peninsula Petroleum leads John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum holds a slender lead after three races and considerable patience from race officials and competitors alike on the opening day of the RC44 Porto Cervo Cup, hosted by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Posted on 29 Jun J/70s at Lake Garda
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 The third event of the Italian Circuit ALCATEL J/70 CUP came to an end on Sunday in Riva del Garda, northern Garda Lake, after a weekend of exciting and challenging sailing. Posted on 27 Jun From Bermuda to Porto Cervo
2017 RC44 championship resumes this week Competition on the 2017 RC44 championship resumes this week with the second event of the season in the Italian sailing mecca of Porto Cervo. Posted on 27 Jun 52 SUPER SERIES at Porto Cervo overall
Rán Racing rise to win from a dramatic Porto Cervo finale From one of the most dramatic last day 52 SUPER SERIES finales, Niklas and Catherine Zennström's Rán Racing won the Porto Cervo 52 SUPER SERIES Audi Sailing Week title on the last downwind. Posted on 25 Jun 52 SUPER SERIES at Porto Cervo day 4
Provezza poised after Costa Smeralda Coastal Classic Ergin Imre's Provezza won a 30 nautical mile coastal race today at the Porto Cervo 52 SUPER SERIES Audi Sailing Week to promote the Turkish flagged team to second place on the overall standings and give them a fighting chance of winning. Posted on 24 Jun 52 SUPER SERIES at Porto Cervo day 3
Better never stops Wednesday's transgression may be two days behind them. Today they climbed to the top, sailing 1,3,1,4 since they retired on from the coastal race but Quantum Racing's hard driving tactician Terry Hutchinson hasn't put the opening day mistake behind him. Posted on 23 Jun 52 SUPER SERIES at Porto Cervo day 2
Rán Racing on top of Roller Coaster For two of the 2017 season's top 52 SUPER SERIES teams the familiar waters of Porto Cervo, Sardinia have been something of an emotional roller coaster. Posted on 23 Jun 52 SUPER SERIES at Porto Cervo day 1
Sled supreme on topsy turvy opening day in Sardinia The 52 SUPER SERIES fleet's love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. Some days they are loved, most of all by those who have a good one. But correspondingly the bad days are often some of the darkest. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner 22nd Waller-Harris 2-handed Triangle Race for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 8 Jul to 10 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC yachts and IRC yachts Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Earlswood Lakes SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Earlswood Lakes SC- 9 Jul Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy