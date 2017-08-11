Allen Enterprise Nationals prepare to set sail at South Caernarvonshire YC

Enterprises at Abersoch credit © Andy Green / Enterprises at Abersoch credit © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

by Alice Driscoll today at 2:00 pm

The Allen Enterprise National Championship is taking place from 5-11 August at South Caernarvonshire YC, one of the most popular venues for this competitive fleet. Enterprises from all over the country have already entered, with many taking advantage of the early booking discount.

Current National Champion Tim Sadler has announced a change in his boat, with a new crew, Millie Pryke. He'll be facing stiff competition from Martin Honnor, crewed by daughter Abigail, with Phil Ford and crew Jane Humpage also favoured to be in the top three. This anticipates a battle amongst the ladies for one of the best trophies in the fleet – the Mary Arnold Baker trophy – presented to the first lady, whether helm or crew. The female crews had better watch out as Lady Helms Ann Jackson, Jane Scutt and Alice Allen also have their eyes on bagging this beautiful silver bowl for their mantelpieces.

This year, thanks to generous sponsorship from Allen, the fleet will be sharing out goodies throughout the Bronze, Silver and Gold fleet, with lots of additional prizes such as first married couple, classic boat, generation trophy and many more. Daily sponsors include SpeedSix, Pinnell & Bax and Selden.

As a strict one-design class, there will be quick and easy registration and scrutineering on Saturday 5th August, leaving the rest of the day free for enjoying the beach and SCYC bar. Families and sailors alike enjoy the two races per day format, with a lay day during the week so that everyone can have a day off and enjoy this beautiful part of North Wales. Each evening will see the fleet enjoying the variety of social events including discos, fancy dress, BBQ and beach games as well as enjoying relaxing on the Yacht Club's stunning terrace and restaurant areas.

SCYC reports that there's still plenty of accommodation available in the area, from camping to high class hotels, with some companies offering a late discount to fill up their cottages!

The Enterprise Association will help match helms with crews and can also assist with finding low cost charter boats for anyone who wants to come and join one of the friendliest fleets in the country. Contact Carol Ford at email for more information.

Accommodation options can be found on the SCYC website at www.scyc.co.uk/Abersoch-Accommodation.php

Enter online, via the association website (www.sailenterprise.co.uk/online-entry/2017-enterprise-national-championship) and using the online form.

SCYC has been hosting championships since 1951, and if you've not been before, rest assured that it's a superb venue in all aspects, but here are a few points of particular note:

large, beautiful & family friendly sandy beach

spectacular views of the bay from the clubhouse

an excellent bar in the yacht club

renowned Cove Restaurant in the yacht club

lots of bars and restaurants within easy walking distance

seaside village atmosphere

beach launching

very little tidal movement & no commercial traffic to interrupt the sailing

and most of all, miles of open water & awesome sailing area