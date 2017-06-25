Youth Laser Regatta at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club

Abby Childerley and Eve Kennedy (Parkstone YC) enjoying the challenge during the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Youth Laser Open © Christine Spreiter

Organisers of the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Youth Laser Open meeting were rewarded by superb sailing conditions for the 67 sailors competing over the past weekend. Some sailors had travelled to the Solent from as far as Scotland, the North and the East of England. The aim of the regatta was to get the sailors back on the water, racing on Championship courses, straight after the exam season.

The sailors were welcomed to the event with message of good luck from two of RLymYC's most illustrious members, Sir Ben Ainslie and Nick Thompson. International Race Office Peter Saxton ran an efficient race team, whilst International Juror John Doerr ran an experienced Jury and Protest panel. The event was extremely grateful to the title sponsors, Neil Pryde Sailing and Harken, who donated very generous prizes.

The aim was to provide a fun event for the sailors, as well as a professional racing experience. Much fun was had by all at the family BBQ on Saturday night, with very hungry sailors and hard working parents being treated to a first class dinner. Each morning, competitors, volunteers and parents were met with piping hot bacon rolls and coffee. New Forest Ice Creams were given to each sailor when they tallied after each day's racing. A raffle was held in aid of the RNLI which raised a fantastic £80. First prize, of a day of coaching with one of the club's top Laser coaches, went to Ellie Huthcings (Paignton SC) and second prize, of a Land Rover BAR poster signed by the BAR America's Cup team, went to Charlie South (Stokes Bay SC).

On the race course, winds were steady at around 240 and 20-22 knots, with only the occasional gust over 25 knots. The big variable was the tide in West Solent. On day 1, all 3 races saw wind over tide; on day 2 the first two races had wind and tide together, before it switched back to wavy wind against tide for the final race. The 3 fleets (4.7, Radial and Standard) raced on trapezoid courses; the inner loop somewhat protected by Hurst Castle, but the outer loop seeing significant waves. The conditions required the boats and equipment to be race prepared and the sailors fit and strong! Despite faultless race management, mark 2 managed to escape during the last race on Sunday, heading off to Hurst Castle before being brought back under control. As a result, race 6 for the Radials and Standards had to be abandoned, with the Radials already well into the second beat. Exhausted sailors lined up for a restart, at which point the Committee boat registered a gust of 32 knots. They all impressively made it around again, arriving back in the boat park on their last legs!

The Laser 4.7s attracted the largest entry (35 entries), with so many sailors preparing for the World Championships in a few weeks' time. The front of the fleet saw great competition between Royal Lymington's Matilda Nicholls (returning temporarily to the 4.7 from the Radial, ahead of the 4.7 Worlds), Matt Beck (Bowmoor SC) and Nick Wellbourn (Hykeham SC). Matilda took the overall win, with Matt taking 2nd on count back from Nick in 3rd. Alex Schonrock (Parkstone YC) was 4th, 2nd girl and 1st U16 girl and Royal Lymington's Tom Mitchell rounded out the top 5 as 3rd boy and 1st U16 boy. The battle for 3rd girl went to Abby Childerley (Royal Southern YC/RORC). The award for the youngest sailor went to Iona Cole (Spinnaker SC) and the prize for the sailor who had the highest points, but battled on to complete all races, went to Jack Oswald (Gurnard SC). A number of the 4.7s were new to Laser sailing and appeared to relish the experience. Most notable was Optimist sailor James Foster, who at 50kgs only collected his Laser a week earlier, yet came 10th overall.

The Radial fleet saw a battle royal evolve between 2 boats who shared 1st and 2nd in 5 of the 6 races. There was a tie on final points, the break being decided by the final race result, with Royal Lymington's Milo Gill-Taylor edging Jordan Giles (Datchet Water SC) to take the win overall. 3rd to 6th had an equally close contest, with Jake Bowhay (Stokes Bay SC) narrowly taking 3rd from Royal Lymington's Arthur Fry, who was 1st U17 boy. Paignton SC's Ellie Hutchings was 1st girl, ahead of Paige Caldecoat (visiting from Australia) and Ellie Poole (also Paignton SC and 1st U17 girl). Youngest sailor, at just 13 years of age, was Charlie South (Stokes Bay SC) and the Endeavour prize went to Christine Wood (CCCDS).

The Standard Fleet had a lot to deal with, the biggest rig making it extremely physical for the young sailors. 16 year old Joseph Drake (RNSYC), in his first event in the Standard, and David Saunders (Stokes Bay SC) batted it out for 1st place, with Jo narrowly taking the win and 1st U19. Royal Lymington's Robbie Boyd was an impressive 3rd.

Ashore the Commodore congratulated the sailors on their efforts in completing 6 races. The Race Team and Jury were thanked and praised by the competitors, and the busy safety team, led by Alastair Beardsall, were also thanked for their hard work. Juror John Doerr said "Clearly this event attracted a wide range of sailors and the challenging conditions gave an opportunity for the more experienced to shine. However the talent displayed was awesome and holds well for the future of British Olympic sailing. I am a fervent believer that sailing offers young people an opportunity to develop skills that will help them in life, way beyond sailing. It was a pleasure to see those skills on display and i hope that I can be part of a similar event in the future.'' Race Office Peter Saxton said "It's great to see youth sailors enjoying racing when the going gets tough - having good safety cover meant that we could continue racing in challenging conditions, which would have sent many fleets ashore. The competitors coped impressively well, gaining valuable experience whatever the level of skill. The organisational support from the club, parent organisers and jury made it a very enjoyable event."

Thanks go once again to our fantastic sponsors. Winners received Neil Pryde Elite Matrix Long Johns and Harken McLube, with category winners receiving Neil Pryde Elite buoyancy vests and Harken sailing bags. Runners up received an array of prizes, including Neil Pryde Elite gloves and Harken document wallets and water bottles.

We wish all the Laser sailors heading to major international regattas this summer the best of luck. Sailors will be competing in the Laser 4.7 Worlds and U21 Worlds in Nieuwpoort, Belgium and the Youth Laser Radial Euros in Gdynia and the Youth Laser Radial Worlds in Medemblik, Holland.

Many sailors have told us that this was one of the best Laser events they have attended and so plans are underway for another Youth Laser event at RLymYC later this year.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts Laser 4.7 Fleet 1st 207299 Matilda Nicholls RLymYC 4 1 1 1 (DNF) 3 10 2nd 209997 Matt Beck Bowmoor SC 2 2 3 ‑5 3 1 11 3rd 209415 Nick Welbourn Hykeham SC 1 3 2 3 2 ‑5 11 4th 203009 Alex Schonrock Parkstone YC 3 ‑5 5 4 1 2 15 5th 211928 Tom Mitchell RLymYC (DSQ) 4 6 7 6 7 30 6th 207802 Thomas Parkhurst Beaver SC (DSQ) 6 4 8 5 11 34 7th 209000 Finley Dickinson HISC 6 9 9 ‑13 7 6 37 8th 198313 Abby Childerley RSYC/RORC 9 8 11 6 9 ‑15 43 9th 201697 Flo Nicholls RLymYC 5 ‑10 10 10 10 9 44 10th 212907 James Foster Poole YC ‑16 11 12 11 12 8 54 11th 186027 Drew Barnes RLymYC 7 ‑15 14 15 13 10 59 12th 189183 Sam de la Feuillade RLymYC 8 14 8 14 15 ‑18 59 13th 206298 Ollie Sturley Parkstone YC ‑13 12 13 12 11 13 61 14th 200646 Eve Kennedy Parkstone YC ‑19 19 18 9 8 12 66 15th 207010 Abigale Clarke RLymYC 12 ‑18 15 16 14 14 71 16th 210403 Frances Fox HISC (DNC) DNC DNC 2 4 4 82 17th 206488 Charlotte Rockett Barnt Green SC 15 13 ‑20 19 18 17 82 18th 210917 Joshua Thomas Datchet SC 11 ‑24 21 17 16 20 85 19th 208711 Isabella Drewitt RLymYC 21 17 16 18 17 (DNC) 89 20th 209984 Duncan Evans NQYC/MYC 10 16 17 28 DNF (DNC) 98 21st 184134 Elizabeth Beardsell RLymYC 14 7 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 100 22nd 205649 Oliver Evans Gurnard SC (DNS) 21 19 25 21 16 102 23rd 184970 Jack Oswold Gurnard SC 22 ‑26 23 22 19 21 107 24th 208186 Arthur Farley RVYC/GSC 20 ‑25 DNF 21 20 22 107 25th 190567 Alex Cole Spinnaker SC 17 22 DNF ‑26 23 23 109 26th 204728 Ben Salva Bury Lake Young Mariners (UFD) 23 22 23 25 19 112 27th 210232 Oliver Perkins Papercourt 18 20 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC 134 28th 207647 Tom Dawson Pwllheli SC (DNC) DNC DNC 27 22 UFD 148 29th 189660 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC (DNC) DNC DNC 29 26 UFD 154 30th 189083 Georgie Altham Hunts SC (DNC) DNC DNC 24 24 DNC 156 31st 19691 Luca Guyon Starcross YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNF DNF UFD 156 32nd 210233 Theo Gumbley Weir Wood SC 23 DNF (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 158 33rd 190545 Ted Ward RLymYC (DNC) DNC DNC 20 DNC DNC 164 34th 198317 Sophie Stoate RLymYC UFD (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 186111 Iona Cole Spinnaker SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 180 Laser Radial Fleet 1st 211870 Milo Gill‑ Taylor RLymYC 2 ‑3 1 2 1 1 7 2nd 210560 Jordan Giles Datchet Water SC 1 1 ‑2 1 2 2 7 3rd 209977 Jake Bowhay Stokes Bay SC 3 5 4 ‑8 6 3 21 4th 212077 Arthur Fry RLymYC 4 4 3 6 ‑7 6 23 5th 209133 George Ford 5 2 5 7 ‑8 5 24 6th 204125 Douglas Calder Burghfield ‑7 7 7 3 4 4 25 7th 208650 Henry Beardsall RLymYC 6 12 6 11 ‑15 8 43 8th 198310 Ellie Hutchings Paignton SC 8 6 10 12 9 (UFD) 45 9th 181426 Scott Parker Parkstone YC 11 11 9 ‑14 12 9 52 10th 209980 Charlie South Stokes Bay SC 10 9 14 13 ‑16 11 57 11th 211511 Paige Caldecoat B16SC/SLMASC ‑15 10 12 15 11 12 60 12th 208715 Sam Davis Poole YC ‑16 16 16 9 10 15 66 13th 210618 Will Bedford Spinnaker/Parkstone (DNC) DNC DNC 5 3 7 67 14th 206839 Eleanor Poole Paignton SC 12 8 11 17 20 (DNC) 68 15th 211256 Christine Wood CCCDS 9 15 13 19 ‑21 14 70 16th 191236 Thomas Bryant Cam SC (DNC) 13 8 10 17 DNC 74 17th 134711 Paul Moughtin‑Leay Staunton Harold SC 14 18 (DNC) 18 19 13 82 18th 198951 Arthurt Connolly RLymYC 13 14 15 21 23 (DNC) 86 19th 206782 Krishan Bhogal Grafham Water SC (DNC) DNC DNC 4 5 DNC 87 20th 185731 Luke Beuvink Corinthian Otters 17 17 (DNC) 16 22 16 88 21st 197705 Molly Sacker Burnham Over Staithe SC (DNC) DNC DNC 22 18 10 102 22nd 210000 Emma Crane HISC 18 (DNC) DNC 20 13 DNC 103 23rd 186371 Christian Wakefield Parkstone YC UFD (DNC) DNC RET 14 UFD 104 24th 194412 George Smith RLymYC (DNC) DNC 17 23 24 DNC 116 25th 212074 Piers Luxford GWSC & RHYC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 130 Laser Standard Fleet 1st 212660 Joseph Drake RNSYC 1 1 ‑3 1 2 2 7 2nd 201175 David Saunders Stokes Bay SC 2 ‑4 1 3 1 1 8 3rd 207749 Robby Boyd RLymYC & LTSC ‑3 2 2 2 3 3 12 4th 208853 Jack Acton Christchurch SC (DNC) DNC DNC 4 4 DNF 28 5th 205712 Ben Childerley RORC/RSYC 4 3 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 31 6th 205791 Dan Newall Starcross YC (DNC) DNC DNC 5 DNF DNC 34 7th 209960 Daniel Jones Stokes Bay SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 40