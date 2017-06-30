Viper 640 Open at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by Heather Chipperfield today at 10:42 am

A difficult day 2 for competitors on Lake Garda.

Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.

A new start area was established but the light breeze never settled or strengthened and the fleet were eventually all towed back to the harbour.

Another difficult day for the PRO is expected today (Wednesday) with rain and thunder forecast.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Crew R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 AUS 217 Murray Howson / Chris O’Keefe / John Parks 5 2 2 9 2 AUS 280 Rob Berteaux / John Stubbs / Rupert Leslie 2 1 7 10 3 AUS 281 Keith Swinton / Bruce Mattison / Ben Marler / Arlyn Mattison 4 5 1 10 4 GBR 274 Lawrence Crispin / Hector Cisneros / Andy Leigh 1 6 4 11 5 AUS 279 Graeme Monkhouse / Heather Monkhouse / Nick Lewins / Robby Stout 7 3 3 13 6 GBR 602 Duncan Adams / Craig Brown / Ryan Barnicoat 3 9 5 17 7 GBR 285 Dave Hitchcock / Ian Nicholson / Jamie Hitchcock 6 4 9 19 8 GBR 224 David Pitman / Innes McGowan / Kevin Oprey / Danielle Pitman 8 7 6 21 9 GBR 242 Chris Hyde / Martin Fidgeon / Sue Shaw 9 8 8 25