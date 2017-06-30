Please select your home edition
Viper 640 Open at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by Heather Chipperfield today at 10:42 am 26-30 June 2017

A difficult day 2 for competitors on Lake Garda.

Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.

A new start area was established but the light breeze never settled or strengthened and the fleet were eventually all towed back to the harbour.

Another difficult day for the PRO is expected today (Wednesday) with rain and thunder forecast.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoCrewR1R2R3Pts
1AUS 217Murray Howson / Chris O’Keefe / John Parks5229
2AUS 280Rob Berteaux / John Stubbs / Rupert Leslie21710
3AUS 281Keith Swinton / Bruce Mattison / Ben Marler / Arlyn Mattison45110
4GBR 274Lawrence Crispin / Hector Cisneros / Andy Leigh16411
5AUS 279Graeme Monkhouse / Heather Monkhouse / Nick Lewins / Robby Stout73313
6GBR 602Duncan Adams / Craig Brown / Ryan Barnicoat39517
7GBR 285Dave Hitchcock / Ian Nicholson / Jamie Hitchcock64919
8GBR 224David Pitman / Innes McGowan / Kevin Oprey / Danielle Pitman87621
9GBR 242Chris Hyde / Martin Fidgeon / Sue Shaw98825
