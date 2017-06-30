K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by Heather Chipperfield today at 10:35 am

Day 1

The K6 Eurocup started in great style on Monday 26 June at Fraglia vela Riva, Lake Garda, with bright sunshine and a warm Ora wind.

Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there are still 10 races to go in this 5 day regatta...

The fleet and their families are certainly making the most of the wonderful town of Riva del Garda.

Day 2

A difficult day for competitors on Lake Garda.

Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.

A new start area was established but the light breeze never settled or strengthened and the fleet were eventually all towed back to the harbour.

Another difficult day for the PRO is expected today (Wednesday) with rain and thunder forecast.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Crew R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 GBR 222 Neil Fulcher / Oliver Boosey / Harry Clarke 1 2 1 4 2 GBR 220 Dave Hall / Bryan Sargeny / Graham Hoy 2 1 2 5 3 GBR 213 Nick Jones / Twinkle Jones / Steve Dewherry 3 3 3 9 4 GBR 216 Peter Kirkby / Richard Barker / Heather Chipperfield 6 4 4 16 5 AUT 146 George Blating / Guenter Blating / Valentine Blating 4 6 8 18 6 GBR 208 Martin Wedge / Scott Allen 8 5 5 18 7 GBR 172 Mike Truman / Martin Gibson / Tim Williams 5 10 7 22 8 GBR 195 Steve Bales / Jon Rigby / Jon Smith 7 9 6 22 9 GBR 22 Jeff Vander Borght / Dave Guthrie / Hugh Duncan 10 7 dns 29 10 GBR 135 Phil Waterfall / Chris Corner / Malcolm Hull dns 8 9 29 11 GBR 122 John Tabork / Chris Burrows / Richard Kidd 9 11 10 30