K6 EuroCup at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by Heather Chipperfield today at 10:35 am 26-30 June 2017

Day 1

The K6 Eurocup started in great style on Monday 26 June at Fraglia vela Riva, Lake Garda, with bright sunshine and a warm Ora wind.

Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there are still 10 races to go in this 5 day regatta...

The fleet and their families are certainly making the most of the wonderful town of Riva del Garda.

Day 2

A difficult day for competitors on Lake Garda.

Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.

A new start area was established but the light breeze never settled or strengthened and the fleet were eventually all towed back to the harbour.

Another difficult day for the PRO is expected today (Wednesday) with rain and thunder forecast.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoCrewR1R2R3Pts
1GBR 222Neil Fulcher / Oliver Boosey / Harry Clarke1214
2GBR 220Dave Hall / Bryan Sargeny / Graham Hoy2125
3GBR 213Nick Jones / Twinkle Jones / Steve Dewherry3339
4GBR 216Peter Kirkby / Richard Barker / Heather Chipperfield64416
5AUT 146George Blating / Guenter Blating / Valentine Blating46818
6GBR 208Martin Wedge / Scott Allen85518
7GBR 172Mike Truman / Martin Gibson / Tim Williams510722
8GBR 195Steve Bales / Jon Rigby / Jon Smith79622
9GBR 22Jeff Vander Borght / Dave Guthrie / Hugh Duncan107dns29
10GBR 135Phil Waterfall / Chris Corner / Malcolm Hulldns8929
11GBR 122John Tabork / Chris Burrows / Richard Kidd9111030
