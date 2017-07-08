Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Crewsaver Euro 100N
Crewsaver Euro 100N
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Robertson set to lead foreign charge into Marstrand next week

by World Match Racing Tour today at 7:27 pm 3-8 July 2017
World Match Racing Tour action in Marstrand © Ian Roman / WMRT

Perhaps it is the long Swedish involvement in the World Match Racing Tour such as its present owner Aston Harald Sports, manufacturer of the high performance M32 catamaran. Perhaps it is the strong following that match racing and match racers have in Sweden. Perhaps it is Marstrand: part dream destination for the start of Swedish summer vacation, part natural sailing amphitheatre. Any of the above could explain why GKSS Match Cup Sweden, taking place over 3rd-8th July next week, is considered the annual highlight of the World Match Racing Tour.

Last year's event doubled as the Match Racing World Championship and came with a record US$1million prize purse won by Kiwi skipper Phil Robertson and his crew. Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team go into this year's event as favourite among the 18 crews, due to this, but also to their present position topping the 2017 World Match Racing Tour leaderboard. This follows their victory at Match Cup Australia in Perth in March and their subsequent fourth place at the Congressional Cup in Long Beach, CA.

"The season has really only just started for us in terms of match racing, but we're pretty happy with where we are at," says Robertson. "We have just spent a week training in Sweden, so we're in good shape." Usually in match racing the old names come to the fore, but in the ultra-high speed M32 catamarans Robertson says that the younger skippers are shining. "They are learning very fast and I wouldn't be surprised to see a few fresh faces on the podium this year while the older guys struggle. That is just the direction sailing's going – it's becoming a younger sport, with faster, more physical boats."

While he is as Kiwi as roast lamb, Robertson now lives in Gothenburg, less than an hour's drive from Marstrand, now effectively his 'home port'. "Personally I think it is one of the best racing locations we go to. 90% of the time the wind blows and I can't say I've a bad memory from there. The other special thing is the spectators. They are very knowledgeable and know all the intricacies which is unique at sailing events."

World Match Racing Tour action in Marstrand - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
World Match Racing Tour action in Marstrand - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Many are also fans. While Wimbledon has Henman Hill, Marstrand has its equivalent for Swedish sailing fans. They will be shouting it out this year for local heroes Johnie Berntsson and the youngsters, Team Sweden's Måns Holmberg and Nicklas Dackhammar of ESSIQ Racing Team.

"I think in general Swedish spectators cheer for everyone, but I hope a piece of their heart is with the Swedish crews," muses Berntsson, a Match Cup Sweden veteran. He is eagerly looking forward to next week. "It is one of the best events in the world. Many spectators go there to watch. The environment is very special. I live nearby, so it is a special feeling to sail in front of a lot of friends and family."

For this season, Berntsson has a largely new crew for his FLUX Team, again with towering athlete Jakob Gustafsson, but now also with Australian match race skipper Keith Swinton. "We have a crew that spends a lot more time in the boat than we have done before, so I hope that will pay off. We have higher expectations this year," says Berntsson.

As to the form, Berntsson advises that techniques for sailing the M32 have developed a lot in the intervening year and this might change things. "It will be interesting to see how different teams have adopted these new boat handling findings. I think it is not written how it will pan out."

Some of these techniques are conditions-dependent. At present, the long term forecast indicates a mix of moderate to brisk winds, including Thursday when the wind will be gusting into the high 20s from the west, causing a large swell to roll across the race area.

Racing the World Match Racing Tour's GKSS Match Cup Sweden takes place over 3rd-8th July.

GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Competing Teams:

1. Phil Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo)
2. Taylor Canfield (US One Sailing Team)
3. Ian Williams (GAC Pindar)
4. Chris Steele (36 Below Racing)
5. Sam Gilmour (Neptune Racing)
6. Eric Monnin (Albert Riele Swiss Team)
7. Yann Guichard (Spindrift Racing)
8. Sally Barkow (Team Magenta 32)
9. Torvar Mirsky (Mirsky Racing Team)
10. David Gilmour (Team Gilmour)
11. Matt Jerwood (Redline Racing)
12. Evan Walker (KA Match)
13. Måns Holmberg (Team Sweden)
14. Harry Price (Down Under Racing)
15. Johnie Berntsson (FLUX Team)
16. Nicklas Dackhammar (ESSIQ Racing Team)
17. Nevin Snow (13FIFTY Racing)
18. Pieter-Jan Postma (Sailing Team NL)

wmrt.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

European Match Race Tour Event 6
Zbroja closes gap to Bertheau in Copenhagen While local skipper Martin Boidin took the honours at the sixth European Match Race Tour event held in Copenhagen, eyes were on World #11, the Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja who closed the gap to overall leader Simon Bertheau to 10 points. Posted on 24 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship overall
Macgregor (GBR) wins after exciting final day in Helsinki For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared champions. Posted on 21 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 4
And now there are four Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 20 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 3
Macgregor goes undefeated to win Round Robin The battle for the final spots in the quarterfinals came down to the last flight at the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Posted on 19 Jun U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship
Balboa Yacht Club Team wins Sunday marked the conclusion of a successful and fun five day event at the Fort Worth Boat Club, host to the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup. Posted on 19 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 2
Former World Champions leading the way Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team's performance and their placement on the top of the standings. Posted on 18 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 1
Fickle winds challenge sailors in Helsinki Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated. Posted on 17 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 5
Impressive home victory lifts Patryk Zbroja into top 3 Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup day 2
Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay move up the leaderboard Results flipped today as we moved to the second qualifying session. Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay were the big winners, sliding their way up the leaderboard to be within semifinal contention. Posted on 27 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy