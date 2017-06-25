Solo Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club
by Tracey Hanan today at 7:41 am
25 June 2017
After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! 23 boats with 12 visitors all managed to arrive at the lake despite most SatNavs trying to send you down a gravel road.
The OOD held his nerve as the wind shifted after carefully setting his start line and it shifted back seconds before the gun. Chris Brown was over the start but shot round the end, went hard right and got off to his now usual first race win, but in the afternoon slipped to a 3rd and a black flag for straying course side under the U flag. Ian Ingram was Mr consistent gaining three 2nds which was very impressive as the first ten places where very mixed.
Race two was won by Bob Suggitt who disappeared like a scalded cat and race three was won by the hard working Midland Area rep, Nigel Davies. In the end the top three all had the same points but Nigel came out on top by winning the last race.
Congratulations also to Gareth Wilkinson who was first Chelmarsh boat, also winning the Fernhurst Books Vintage Boat Prize coming 5th.
All competitors enjoyed fabulous fare from the galley prior to racing and during the break, returning to scrumptious home made cakes after sailing. Racing was run by Richard Coates and his efficient team, the safety boat crews being tested by one or two, including me!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5707
|Nigel Davies
|Draycote
|3
|‑7
|1
|4
|2nd
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|1
|3
|(BFD)
|4
|3rd
|5695
|Ian Ingram
|Earlswood
|‑2
|2
|2
|4
|4th
|5318
|Bob Suggit
|Barnt Green
|5
|1
|‑6
|6
|5th
|4851
|Gareth Wilkinson
|Chelmarsh
|4
|‑5
|3
|7
|6th
|5312
|Stuart Norris
|Shropshire
|‑7
|4
|5
|9
|7th
|5640
|Tony Hanan
|Chelmarsh
|6
|6
|(RET)
|12
|8th
|5603
|Ian Harridge
|Nantwich
|‑9
|9
|4
|13
|9th
|5728
|Robert Fiske‑Moore
|Chelmarsh
|8
|10
|(BFD)
|18
|10th
|4767
|Richard Blunt
|Barnt Green
|‑19
|12
|8
|20
|11th
|5358
|Rob Day
|Redditch
|12
|8
|(BFD)
|20
|12th
|5307
|David Thursfield
|Chelmarsh
|‑17
|14
|7
|21
|13th
|5098
|Richard Holt
|Chelmarsh
|10
|11
|(BFD)
|21
|14th
|4503
|Mark Cuxson
|Earlswood
|14
|‑15
|9
|23
|15th
|5061
|Nick Thornton
|Bartley
|13
|‑16
|10
|23
|16th
|4958
|Paul Bartels
|Chelmarsh
|11
|‑19
|13
|24
|17th
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs
|15
|‑23
|11
|26
|18th
|4882
|Brian Fisher
|Notts County
|(DNC)
|13
|14
|27
|19th
|5646
|Chris Braznell
|Chelmarsh
|‑18
|17
|12
|29
|20th
|5660
|Richard Read
|Chelmarsh
|16
|‑21
|16
|32
|21st
|4674
|Dave Allen
|Chelmarsh
|‑20
|18
|15
|33
|22nd
|4329
|Andy Vaughan
|Chelmarsh
|‑22
|22
|17
|39
|23rd
|5349
|Tracey Hanan
|Chelmarsh
|21
|20
|(RET)
|41
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!