Solo Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

by Tracey Hanan today at 7:41 am

After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! 23 boats with 12 visitors all managed to arrive at the lake despite most SatNavs trying to send you down a gravel road.

The OOD held his nerve as the wind shifted after carefully setting his start line and it shifted back seconds before the gun. Chris Brown was over the start but shot round the end, went hard right and got off to his now usual first race win, but in the afternoon slipped to a 3rd and a black flag for straying course side under the U flag. Ian Ingram was Mr consistent gaining three 2nds which was very impressive as the first ten places where very mixed.

Race two was won by Bob Suggitt who disappeared like a scalded cat and race three was won by the hard working Midland Area rep, Nigel Davies. In the end the top three all had the same points but Nigel came out on top by winning the last race.

Congratulations also to Gareth Wilkinson who was first Chelmarsh boat, also winning the Fernhurst Books Vintage Boat Prize coming 5th.

All competitors enjoyed fabulous fare from the galley prior to racing and during the break, returning to scrumptious home made cakes after sailing. Racing was run by Richard Coates and his efficient team, the safety boat crews being tested by one or two, including me!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 3 ‑7 1 4 2nd 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 1 3 (BFD) 4 3rd 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood ‑2 2 2 4 4th 5318 Bob Suggit Barnt Green 5 1 ‑6 6 5th 4851 Gareth Wilkinson Chelmarsh 4 ‑5 3 7 6th 5312 Stuart Norris Shropshire ‑7 4 5 9 7th 5640 Tony Hanan Chelmarsh 6 6 (RET) 12 8th 5603 Ian Harridge Nantwich ‑9 9 4 13 9th 5728 Robert Fiske‑Moore Chelmarsh 8 10 (BFD) 18 10th 4767 Richard Blunt Barnt Green ‑19 12 8 20 11th 5358 Rob Day Redditch 12 8 (BFD) 20 12th 5307 David Thursfield Chelmarsh ‑17 14 7 21 13th 5098 Richard Holt Chelmarsh 10 11 (BFD) 21 14th 4503 Mark Cuxson Earlswood 14 ‑15 9 23 15th 5061 Nick Thornton Bartley 13 ‑16 10 23 16th 4958 Paul Bartels Chelmarsh 11 ‑19 13 24 17th 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs 15 ‑23 11 26 18th 4882 Brian Fisher Notts County (DNC) 13 14 27 19th 5646 Chris Braznell Chelmarsh ‑18 17 12 29 20th 5660 Richard Read Chelmarsh 16 ‑21 16 32 21st 4674 Dave Allen Chelmarsh ‑20 18 15 33 22nd 4329 Andy Vaughan Chelmarsh ‑22 22 17 39 23rd 5349 Tracey Hanan Chelmarsh 21 20 (RET) 41