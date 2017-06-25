Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Solo Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

by Tracey Hanan today at 7:41 am 25 June 2017

After weather forecasts ranging from thunder storms to no wind and back again, the weather was reasonably kind, not to give us the forecast rain and to give us plenty of wind with a nice F2 in the morning and a f2-f4 wind in the afternoon! 23 boats with 12 visitors all managed to arrive at the lake despite most SatNavs trying to send you down a gravel road.

The OOD held his nerve as the wind shifted after carefully setting his start line and it shifted back seconds before the gun. Chris Brown was over the start but shot round the end, went hard right and got off to his now usual first race win, but in the afternoon slipped to a 3rd and a black flag for straying course side under the U flag. Ian Ingram was Mr consistent gaining three 2nds which was very impressive as the first ten places where very mixed.

Race two was won by Bob Suggitt who disappeared like a scalded cat and race three was won by the hard working Midland Area rep, Nigel Davies. In the end the top three all had the same points but Nigel came out on top by winning the last race.

Congratulations also to Gareth Wilkinson who was first Chelmarsh boat, also winning the Fernhurst Books Vintage Boat Prize coming 5th.

All competitors enjoyed fabulous fare from the galley prior to racing and during the break, returning to scrumptious home made cakes after sailing. Racing was run by Richard Coates and his efficient team, the safety boat crews being tested by one or two, including me!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5707Nigel DaviesDraycote3‑714
2nd5712Chris BrownDraycote13(BFD)4
3rd5695Ian IngramEarlswood‑2224
4th5318Bob SuggitBarnt Green51‑66
5th4851Gareth WilkinsonChelmarsh4‑537
6th5312Stuart NorrisShropshire‑7459
7th5640Tony HananChelmarsh66(RET)12
8th5603Ian HarridgeNantwich‑99413
9th5728Robert Fiske‑MooreChelmarsh810(BFD)18
10th4767Richard BluntBarnt Green‑1912820
11th5358Rob DayRedditch128(BFD)20
12th5307David ThursfieldChelmarsh‑1714721
13th5098Richard HoltChelmarsh1011(BFD)21
14th4503Mark CuxsonEarlswood14‑15923
15th5061Nick ThorntonBartley13‑161023
16th4958Paul BartelsChelmarsh11‑191324
17th5003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs15‑231126
18th4882Brian FisherNotts County(DNC)131427
19th5646Chris BraznellChelmarsh‑18171229
20th5660Richard ReadChelmarsh16‑211632
21st4674Dave AllenChelmarsh‑20181533
22nd4329Andy VaughanChelmarsh‑22221739
23rd5349Tracey HananChelmarsh2120(RET)41
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Chew Valley Lake
Spoilt for choice on where to site the course Chew Valley Lake provided the perfect venue for Saturday's Solo Open Meeting. With the length of the Lake running from North to South the Race Team were spoilt for choice in terms of where to site the course. Posted on 25 Jun Solos at Dittisham
Mr Blue Sky's account of the day The Solo open meeting held at Dittisham this weekend was a great success with just enough wind to make the high temperatures bearable and the sailing enjoyable. Posted on 20 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 2
Salcombe is a lovely place to sail Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light. Posted on 19 Jun Solos at Ardleigh
Sea breeze fills in for the final race Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats. Posted on 18 Jun Solos at Portchester
Racing for the renowned 'Portchester Horn' Located adjacent to the historic Portchester Castle, the Sailing Club occupies a site which both offers shelter to the friendly visitor, but also strikes fear into those seeking to come with the intent of launching a hostile attack. Posted on 15 Jun Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy
A whooping 63 helms at Hayling Island Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed a whooping 63 National Solos to contest the prestigious Nigel Pusinelli Trophy over the weekend of 3-4 June. Posted on 14 Jun Solos at Northampton
Incidents and action for the 22 helms Well where do I start with so many incidents and action? With WindGuru reading 17, gusting 35, we did well to get 22 boats signed on. Posted on 13 Jun Solos at Wroxham Broad
Eastern Area Open on the Norfolk Broads Sunday 4th June saw Norfolk Broads YC host both a Solo Eastern Area Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad. Posted on 13 Jun Solos at Sutton Bingham
Building breeze for Western Series event Three visitors joined the home boats for the Sutton Bingham Solo Western Series event on Saturday 10 June. On arrival at the reservoir the wind was blowing a nice 15mph from the SSW with occasional gusts... but this was just the prelude. Posted on 12 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 1
A good sail for those who turned up Poor weather forecasting and generally gloomy conditions deterred many sailors from competing in the first SYC summer series but those that did compete had a good sail. Posted on 11 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy