Ready for full throttle at the GC32 Villasimius Cup

Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco on the charge during practice racing © Jesus Renedo / GC 32 RacingTour Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco on the charge during practice racing © Jesus Renedo / GC 32 RacingTour

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 6:38 pm

Seven teams are about to be unleashed at the GC32 Villasimius Cup, the second stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, with high-speed foiling competition due to kick off on Wednesday in Sardinia. Having arrived at the spectacular Marina di Villasimius, some of these experienced competitors are wondering why there has never been a major international regatta here before.

Today the crews took full advantage of some practice racing in beautiful sailing conditions with moderate breeze from the south-west, under blues skies and about air temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. It was a preview of what is expected in the coming days, with the wind blowing at 15 knots during the early afternoon but dropping away to 10 knots later on. The challenge here, if the wind is from the south, could be sea state.

Jérôme Clerc and Realteam are the form crew right now, having won the first event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour a few weeks ago in Riva del Garda. "We're feeling ready to go, but we know we need to be careful how we sail the boat if the waves are in," said the Swiss skipper. "There is a forecast for strong wind from the south, so we need to be careful of nosediving downwind in the waves. We might need to back off on the speed a little."

Iker Martinez and his Movistar-Ventana Group team are looking to step up from what the double Olympic medallist admits was a disappointing performance in Garda. "We have had two good days of training here, we would have liked to do more, but we are improving our manoeuvres which are going to be critical in the racing," said Martinez, who is pleased to have his tactician, Guatemalan Olympic sailor Juan Ignacio Maegli, back on board after recovering from a back operation.

Martinez's campaign is being supported in its participation at the GC32 Villasimius Cup by Ventana Group, the Turin-based meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions company with whom the GC32 Racing Tour has partnered for a second season in the organisation of its Italian events.

Principal race officer Stuart Childerley, himself a former Olympic representative for Great Britain in the Finn, is keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast for the week. "There are signs of it being a little on the windy side although we have a few options for how we set up the race course so I'm hoping we'll be able to give the teams some great racing, whilst keeping safety as a priority. Also the Capo Carbonara is a protected marine area because it's a beautiful place, although this also means we have to be careful about where we drop the anchor."

Childerley is working closely with the host club, Lega Navale Italiana Sezione Villasimius, to deliver the best possible competition for the sailors.

The sailing teams are looking forward to opening up the throttle at an incredible venue for some high-speed foil-borne racing. "The air temperature is amazing, but the water is so warm too. We don't mind getting wet here," said Clerc, speaking at the GC32 Valtur Tanka Lounge before he set out on the water. "We're looking forward to a great regatta here."

Following the GC32 Villasimius Cup

The aim is to hold up to five races each day on a mix of windward-leewards or ones with reaching starts/finishes, depending upon the wind conditions. A live blog from the race course can be found on the GC32 website along with Georacing tracking provided by the French company Trimaran.

Live commentary is also being provided by the GC32 Racing Tour media team via CoveritLive.

The GC32 Villasimius Cup is taking place with support from; Valtur Tanka Village, Marina di Villasimius, Lega Navale Italiana Sezione Villasimius, Regional partners: Regione Sardegna, Comune di Villasimius, Villasimius Area Marina Protetta - Capo Carbonara and Capitaneria di Porto. Hospitality partner: Ventana Group.

Racing at the GC32 Villasimius Cup takes place over 28th June-1st July, with the competition also featuring the GC32 Racing Tour's new Anonimo Speed Challenge.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - team line-up:

Team Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll

ARMIN STROM Sailing Team (SUI) - Flavio Marazzi

Team ENGIE (FRA) - Sebastien Rogues

Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco (MON) - Pierre Casiraghi

Mamma Aiuto! (JPN) - Naofumi Kamei

Movistar - Ventana Group (ESP) - Iker Martinez

Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc

www.gc32racingtour.com