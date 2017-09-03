Please select your home edition
Conanicut Yacht Club celebrates 90th Around the Island Race

by Conanicut Yacht Club today at 2:04 pm 3 September 2017
Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race © Cate Brown Photography

Conanicut Yacht Club's popular Around the Island Race returns this coming Labor Day Weekend and will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary on Narragansett Bay.

Scheduled for Sunday September 3, 2017, the annual event is one of the oldest ongoing sailboat races on Narragansett Bay, featuring a complete circumnavigation of Conanicut (Jamestown) Island. An end of summer tradition among many, the event welcomes competitors racing mono hull sailboats over 22 feet in length that are rated for PHRF-NB, and multihull one design classes by special request.

Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography
Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography

Organizers are expecting to ring in the extra special anniversary with 80-100 boats on the starting line. Following the race there is an awards party at Conanicut Yacht Club with great food and drink.

Registration opens on Regatta Network here.

For more information visit the event website at www.conanicutyachtclub.org/ATI

