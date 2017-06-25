Please select your home edition
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva

by J/70 Italian Class today at 8:47 pm 23-25 June 2017
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva © Studio Taccola

The third event of the Italian Circuit ALCATEL J/70 CUP came to an end on Sunday in Riva del Garda, northern Garda Lake, after a weekend of exciting and challenging sailing.

The Open formula with which J/70 Italian Class organized the whole circuit keeps attracting crews from all over the World, also in perspective of the World Championship that will be held in Porto Cervo in September: 110 boats are already registered for the event, and the start is scheduled in just a little less than three months. For the ALCATEL J/70 CUP event in Riva del Garda, there were 73 boats from 16 Nations on the starting line.

Forecasts were saying that Carlo Alberini's Calvi Network would have been on top of the ranking again, but the boats to keep under control were copious: among these, there was Petite Terrible by the young owner Claudia Rossi, who recently made the duplet at the J/70 European Championship in Hamble, and the Spanish entry Noticia, second in the continental event held few weeks ago. There was the newcomer Mascalzone Latino, by former America's Cup sailor Vincenzo Onorato, and an innumerable number of sailors with Olympic, oceanic or America's Cup experiences.

Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola
Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola

The first two days of racing confirmed the leadership of Calvi Network, that found its ideal conditions sailing with the typical southern wind of Garda Lake, called Ora. On the third days of racing, though, when two races were sailed in lighter conditions with wind blowing from the North, there have been many changes in the ranking.

Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible showed incredible perseverance and consistency all through the series: in the first race of Sunday the crew could benefit from a bad regatta by Calvi Network and gained the leadership of the ranking, which they maintained also with the following race, winning then event number three of ALCATEL J/70 CUP and also the challenger trophy Eurocup.

Podium in the Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola
Podium in the Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola

Stunning regattas were sailed by the crew of J-Curve, a 2017 newcomer of J/70 Italian Class: with a great score-line with just one result below the tenth position, the boat helmed by Italian owner Mauro Roversi concluded the event in third position overall.

It was the first time in 2017 that a podium, and the top five to be precise, was wholly made by Italian teams: Notaro Team, European Champion in 2014, and the newcomer in the Class Rush Diletta 2.0, with Olympic sailor Matteo Ivaldi calling tactics, closed the event with the same total score, respectively in fourth and fifth position.

In the Corinthian division, White Hawk and Magie Das Sailing Team were in a great challenge for the top of the ranking: the overall victory in the third race of the series marked the difference for White Hawk, who won the event of Riva del Garda in its division, after having been on top of the podium both in Sanremo and Malcesine, previous events of ALCATEL J/70 CUP. Third place of the Corinthian podium went to the Swiss entry Jurno by Stefan Serger.

Corinthian podium in the Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola
Corinthian podium in the Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 3 at Fraglia Vela Riva - photo © Studio Taccola

The fleet racing in the circuit organized by J/70 Italian Class now moves to Scarlino, last event before the Worlds in Porto Cervo. It will be in Scarlino, from July 28th to 30th, that the overall winner of the 2017 ALCATEL J/70 CUP will be determined.

