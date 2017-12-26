Entries Open for 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

by Ross MacDonald today at 10:17 pm

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017, inviting eligible yacht owners to enter what is widely regarded to be one of the world's toughest offshore racing challenges.

With a history stretching back to 1945, the 2017 edition will be the 73rd running of Australia's blue water classic, starting at 1pm AEDT on 26 December 2017 in Sydney's iconic harbour. The fleet will then race 628 nautical miles to the Tasmanian capital, Hobart, where the first boat to arrive will take the line honours prize, while the race's most significant trophy, the Tattersalls Cup, will be awarded for handicap honours to the overall winner of the race.

Speaking on the day entries were opened for the 2017 race, CYCA Commodore, John Markos, said:

"For sailing fans this is a landmark moment as the countdown truly begins to 2017 edition of the world's most challenging offshore race, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Year round our club looks at new ways to improve the experience for club visitors in Sydney but also at the Race Village in Hobart and this year will be no exception. Our aim will be to deliver a unique event which excites and enthrals on the land, just as it has done on the water for 72 years."

In the thrilling 2016 edition featuring 88 yachts, it was New Zealand's Jim Delegat in the V70 Giacomo who took the cup, while the line honours prize went to Perpetual Loyal which posted the race's fastest-ever time. Anthony Bell's 100-foot super maxi powered past Wild Oats XI's race record by an incredible 4 hours, 51 minutes and 52 second to establish a new time of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds and cement the last edition's place in the history books.

Entry into the Rolex Sydney Hobart 2017 closes on Friday, 27 October 2017 at 1700hrs AEDT. Entry and Notice of Race are now online at rolexsydneyhobart.com/competitors/notice-of-race-entry

www.rolexsydneyhobart.com