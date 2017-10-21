Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Sail For A Living by Sue Pelling
Sail For A Living by Sue Pelling

Notice of Race issued for Rolex Middle Sea Race

by Rolex Middle Sea Race today at 12:34 pm 21 October 2017
Xpresso during the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

The 38th edition of the iconic Rolex Middle Sea Race is scheduled for Saturday 21st October 2017. Anticipation is growing and the Royal Malta Yacht Club is getting ready to welcome another big fleet for this iconic Race in October.

Full details about the Race can be found on the Notice of Race which is available online and can be accessed on the event's official website www.rolexmiddlesearace.com or collected from the Royal Malta Yacht Club Secretariat.

Entries may be submitted on line through the event website and close on the 6th October 2017. Participants are nevertheless encouraged to submit their entry early to assist the organisation with their preparation for the event.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race is truly an international race and so far entries from over fifteen countries have been received with Spain and the United Kingdom leading the fleet – we expect more to be added to the list in the coming weeks.

The 606 nautical mile course starting from and ending in Malta, the Rolex Middle Sea Race is a complex one, with variations in wind and sea conditions offering a serious tactical challenge for crews. Notwithstanding the Rolex Middle Sea Race is considered to be one of the most scenic 606nm courses in the world in which smaller boats can compete against the biggest and the best and sometimes even win.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race starts on Saturday, 21st October 2017 and the final Prize Giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, 28th October 2017.

For further information about the race please contact the Royal Malta Yacht Club via email on or on +356 2133 3109.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Concise 10 sets Round the Island record
Beating Phaedo3 by an extraordinary one minute It was an absolutely flying start from the MOD70 Concise 10. Yesterday evening nobody thought that the course record set by another MOD70, Phaedo3, last year would fall. Posted today at 9:45 am Racing schedule announced
For 175th Festival of Sails The Festival of Sails 2018 will run over the event's traditional Australia Day long weekend timeslot and coincide with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, offering an unprecedented amount of activity, entertainment and celebration. Posted on 30 Jun Round the Island Race always exciting!
Peta Stuart-Hunt sets the scene How best to describe the annual Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay in one word, one that neatly encapsulates the passion, competition, thrills and enjoyment shared by thousands of sailors each year? It's always EXCITING! Posted on 29 Jun 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Entries now open and Notice of Race available The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017, inviting eligible yacht owners to enter what is widely regarded to be one of the world's toughest offshore racing challenges. Posted on 27 Jun Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy
Mantra wins on handicap Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Posted on 27 Jun Last few places still available
For Round The Island Race with Five Star Sailing There's still time to take part in the iconic Round the Island Race this weekend. Five Star Sailing have a couple of places left on their Farr 45, and can take bookings up until Wednesday 28th June. Posted on 26 Jun RORC IRC Nationals overall
Second IRC Nationals title for Whooper With a near perfect scoreline, Giovanni Belgrano's 1939 classic yacht Whooper was today crowned 2017 champion at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC Nationals. Posted on 25 Jun Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017
Held under blue skies and with gentle breezes The Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017 took place last weekend under blue skies and with gentle breezes. Indeed on the first day, Saturday, there was no wind and the fleets lay becalmed until the god of the winds, took pity and sent an 8 knot breeze. Posted on 25 Jun RORC IRC Nationals day 2
Whooper the invincible While conditions on day one built to a brutal 30 knots, today it was equally challenging at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC National championship. There was marginally less wind, but stronger gusts coming through in the squalls. Posted on 24 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 overall
No doubting the winner as Fool's Gold delivers clean sweep There was no doubt about the overall winner of the O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club at the weekend when a standout performance by Rob McConnell's Fool's Gold delivered the trophy to Waterford Harbour Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy