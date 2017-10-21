Notice of Race issued for Rolex Middle Sea Race

Xpresso during the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo Xpresso during the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

by Rolex Middle Sea Race today at 12:34 pm

The 38th edition of the iconic Rolex Middle Sea Race is scheduled for Saturday 21st October 2017. Anticipation is growing and the Royal Malta Yacht Club is getting ready to welcome another big fleet for this iconic Race in October.

Full details about the Race can be found on the Notice of Race which is available online and can be accessed on the event's official website www.rolexmiddlesearace.com or collected from the Royal Malta Yacht Club Secretariat.

Entries may be submitted on line through the event website and close on the 6th October 2017. Participants are nevertheless encouraged to submit their entry early to assist the organisation with their preparation for the event.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race is truly an international race and so far entries from over fifteen countries have been received with Spain and the United Kingdom leading the fleet – we expect more to be added to the list in the coming weeks.

The 606 nautical mile course starting from and ending in Malta, the Rolex Middle Sea Race is a complex one, with variations in wind and sea conditions offering a serious tactical challenge for crews. Notwithstanding the Rolex Middle Sea Race is considered to be one of the most scenic 606nm courses in the world in which smaller boats can compete against the biggest and the best and sometimes even win.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race starts on Saturday, 21st October 2017 and the final Prize Giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, 28th October 2017.

For further information about the race please contact the Royal Malta Yacht Club via email on or on +356 2133 3109.