Circolo della Vela Sicilia Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup

by Luna Rossa Challenge today at 8:52 pm

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron accepts the challenge of Circolo della Vela Sicilia, which becomes the Challenger of Record for the XXXVI America's Cup.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is pleased to announce that it has accepted a challenge from Circolo della Vela Sicilia which was received immediately upon the victory of Emirates Team New Zealand in the last race of the 35th America's Cup.

As the first challenger, CVS will be the Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup and its representative team will be Luna Rossa Challenge.

The 36th America's Cup will be open to further challengers from any organized Yacht Club of a foreign country under conditions to be announced in due course.

RNZYS and its representative team, Emirates Team New Zealand, look forward to working with CVS and Luna Rossa Challenge to create an exciting future for the event by combining innovation with the traditional sporting values of the America's Cup.

By the Commodores.

Steve Mair

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron

Agostino Randazzo Randazzo

Circolo della Vela Sicilia