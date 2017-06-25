Please select your home edition
Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy

by Phillip Harbott today at 6:47 am 25 June 2017
Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy © Phillip Harbott

Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Mantra, Phillip Harbott's Aphrodite 101 was in the best position to start, but spinnaker problems on the hoist meant that Double Trouble, the Corby 29 got closer to them, further up to weather. Sapphire, the Dehler 33 owned by Martin and Kirsty Brooks started on the South Shore without a spinnaker, suffering more tide in the Fairway.

By the time the fleet had sailed through the moorings, Double Trouble had got the lead, but Mantra took advantage of a tow on their quarter until Duncan and Beccy Haley's Double Trouble reached out to Inner Crouch in advance of the 101. The Corby 29 then rounded clear ahead and beat with the tide up to the Roach via Holliwell, and fetched to Jubilee. On the leg to Jubilee, Sapphire managed to claw back a bit from the leaders, closing the gap between them.

Double Trouble retained their on the water lead to finish, with Mantra finishing 5 and a half minutes behind, which gave Phillip Harbott in Mantra a win on IRC by just 24 seconds. The Dehler finished a further three minutes behind the Aphrodite 101, with a reef in the main. Double Trouble took second, with Sapphire third.

