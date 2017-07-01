RS:X Youth World Championship at Circolo Surf Torbole - Practice Race

RS:X Youth World Championship on Lake Garda practice race © Jacopo Salvi / Foto Shop Professional di Riva del Garda

by Elena Giolai today at 6:14 pm

A spectacular day. Few words are needed to describe this competition's first exciting day of racing. Today was just a test of Garda Trentino's wind, weather and marine conditions, and a first taste of how much energy and passion these champions can display.

We've already had quite a show in the beautiful setting of Torbole's waters on Lake Garda. The judges, with the support of the staff from Circolo Surf Torbole, managed to ready an arena both beautiful and fun, not only for the racers but also for the many tourists crowding the lakeside, who have been able to see from the beaches some spectacular windsurfing. But the day wasn't used only to study the wind and the competition's field: it was also a first face off for the young champions, who started sizing up each other and getting the feel of their opponents. Friends on land then, but competitive athletes of proven experience on the waters of the lake.

From today's trials we can also start pointing out the possible aces: based on the indiscretions, we'll have to keep an eye on Nicolò Renna, gold at the last European Champion, for Italy. The foreign athletes, who showed their ability to understand the local features of the lake and weather today, will be no less good than the locals. Since the first moments of the practice race it was clear how high are the ambitions of the racers and how well all of them aim to race.

The rest of the fleet is no less important, and the strategies were of particular interest. Tuesday we'll plunge straight to the heart of this World Championship, and fun will inevitably blend with the pure tension and adrenaline which are implicit in such a high profile competitive championship as this Youth Rs:X Championship. It's going to be some demanding days for the young boys and girls - even more so for the Italian national team, considering that observers will be watching the competition to select the members of the Olympic team for the 2020 Olympics.

We are finally there: the championship has started, the game is on and the athletes are ready, Circolo Surf Torbole is tuned up and the whole windsurfing community is looking at the Garda Lake and at this extraordinary event.