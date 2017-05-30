Scorpions at SMELT 2017 in Carnac

SMELT 2017 © YCCarnac SMELT 2017 © YCCarnac

by Steve Graham today at 6:23 pm

At the end of May, 17 Scorpions made the trip across the Channel to the sunny and beautiful Carnac, for the SMELT Regatta. The 72 entries from across the classes were made very welcome by Yacht Club de Carnac and everyone busied themselves rigging boats, catching up with friends and most importantly, working out where the cheapest drinkable wine could be purchased.

Kicking off the racing was a handicap race and in glorious sunshine the fleet made their way out on to the racecourse. Following a short delay to allow the breeze to settle and another for the overly keen starting, we were off. A busy start line had many struggling for clear air but it was the boats tacking out to the right looking for help from the tide that lead to the windward mark. The Scorpion fleet began their race within a race with six boats in close company on the first reach. It was clear the Merlins enjoyed their racing, taking the first six places on corrected time but the Scorpions made sure they didn't have it all their own way. Pete Gray & Rich Pepperdine were 7th with Ryan & Hannah Buchanan 8th by a whisker and Ross Kearney & Stephen Graham 9th. Four more scorpions made the top 20 including Carol & John Haines, showing their class in 18th place overall.

Day 2 dawned disappointingly to rain and grey skies. After a short wait ashore the feet was released and some enjoyed a quick plane out to the start line before the wind died again. The wind continued to make it hard work for the race officer and with thunderstorms making their presence felt on the horizon racing was eventually canned for the day.

The next day looked at first as though we were in for more postponements with little breeze in evidence from the shore. After being held ashore the boats made their way to the start area in the light, fickle wind. The race officer had judged it well though as the breeze stabilized and increased allowing for 6 sprint races on a square course. Once the Merlins were away it was our turn and Ross & Steve burst away from the line to a clear lead only to realise they'd got the sequence wrong and were a minute early. A quick dive down and they started on port behind the pack, hoping that nobody had spotted their Pecker award bid.

The course was set as a good length beat followed by a reach and run to the finish and with a race lasting around 18 mins there were no room for errors.

The quick turn around and close racing allowed many teams their moment in the spot light, Janet & Alan Ritchie, Ryan & Hannah and Barry Wolfenden & Catherine Maguire all mixing it at the front. Chris Yates & Dave Barker enjoyed their rockstar moment in race 4, finding a shift on the right that disrupted the status quo. Alan and Simon showed excellent speed upwind in the building breeze to take 4 bullets with Tom & Tim taking the others. Ross & Steve were getting to grips with their new boat and consistently found their way to podium positions to round out the top three for the day. After 2 and half hours of and 6 races, the Race Officer called time and everyone retired to the bar for some excellent local cider. The evenings social provided a chance for a debrief with free wine accompanied by a roast chicken supper.

Day 4 began with the now customary postponement, the topic of conversation turning to the latest rigging bimbles and which ferry was bring taken back to Blighty. Shortly a light breeze filled in and boats took to the water for the final days racing. Getting away on the first leg, Hannah & Ryan followed by Rach & Hannah showed their pace in the fickle breeze. The pack was soon in hot pursuit and closed toward the leeward mark. The next beat and run saw the pack close further with first Tom & Tim and then Alan & Simon finding the pressure and a sniff of Ryan and Hannah's transom. On the third beat Ross & Steve hung on the furthest right and found breeze when there seemed to be none, snatching the lead from Ryan & Hannah and going on to win. Pete & Rich managed to sneak past for 2nd with Ryan & Hannah 3rd. The race had been an epic 1hr 20 with the only draw back being no more time for another race.

As boats were packed away everyone was left wanting more and already counting down to the next SMELT. A HUGE thank you to Hannah Edge for all of her hard work helping to organise and of course, to Tom Jeffcoate, who's ideas and hard work made the whole event possible! Also to all the sponsors for their support; Allen Brothers, Dinghy Rope, North Sails and Coast Watersports.

Next time let's be the biggest fleet...!