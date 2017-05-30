Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M35 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M35 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Scorpion 1978
located in Ogston Matlock
Scorpion 1858
located in Exeter

Scorpions at SMELT 2017 in Carnac

by Steve Graham today at 6:23 pm 27-30 May 2017
SMELT 2017 © YCCarnac

At the end of May, 17 Scorpions made the trip across the Channel to the sunny and beautiful Carnac, for the SMELT Regatta. The 72 entries from across the classes were made very welcome by Yacht Club de Carnac and everyone busied themselves rigging boats, catching up with friends and most importantly, working out where the cheapest drinkable wine could be purchased.

Kicking off the racing was a handicap race and in glorious sunshine the fleet made their way out on to the racecourse. Following a short delay to allow the breeze to settle and another for the overly keen starting, we were off. A busy start line had many struggling for clear air but it was the boats tacking out to the right looking for help from the tide that lead to the windward mark. The Scorpion fleet began their race within a race with six boats in close company on the first reach. It was clear the Merlins enjoyed their racing, taking the first six places on corrected time but the Scorpions made sure they didn't have it all their own way. Pete Gray & Rich Pepperdine were 7th with Ryan & Hannah Buchanan 8th by a whisker and Ross Kearney & Stephen Graham 9th. Four more scorpions made the top 20 including Carol & John Haines, showing their class in 18th place overall.

Day 2 dawned disappointingly to rain and grey skies. After a short wait ashore the feet was released and some enjoyed a quick plane out to the start line before the wind died again. The wind continued to make it hard work for the race officer and with thunderstorms making their presence felt on the horizon racing was eventually canned for the day.

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

The next day looked at first as though we were in for more postponements with little breeze in evidence from the shore. After being held ashore the boats made their way to the start area in the light, fickle wind. The race officer had judged it well though as the breeze stabilized and increased allowing for 6 sprint races on a square course. Once the Merlins were away it was our turn and Ross & Steve burst away from the line to a clear lead only to realise they'd got the sequence wrong and were a minute early. A quick dive down and they started on port behind the pack, hoping that nobody had spotted their Pecker award bid.

The course was set as a good length beat followed by a reach and run to the finish and with a race lasting around 18 mins there were no room for errors.

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

The quick turn around and close racing allowed many teams their moment in the spot light, Janet & Alan Ritchie, Ryan & Hannah and Barry Wolfenden & Catherine Maguire all mixing it at the front. Chris Yates & Dave Barker enjoyed their rockstar moment in race 4, finding a shift on the right that disrupted the status quo. Alan and Simon showed excellent speed upwind in the building breeze to take 4 bullets with Tom & Tim taking the others. Ross & Steve were getting to grips with their new boat and consistently found their way to podium positions to round out the top three for the day. After 2 and half hours of and 6 races, the Race Officer called time and everyone retired to the bar for some excellent local cider. The evenings social provided a chance for a debrief with free wine accompanied by a roast chicken supper.

Day 4 began with the now customary postponement, the topic of conversation turning to the latest rigging bimbles and which ferry was bring taken back to Blighty. Shortly a light breeze filled in and boats took to the water for the final days racing. Getting away on the first leg, Hannah & Ryan followed by Rach & Hannah showed their pace in the fickle breeze. The pack was soon in hot pursuit and closed toward the leeward mark. The next beat and run saw the pack close further with first Tom & Tim and then Alan & Simon finding the pressure and a sniff of Ryan and Hannah's transom. On the third beat Ross & Steve hung on the furthest right and found breeze when there seemed to be none, snatching the lead from Ryan & Hannah and going on to win. Pete & Rich managed to sneak past for 2nd with Ryan & Hannah 3rd. The race had been an epic 1hr 20 with the only draw back being no more time for another race.

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

As boats were packed away everyone was left wanting more and already counting down to the next SMELT. A HUGE thank you to Hannah Edge for all of her hard work helping to organise and of course, to Tom Jeffcoate, who's ideas and hard work made the whole event possible! Also to all the sponsors for their support; Allen Brothers, Dinghy Rope, North Sails and Coast Watersports.

Next time let's be the biggest fleet...!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scorpions at Sidmouth
Wind, waves and shifts... SMELT 2017 continues? With some thinking that SMELT was over, the Scorpion fleet had other ideas and trotted off to sunny Sidmouth for their annual jaunt to the Jurassic Coast. Sunshine, wind and waves were ordered (and turned up) and PRO Keast was on fine form. Posted on 26 Jun P&B's season continues
With success in a number of classes It has been a busy time for P&B. Members of our team have been competing at events around the globe and with several success stories at events such as SMELT 2017 and the 505s at Lake Garda. Posted on 8 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May Castle Cove calling
For the GUL Scorpion Nationals 2017 The water is finally getting warmer, the Open circuit is in full swing and the first big event of this year – Carnac – is nearly on. Posted on 20 May Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
Under skies that couldn't make up their mind Under skies that couldn't make up their mind the Scorpion open meeting took place alongside the GP14s at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club last Sunday. Variable wind and variable weather were not matched by the consistency of eventual winners. Posted on 19 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy