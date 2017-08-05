Nominations open for Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week 2017

2016 Ladies Day trophy winner Hannah Stodel receiving the Ladies Day Trophy from the previous year's winner Libby Greenhalgh © Paul Wyeth / 2016 Ladies Day trophy winner Hannah Stodel receiving the Ladies Day Trophy from the previous year's winner Libby Greenhalgh © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Mary Scott-Jackson today at 4:11 pm

Cowes Week Ltd announces nominations are now open for the coveted Ladies Day Trophy and plans to turn Cowes navy-and-white in a fabulous celebration of women in sailing, this year sponsored by leading British skincare and spa brand, ELEMIS.

ELEMIS Ladies Day will return to Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday 1st August with a number of celebrations culminating in the presentation of the Ladies Day Trophy at an exclusive evening reception. Ladies Day was introduced for the first time in 2006 to champion the role of women in sailing and the sheer number of female competitors racing at Lendy Cowes Week.

There are some 8,000 competitors taking part in the regatta and around a third of them are female. Sailing is one of the few mainstream sports where men and women can compete on equal terms and the strength of female competitors has grown with a 150% increase in female skippers over the last decade.

On ELEMIS Ladies Day, event organisers, Cowes Week Ltd are encouraging all ladies to enter into the spirit of the day, both on the water and shoreside with a nautical dresscode. Kate Johnson, CWL's Commercial & Marketing Director commented "The traditional seafaring navy-and-white striped shirt was declared part of the French Navy's standard issue in 1858 and introduced to the fashion world by Coco Chanel in 1927. The design is now synonymous with chic summer style and ELEMIS Ladies Day at Lendy Cowes Week is the perfect time to encourage ladies to join in the fun and provide some glamour for the week!"

There will be a range of activities on ELEMIS Ladies Day, including ELEMIS prizes for ladies dressed in navy-and-white both on-shore and on-the-water.

In 2016 British Paralympic sailor Hannah Stodel was the eleventh deserving winner of the Ladies Day Trophy in recognition of her phenomenal achievements. Commenting on receiving the award Hannah said: "I am over the moon. I just can't believe it. It is enough of a shock to be nominated, but to win is just amazing. It is such a confidence booster, and it has certainly made my Cowes Week. Thank you so much to whoever nominated me."

Nominations for the 2017 winner are now requested, and anyone can nominate via the event website at www.lendycowesweek.co.uk Kate Johnson commented "With many notable female achievements in sailing this year, we are hoping for a wide range of nominations"

Nominations will close at midday on Monday 17th July. The judging panel will include representatives from Cowes Week Ltd, Lendy, ELEMIS, and event Media Partner Yachts & Yachting. Nominees will be asked to attend the ELEMIS Ladies Day reception and prizegiving on Tuesday 1st August.

This year's regatta takes place 29th July-5th August. Entries are being taken online.