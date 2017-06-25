Please select your home edition
Scorpion Open at Sidmouth Sailing Club

by Alan Ritchie today at 1:34 pm 24-25 June 2017

With some thinking that SMELT was over, the Scorpion fleet had other ideas and trotted off to sunny Sidmouth for their annual jaunt to the Jurassic Coast. Sunshine, wind and waves were ordered (and turned up) and PRO Keast was on fine form, getting the races in quick succession to allow plenty of R+R for the hard working Scorpions. Unfortunately with Tom Jeffcoate not being distracted by organising fun for everyone else at this event he was able to concentrate on his sailing – and boy did that pay off!

With three races each day Tom made sure his intentions were clear from the off – I don't believe on Saturday he was headed by any other boat, even to the first mark, however one can always hope for some Saturday night shenanigans to reset the playing field – however our SMELT hero was clearly in winning mode. With an early night calling he showed up speedy on Sunday as well. Result? 6 wins in 6 races – he even swapped boats for the last race to test out the year old Gosling wondercraft – his verdict – it's faster downwind!

Elsewhere in the action Pete and Rich were trying to challenge Tom and supercrew Hartley to no avail, though they clearly had the legs on the rest of the fleet.

The battles then raged all through the fleet with some serious action. A number of new pairings as well as old were testing / training up ready for the nationals at Castle Cove at the end of July. Multi-time Scorp champion Mursell has picked up the ultimate Barker in a hope to re-kindle their form from 2 years ago at the end of the Lyme nationals. Can Mr Mursell turn up ready for the off? They have another training weekend ready in two weeks time at the Weymouth Regatta. Top jockey Tim Parsons is now reunited in Hot Fuss with wife Sarah and looking for a light wind championship, as combined they weigh a little less than this author!

Single pole specialists the Buchanons were flying downwind and only the twisty flicks put paid to their podium chances this weekend. Fortunately Janet 'prosecco' Ritchie was on top of the shifts and able to drag her husband round to a solid result, with improving scores all weekend - obviously the new fitness regime is paying off...

Great support by the shore teams, galley staff and general support from Sidmouth proving why we travel there yet again.

So we celebrate, commiserate or just in general moan about how our legs hurt – I haven't hiked that hard in years – a fantastic open Sidmouth.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1 2037Tom JeffcoateTim HartleyShoreham‑1111115
2Inside Voice2039Peter GreyRich Pepsishsc22322‑611
3Drama Queen2005Janet RitchieAlan RitchieChipstead‑64433216
4Blue Steal2028Ryan BuchanonHannah BuchanonLymington Spa‑55254319
5Hot Fuss2041Tim ParsonsSarah ParsonsLyme Regis3(OCS)765425
6The Hen Party2023Alex HaymanRachel GreyRoyal Lymington43587(OCS)27
7Snap Shackle And Plop!2020John MursellSam BarkerCastle Cove‑76646527
8 1981 Dave ElstonGavin Poulion castle cove‑87878737
9Halcyon Daze2021Andrew HaymanFran HaymanSidmouth‑1489109945
10Windbreaker1896Chris ClappDavid ClappSidmouth10‑111011101051
11Botty Burp The Barbarian1936Simon HoldenJames HarcourtKing George‑139121211852
12Touching the void2015Jo MahyEmily GreenSutton Bingham91011‑14131255
13 1993Miles HapgoodSteve SmithSidmouth‑1514159141163
14Storm Trooper1861Alistair WatsonSimon WhiteSidmouth1213‑1413121363
15Shock Tatic2006Nick JenningsJo KinderSidmouth111213(DNC)DNCDNC68
