Scorpion Open at Sidmouth Sailing Club

by Alan Ritchie today at 1:34 pm

With some thinking that SMELT was over, the Scorpion fleet had other ideas and trotted off to sunny Sidmouth for their annual jaunt to the Jurassic Coast. Sunshine, wind and waves were ordered (and turned up) and PRO Keast was on fine form, getting the races in quick succession to allow plenty of R+R for the hard working Scorpions. Unfortunately with Tom Jeffcoate not being distracted by organising fun for everyone else at this event he was able to concentrate on his sailing – and boy did that pay off!

With three races each day Tom made sure his intentions were clear from the off – I don't believe on Saturday he was headed by any other boat, even to the first mark, however one can always hope for some Saturday night shenanigans to reset the playing field – however our SMELT hero was clearly in winning mode. With an early night calling he showed up speedy on Sunday as well. Result? 6 wins in 6 races – he even swapped boats for the last race to test out the year old Gosling wondercraft – his verdict – it's faster downwind!

Elsewhere in the action Pete and Rich were trying to challenge Tom and supercrew Hartley to no avail, though they clearly had the legs on the rest of the fleet.

The battles then raged all through the fleet with some serious action. A number of new pairings as well as old were testing / training up ready for the nationals at Castle Cove at the end of July. Multi-time Scorp champion Mursell has picked up the ultimate Barker in a hope to re-kindle their form from 2 years ago at the end of the Lyme nationals. Can Mr Mursell turn up ready for the off? They have another training weekend ready in two weeks time at the Weymouth Regatta. Top jockey Tim Parsons is now reunited in Hot Fuss with wife Sarah and looking for a light wind championship, as combined they weigh a little less than this author!

Single pole specialists the Buchanons were flying downwind and only the twisty flicks put paid to their podium chances this weekend. Fortunately Janet 'prosecco' Ritchie was on top of the shifts and able to drag her husband round to a solid result, with improving scores all weekend - obviously the new fitness regime is paying off...

Great support by the shore teams, galley staff and general support from Sidmouth proving why we travel there yet again.

So we celebrate, commiserate or just in general moan about how our legs hurt – I haven't hiked that hard in years – a fantastic open Sidmouth.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 2037 Tom Jeffcoate Tim Hartley Shoreham ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2 Inside Voice 2039 Peter Grey Rich Pepsi shsc 2 2 3 2 2 ‑6 11 3 Drama Queen 2005 Janet Ritchie Alan Ritchie Chipstead ‑6 4 4 3 3 2 16 4 Blue Steal 2028 Ryan Buchanon Hannah Buchanon Lymington Spa ‑5 5 2 5 4 3 19 5 Hot Fuss 2041 Tim Parsons Sarah Parsons Lyme Regis 3 (OCS) 7 6 5 4 25 6 The Hen Party 2023 Alex Hayman Rachel Grey Royal Lymington 4 3 5 8 7 (OCS) 27 7 Snap Shackle And Plop! 2020 John Mursell Sam Barker Castle Cove ‑7 6 6 4 6 5 27 8 1981 Dave Elston Gavin Poulion castle cove ‑8 7 8 7 8 7 37 9 Halcyon Daze 2021 Andrew Hayman Fran Hayman Sidmouth ‑14 8 9 10 9 9 45 10 Windbreaker 1896 Chris Clapp David Clapp Sidmouth 10 ‑11 10 11 10 10 51 11 Botty Burp The Barbarian 1936 Simon Holden James Harcourt King George ‑13 9 12 12 11 8 52 12 Touching the void 2015 Jo Mahy Emily Green Sutton Bingham 9 10 11 ‑14 13 12 55 13 1993 Miles Hapgood Steve Smith Sidmouth ‑15 14 15 9 14 11 63 14 Storm Trooper 1861 Alistair Watson Simon White Sidmouth 12 13 ‑14 13 12 13 63 15 Shock Tatic 2006 Nick Jennings Jo Kinder Sidmouth 11 12 13 (DNC) DNC DNC 68