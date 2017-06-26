Discover Gill pro's favourite kit

In celebration of Women's Sport Week 2017, we asked our resident female sailors what Gill products they liked the most, and why. ?? SHOP THE WOMENS COLLECTION ?? What is your favourite Gill product to use when you’re out cruising?



"The OS1 Women trousers! I love them because they keep me dry and warm, I like the handwarmer pocket in the front and the fact that you don't have to take everything off to go to the toilet - I'm a very practical person."



- Clara Colman What is your favourite Gill product to use out on the water?

"My favourite Gill product that I use is the Thermoskin Skiff Suit. It's a really lightweight suit that allows flexibility and freedom of movement whilst also having long lasting reinforcement in the right areas. I also love how it is a year round garment; it is breathable enough to wear in the summer months, but still warm enough to wear as it goes into winter when combined with the Thermal Dinghy Top."

- Hannah Bristow What is your favourite Gill product to use when sailing?

"The Gill Thermal Dinghy Top is the best thing I wear! The last thing I want to be when sailing is cold, because it reduces my concentration and makes me grumpy. This top is built for the winter months, but I love to wear it all year round because it keeps me warm, comfortable and cosy. The high fleece collar and adjustable cuffs mean I can snuggle down into the garment and keep my concentration on the sailing. So many ladies I know wear this now, and it's like putting on your favourite pair of pyjamas after a long day, honestly!"



- Nicola Ogden What is your favourite Gill product to use off the water?



"The Knit Fleece is casual, warm and smart, I wear it most days, it's the most worn piece in my wardrobe! I love the Sailcloth colour for this time of year, as it's light and helps to show off my nice summer tan. As I have worn mine so much, my mum and sister now have one each and wear theirs all the time too."



- Nicola Ogden

