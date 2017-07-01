Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)




Last few places still available for Round The Island Race with Five Star Sailing

by Sarah Heron today at 2:14 pm 1 July 2017

There's still time to take part in the iconic Round the Island Race this weekend. Five Star Sailing have a couple of places left on their Farr 45, and can take bookings up until Wednesday 28th June.

Usually £500 for the day, they have limited space available for just £250. If you're an experienced crew and willing to prep the boat Wednesday and Thursday of this week and train on Friday, they'll consider a free place.

Don't miss out on your chance to take part in the world's largest yacht race! Visit fivestarsailing.eu/racing for more details.

Related Articles

RORC IRC Nationals overall
Second IRC Nationals title for Whooper With a near perfect scoreline, Giovanni Belgrano's 1939 classic yacht Whooper was today crowned 2017 champion at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC Nationals. Posted on 25 Jun Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017
Held under blue skies and with gentle breezes The Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017 took place last weekend under blue skies and with gentle breezes. Indeed on the first day, Saturday, there was no wind and the fleets lay becalmed until the god of the winds, took pity and sent an 8 knot breeze. Posted on 25 Jun RORC IRC Nationals day 2
Whooper the invincible While conditions on day one built to a brutal 30 knots, today it was equally challenging at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC National championship. There was marginally less wind, but stronger gusts coming through in the squalls. Posted on 24 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 overall
No doubting the winner as Fool's Gold delivers clean sweep There was no doubt about the overall winner of the O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club at the weekend when a standout performance by Rob McConnell's Fool's Gold delivered the trophy to Waterford Harbour Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Jun A big cat is the 150th entry
For Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series. Posted on 24 Jun RORC IRC Nationals day 1
Fleet licking their wounds after tough opening day With the southwesterly piping up to 30 knots in the final race, the RORC IRC Nationals got off to a brisk start on the Solent today with two windward-leewards followed by a round the cans race. Posted on 23 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 2
A stunning day in Kinsale The halfway stage of the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club was marked by perfect sailing conditions today with the 98-strong fleet revelling in the steadily building breeze that topped out with 25 knot gusts. Posted on 23 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 1
A glorious start in Kinsale With light winds and broken sunshine, flat seas allowed a full programme of opening day races to be sailed on four course areas at the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale today where a fleet of 98 boats has gathered. Posted on 22 Jun 53 for the RORC IRC Nationals
Racing starts in Cowes on Friday Racing gets under way this Friday on the Solent for the cream of the British keelboat fleet at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC Nationals. Posted on 21 Jun Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta overall
Banshee wails to the front of RC35 class Sailing consistently clean competition across two days of the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta has given Charlie Frize and his new Corby 33 Banshee an overall win in the RC35 fleet on the Clyde. Posted on 18 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy