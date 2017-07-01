Last few places still available for Round The Island Race with Five Star Sailing

by Sarah Heron today at 2:14 pm

There's still time to take part in the iconic Round the Island Race this weekend. Five Star Sailing have a couple of places left on their Farr 45, and can take bookings up until Wednesday 28th June.

Usually £500 for the day, they have limited space available for just £250. If you're an experienced crew and willing to prep the boat Wednesday and Thursday of this week and train on Friday, they'll consider a free place.

Don't miss out on your chance to take part in the world's largest yacht race! Visit fivestarsailing.eu/racing for more details.