Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Element Trousers Regular Leg

2017 FAST40+ National Championship - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 12:37 pm 23-25 June 2017

Johnny Vincent's British KER40+ Pace is the 2017 FAST40+ National Champion, holding onto the lead after a terrific battle in the last race of the regatta.

In Race 8, Pace was down in fifth place at the first top mark, but gybed away early to make up enough places to win the regatta. Peter Morton's brand new British Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film was second, just two points behind. Kiwi Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh designed 42 South was third. 42 South has been the most improved performer in the circuit for the 2017 season.

42 Degrees South during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
42 Degrees South during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

"We had to work very hard for this win." commented Johnny Vincent. "We have done so much work over the winter, and the whole fleet has become much more competitive, and much more polished, that has made a big difference. So it is fantastic to win in a fleet like this. It is incredibly close racing and unbelievably good fun charging downwind at over 20 knots, with tons of green water coming at you! It is really full on exhilarating racing. With such competitive racing, you can not always be first to the top mark but you know there is enough tactical decisions and manoeuvres in two or three laps, that it is anybody's game.

Girls on Film during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Girls on Film during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The FAST40+ Class is not one design, but a lot of the boats have now squeezed up into the top of the permitted racing band, and that was the whole concept from the beginning; to not get lumbered with a one design boat means that you can go off and do other IRC events and be very competitive. So you have the flexibility to sail in any regatta but then come together for FAST40+ races and experience racing which is virtually one design. It is a clever combination and it is working really well. This set up allows us to try different things, you are free to try different equipment and rig settings.

Hitchhiker during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Hitchhiker during the Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

When we sold my last boat, a TP52, I asked myself: Can we do something that can be as much fun? Now I am probably the novice out of this team but this is a much harder boat to sail than a TP52 and this racing is ten times more competitive than we were involved in before. The FAST40+ ticks all the boxes; we have close racing in a big fleet and it is so much fun."

Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round 2 of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the 50 nautical mile course Round the Island Race.

Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Fast 40 Nationals during the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Get live updates from the racing on the FAST40+ facebook page. For more information www.fast40class.com

The FAST40+ circuit are proud to have support for this 2017 season.

FAST40+ Class Sponsor: Cloudy Bay.

Class Supporters: Henri Lloyd, North Sails, Ancasta, Carkeek Design Partners, Diverse Yachts, Fastnet Insurance, Grapefruit Graphics, Hall Spars, Hamble Yacht Services (HYS), Ker Yacht Design, KZ Race Furlers, Lewmar, Peters & May, Premier Composites Technology, Race 40 Race Charter, RF Composites, Royal Southern Yacht Club, Southern Ropes, TT Rigging.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

FAST40+ National Championship day 2
Four teams fight for glory After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Posted on 24 Jun FAST40+ National Championship day 1
Pace blitz "It is uncanny how this is always a windy regatta." remarked Johnny Vincent, owner/driver of Ker40+ Pace, after scoring an impressive 2-2-1 in the FAST40+ Class on the first day the RORC IRC National Championship. Posted on 24 Jun FAST40+ National Championship preview
To be held during the RORC IRC Nationals The 2017 FAST40+ National Championship will take place during the RORC IRC National Championship, with racing in the Solent over three days. A maximum of eight races are scheduled, including a variety of windward / leeward and round the buoys courses. Posted on 16 Jun RORC Myth of Malham race 2017
Epic win for INO XXX Powerful thunderstorms, driving rain and wind speeds ranging from thirty knots to complete shutdowns provided epic conditions for the 256-mile RORC Myth of Malham Race. James Neville's FAST40+ Ino XXX won the gruelling marathon. Posted on 30 May To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Tight racing concludes in the central Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup concluded today in lighter 10-13 knot winds, but this time blowing from the east. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome. Posted on 21 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup overall
Invictus celebrates in Cowes Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, winning the FAST40+ Class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 21 May Perfect scorelines on breezy day 2
At the Vice Admiral's Cup Conditions turned autumnal for day two of the Vice Admirals' Cup. With seven fleets competing at the RORC's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, today crews found themselves wrestling their boats around the courses. Posted on 21 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup day 2
Invictus takes Wild West Shoot-Out The second day of racing in the Solent was held in solid breeze with Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley electing to send the fleet into the Western Solent for two 'round the cans' races. Posted on 20 May Trail blazing opening day
At the Vice Admiral's Cup The Solent laid on perfect conditions for day one of the Vice Admiral's Cup with brilliant sunshine, and wind that increased from 10 knots to 20 through the afternoon. Posted on 19 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup day 1
Rebellion quick out of the blocks The first day of the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup was notable for shifting conditions, especially after the first race and the wind speed ranged from 7-16 knots to add to the conundrum for the eleven-strong FAST40+. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy