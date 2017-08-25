Please select your home edition
Early-bird entry for Chichester Harbour Race Week closes on Saturday

by Liz Sagues today at 6:09 pm 21-25 August 2017
Chichester Harbour Race Week action © Chris Bashall

Early-bird entry for this year's Chichester Harbour Race week (August 21-25) closes at midnight on Friday (June 30th), so now is the last chance to join in the South Coast's biggest dinghy regatta at discounted entry fees.

Already more than 50 boats have signed up, with competitors ranging from Musto Skiff to Chichester Scow, from Firefly to Flying Fifteen. Strong entries in single-handed and youth classes mean there will be lots of Solos, Finns, RS Fevas and Lasers racing in an event that showcases both classic and the most modern dinghy designs. A limit of 425 boats has been set for 2017 – last year 401, from 53 clubs, competed.

The event is run by a team of volunteers from Chichester Harbour Federation clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC. Racing is on the wide stretch of water at the harbour mouth, at the top of the tide, and each of the three courses has its own committee boat. Race officers this year will be Tim Hancock, Greg Lamb and Ian Grant.

Tim, charged with the fastest boats in Series A, has an impressive race management CV including the 2012 London Olympics and many world championships. He has raced in a variety of classes, winning world, European and national titles.

Greg will be running Series B, with some of the biggest fleets. He is immediate past commodore of Hayling Island SC, has sailed in the event for almost 30 years and has run many major dinghy championships.

Ian, a long-serving member of the week's race team, has particular experience of youth sailing and continues to run the smaller classes in Series C.

Once the racing is over, a busy social programme kicks in, with live music, a steel band, discos, an expert-led discussion on single-handed sailing, a quiz and more.

For full details and to enter, see the event website, chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net

