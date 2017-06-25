Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display

15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Regatta Overall

by Sam Crichton today at 6:24 am 21-25 June 2017

Another successful year for the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta wrapped up today in Newport, RI. Fifteen years ago, five boats sailed in the inaugural Clagett and over the last three days of competition, twenty one boats have taken part in the clinic day and raced the 10 races.

Sailors from Rhode Island, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Indiana, New York, Massachusetts and Canada have enjoyed a variety of challenging conditions while racing on Narragansett Bay. The three Sonars and 18 2.4mR's had three races on the final day, after waiting ashore under the postponement flag until the breeze started to build from the South West.

Rhode Islander Ben Hall took home first in all three of the races for the 2.4mR class and finished in the top 10 overall for the regatta. Hall, from Bristol RI, commented after racing, " This is my first Clagett regatta and learned a lot from sailing the boat (the 2.4mR) in the MetreFest recently. I was sailing in a borrowed boat so I didn't want to crash so I got out in front to avoid anyone."

Canadian Paul Tingley won the top prize in the larger of the two fleets, the 2.4mR's. Tingley, who is no stranger to the Clagett or the 2.4mR boat, won a Bronze medal in Rio at the 2016 Paralympic Games in the Sonar and decided to come to the 15th Clagett and race the 2.4mR this year. In the 2008 Paralympics he won the Gold medal in the 2.4mR and has represented Canada at five Paralympic Games.

"I love coming to The Clagett and plan on being here racing for many more years to come. It is the tightest racing has ever been and I had to make every race count. I'd like to thank Ben Hall for not being here the first day of racing," said Tingley after the awards ceremony today.

Racing at her first ever Clagett regatta in the 2.4mR was Barbara Galinska, from Chicago. She started sailing the boat in November, prior to that she has steered a Freedom and Sonar out of the Judd Goldman program. "It was the hardest thing I have ever done and I am hoping to do again very soon," she remarked after racing wrapped up today.

In the Sonar class the three teams left everything on the race course with very close racing and finishes for the entire 10 race series. After taking home the gold podium place in the Sonar class the team from Y-Knot Sailing, from Lake George, NY couldn't have been happier with their results.

Sonar class winners at the 15th Clagett (l-r) Judy McLennan, Carl Lessard, Dave Whalen, J. R. Hardenburgh, Spencer Raggio, Stephanie McLennan - photo © Ro Fernandez
Sonar class winners at the 15th Clagett (l-r) Judy McLennan, Carl Lessard, Dave Whalen, J. R. Hardenburgh, Spencer Raggio, Stephanie McLennan - photo © Ro Fernandez

Spencer Raggio, who is mainsheet trimmer on the Y-Knot Sonar commented, "If it wasn't for the Clagett and the Clagett Boat Grant Program we wouldn't be here. The help from everyone to get the Sip and Puff steering system operational has been amazing and to have Dave steer the last two days with the system has been fantastic. We have had great competition from the other Sonars with really close racing and finishes. We'd also like to thank Mike Ingham, for his coaching over the last four days, it really helped raise everyone's game."

Closing the regatta for the 15th year, Clagett President and Co-Founder, Judy McLennan commented, " We've had another successful year and I am thrilled that we have had the chance to have 18 2.4mR sailors on a Clagett start line. We will be working with the 2.4mR class on expanding the presence through the Clagett Boat Grant Program and we expect to see the 2.4mR as a class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. We are looking forward to being back in Oyster Bay at Oakcliff Sailing Center in August with the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing Regatta and being able to provide the opportunity for sailors to increase their match racing skills which they can then use in fleet racing. We'll see you all back in Newport next June for the 16th Clagett."

The dates for the 2018 Clagett were announced with registration being held on June 20, the clinic June 21 and the regatta June 22-24 and will be held at Sail Newport, located in Fort Adams State Park, Newport, RI.

2017 Trophy Winners:

  • Susan B Johnson - Sportsmanship Award: Barbara Galinska
  • Larry Gadsby - Most Improved Award: Team Paradise
  • Nick Scandone - Spirit Award: Paul Tingley
  • Robie Pierce and Gene Hinkle - Seamanship award: Audrey Kobayashi and the Y-Knot Program

More information and full results at www.clagettregatta.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 2
Challenging conditions in Newport Mother nature decided the turn on a performance for the second day of racing at the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta, and in turn the race committee delayed the start of racing by two and a half hours to allow thunderstorms to pass. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 1
21 boats racing at Newport, Rhode Island The twenty one boats registered for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta were greeted with a established Southerly breeze in Newport on Friday. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Coaching clinic kicks off the 15th Clagett
On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport RI, the 2.4mR and Sonar sailors in town for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta converged on Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy