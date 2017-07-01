Please select your home edition
Warm up for National 12 Burton Week with a day out at Stokes Bay!

by Christian Day today at 4:30 pm 1 July 2017
Gul National 12 Burton Week 2016 at Brightlingsea © Fiona Brown

The Gul National 12 Series hits the open water after the inland, estuary and river sailing of the first half of the season, so it's the perfect opportunity to forget the short tacks and stick the compass back on the boat.

Last year saw a strong Burghfield contingent head down to the south coast, but will they have it their own way this year or will hot locals Jeremy and Luke Hartley come out on top? Four races starting at 11.30 will decide it.

This year the event moves from September to 1st July so it's a great chance to get some practice on the sea before Burton Week down the coast at Weymouth in August. The briefing is at 10.30 and the NoR can be found at www.national12.org.

As ever, the Gul Series promises prizes throughout the fleets from our generous sponsors Gul - don't miss out!

