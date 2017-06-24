Nordic Folkboat Prince Consort Race

by Chris Baldwick today at 10:49 am

After the idyllic conditions for recent races, drizzle greeted the 11 Folkboats that emerged from the mist at the Bouldnor Bay start of this year's Prince Consort Race.

The course was shortened in the light of the weather conditions with a good westerly breeze and a flooding tide making a fast spinnaker passage to the first mark, East Lepe, before turning north to the mouth of the Beaulieu River.

Pilgrim took an early lead, holding off Crackerjack, Tak and Jos round both marks. As the fleet turned for home the tide was still flooding, favouring the shallow water on the mainland side, but as the tide started to turn, the critical decision was when to cross back to the Island side for the finish. Pilgrim and Crackerjack crossed early, while Tak and Jos stayed north.

As the fleet came back together at Hamstead Ledge, those who had stayed longer on the mainland side had gained a slight advantage and, in a close race to the finish of the 2 hour race, Tak overtook Pilgrim to win by 12 seconds with Crackerjack in third place and Jos in fourth.

Thanks go the Royal Solent Yacht Club for organising a testing race and for raising money for charity.