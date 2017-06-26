The SuperFoiler Journey
by SuperFoiler today at 8:47 am
26 June 2017
From the creators of the 18ft Skiff Grand Prix, who pioneered the onboard experience, putting the viewers in the action. This is a father and son journey, Bill and Jack Macartney who set out to build a new breed of extreme racer built purely to foil.
Over 3 years they met with world leading designers and after 4500 hours of production and 4 countries contributing innovation came the first SuperFoiler. The SuperFoiler is the first of six set to take the stage in December '17, 6 teams, 6 events around Australia in the world first SuperFoiler Grand Prix. Please join us on the journey...
