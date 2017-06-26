Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Flying Dutchman Cover
Rain and Sun Flying Dutchman Cover

The SuperFoiler Journey

by SuperFoiler today at 8:47 am 26 June 2017

From the creators of the 18ft Skiff Grand Prix, who pioneered the onboard experience, putting the viewers in the action. This is a father and son journey, Bill and Jack Macartney who set out to build a new breed of extreme racer built purely to foil.

Over 3 years they met with world leading designers and after 4500 hours of production and 4 countries contributing innovation came the first SuperFoiler. The SuperFoiler is the first of six set to take the stage in December '17, 6 teams, 6 events around Australia in the world first SuperFoiler Grand Prix. Please join us on the journey...

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy