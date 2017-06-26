Please select your home edition
No Aussie boat in the America's Cup? No worries mate, as Aussies instrumental to other teams

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 8:34 am 26 June 2017
Iain Jensen with Tom Slingsby and Nathan Outteridge in 2010 © Australian Sailing

There may not be a boat from the 'land down under' in the 35th America's Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing's ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America's Cup, the winner of which could be decided tonight in Bermuda.

With Emirates Team New Zealand holding down a 6-1 lead over Oracle Team USA, the Kiwis need only one more win to bring the Cup back to the Southern Hemisphere. With two races scheduled for Monday 26 June in Bermuda (3am Tuesday 27 June AEST), the winner could be decided overnight if the Kiwis can pull off one more race win.

Emirates Team New Zealand relies on Beijing 2008 Australian Olympic Silver Medallist, Glenn Ashby as their skipper. Ashby is a multihull specialist and multiple World Champion, has raced and coached in the Extreme 40s and was Australian Sailing's Male Sailor of the Year in 2006 with Darren Bundock. He has worked closely with New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling, to steer the team to the success they have had to date.

Emirates Team New Zealand on match point after day 4 of the 35th America's Cup Match - photo © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
Emirates Team New Zealand on match point after day 4 of the 35th America's Cup Match - photo © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

Oracle Team USA is skippered by Australian Jimmy Spithill, with London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist, Tom Slingsby his right-hand man and tactician. Other Aussies who feature on the Oracle boat include:

  • Ky Hurst (Wing Trimmer)
  • Tom Johnson (Wing Trimmer)
  • Kyle Langford (Wing Trimmer)
  • Joey Newton (Trimmer)
  • Sam Newton (Trimmer/Grinder)
  • Graeme Spence (Grinder)

ORACLE TEAM USA on day 4 of the 35th America's Cup Match - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
ORACLE TEAM USA on day 4 of the 35th America's Cup Match - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

A host of other Aussies are involved in the Oracle team including Australia II navigator, Grant Simmer who is the team's General Manager and COO and Scott Tindal (Physio and Nutritionist).

There are many other notable Australians who have competed in this year's Louis Vuitton Cup, the event which decides the Challenger for the America's Cup as well as working with the teams, including:

Artemis Racing

  • Nathan Outteridge (Skipper/helm)
  • Iain Jensen (Wing Trimmer)
  • Jake Lilley (Grinder)
  • Luke Parkinson (Trimmer/Grinder)
  • Anthony Nossiter (safety officer/shore team)
  • Brandon Linton (Build Manager)
  • Ayden Menzies (shore team)
SoftBank Team Japan
  • Jason Waterhouse (Trimmer/Grinder)
  • Ben Lamb (Grinder)
  • Luke Payne (Grinder)
  • Scott Babbage (Performance Director)
Land Rover BAR
  • Edward Hawthorne (Systems Engineer)
  • Jessica Sweeny (Chief Meteorologist)
  • David Powys (Base Manager)
Groupama Team France
  • Ben Wright (Shore Team)
  • Dominic Hastings (Electrics)
  • Phil Rivet (Boat Maintenance / Composites)
Australians are also holding key roles off-water including Iain Murray serving as the America's Cup Regatta Director, Richard Slater as Chief Umpire and Matt Allen as a Member of the Arbitration Tribunal for the 35th America's Cup.

"There is no doubt that Australian sailors are the best in the world, and are highly sought after by America's Cup teams because of their skills," said CEO of Australian Sailing, John Lee. "Our sailors are brilliant on the water, but also exceptional off the water in managing and running these world class teams and events.

"Even though these bids are very expensive these days, our country and countrymen continue to influence and dominate at the elite levels of sailing. Ashby, Spithill, Slingsby, Outteridge, Jensen and Waterhouse, even swimmer and ironman Ky Hurst has been lured to the sport. What an amazing talent pool we have on offer!" John added.

