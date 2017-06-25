Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
Allen A2030GTI - 30mm Aluminium Dynamic Bearing Tie-on Block
Allen A2030GTI - 30mm Aluminium Dynamic Bearing Tie-on Block
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Land Rover Winter Series at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Day 8

by CYCA Media today at 6:42 am 25 June 2017

A decent breeze with consistent puffs made for an outstanding day on Sydney Harbour for Race 8 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Land Rover Winter Series.

In Division A1 it was Geoff Lavis' Inglis/Dovell 50 UBS Wild Thing which took out the top spot ahead of the Sailors With Disabilities team in TP52 SWD Wot Eva. Two seconds the gap between first and second. Sebastian Bohm's Rogers 46 The Goat finished third with Steve McConaghy's Davidson 59 Aftershock, fourth.

UBS Wild Thing during the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series - photo © David Brogan / www.sailpix.com.au
UBS Wild Thing during the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series - photo © David Brogan / www.sailpix.com.au

The result means The Goat retakes the lead at the top of the series standings with just two races to go. Still well in the hunt is Tony Kirby's Patrice, currently second, while Paul Clitheroe's Balance sits third.

The Sunday conditions saw a strong performance in Division J1 where Paul Billingham and Pete McGee's Bavaria Cruiser 41s Defiant took the top spot ahead of Arthur Lane's Beneteau Oceanis 46 Inkonkoni. The result keeps things tight at the top of the series table where Billingham/McGee sit first and Lane second.

Speaking after the race and the top-spot finish, Defiant's skipper on the day Pete McGee commented:

"We came out expecting 8 or 9 knots but ended up around 12 average wind speed which was fantastic. There were a few gusts around the course which you had to watch out for but the outgoing tide was helpful for everyone."

"It was a matter of staying ahead of our competition today and we managed to do just that which helped us deliver a good result. It was particularly pleasing as we had a couple of first-timers on board so it was great for them to experience a win in their first outings."

"With the sunny weather and the breeze it was a very special day on the water – you couldn't ask for much more on a winter's day."

Divisional Winners:

  • Division A1 – UBS Wild Thing (Geoff Lavis)
  • Division A2 – St Jude (Noel Cornish)
  • Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge)
  • Division C – Reve (Kevin Whelan)
  • Division D – Soundtrack (John Amos)
  • Division E – Menage A Trois (Karl Matiszik)
  • Division F – Zora (Pacific Sailing School)
  • Division G – Sea Ya (J Hewitt C Johnson)
  • Division J1 – Defiant (Paul Billingham, Pete McGee)
  • Division J2 – Katinka (Paul and Ellen O'Connell).

Full results can be found at cyca.com.au/sysfile/downloads/2017_winter/index.htm

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Land Rover Winter Series day 7
Great conditions take the season to a high The exciting weather conditions were the big story of Race 7 of the Land Rover Winter Series on Sydney Harbour on Sunday. A strong breeze with some even bigger gusts mixing up the fleet and dishing out some unexpected results across the groups. Posted on 19 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 6
Racing heats up at the halfway stage A consistent southerly breeze greeted the 100-boat fleet on a glorious sunny day for Race 6 of the Land Rover Winter Series on Sydney Harbour. After six races, there's proof that every point counts in the overall pointscore, and it's tight at the top. Posted on 6 Jun Land Rover Winter Series day 5
Welcome winds of change The final autumn race of the Land Rover Winter Series went off with a bang for the 102-boat fleet, in a solid 12-18 knot north westerly breeze on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 29 May Admiral's Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta
Event to be held in Sydney this December Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral's Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked. Posted on 28 May Land Rover Winter Series day 4
Light winds continue to rule Race 4 of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind, with the aim of avoiding the holes of no wind across the course. Posted on 23 May Land Rover Winter Series day 3
Patrice makes perfect After another tricky day on Sydney Harbour for Race 3 of CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series, Tony Kirby showed just how fast his Ker 46 Patrice is, taking the win for the second week in a row. Posted on 15 May Land Rover Winter Series day 2
Difficult day tests patience The strong morning westerly winds made for a crazy day on Sydney Harbour for the Race 2 of the Land Rover Winter Series. The 96 yacht fleet started in a 13-18 knot west south-westerly wind, but the volatile conditions rapidly changed. Posted on 8 May Land Rover Winter Series day 1
Tight at the top as The Goat claims the first win The first pointscore race of the Land Rover Winter Series, hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, was greeted with sunny skies and building south, south westerly breeze. Posted on 1 May Land Rover Winter Series
Great Veterans and Ladies Day in Sydney Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. After a one-hour delay for the Ladies Day competitors, all fleets were off and racing at 12:30pm in a light 5 knot east south-easterly breeze. Posted on 25 Apr Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race
Notice of Race available and entry opens The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) is pleased to announce online entry is open and the Notice of Race available for the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race, which starts at 1300 hours on Saturday 29 July, 2017. Posted on 15 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy