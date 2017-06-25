Please select your home edition
Bembridge Sailing Club Redwing & One-Design Weekend

by James Row & Charles Evans today at 11:18 am 24-25 June 2017
Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend © James Row

The sailing programme had the Redwings racing for the beautiful Nicholson Trophy that is owned by the RNC&RAYC over the weekend. Traditionally this involves a race to Portsmouth via the Solent Forts and a race back. However, with Chimet showing a steady force 5 SW'erly on Saturday morning it was decided that the four Redwings and two One-Designs would have 2 short races starting at Fitzwilliam instead.

The Redwing's first race was to Under Tyne & Moreton twice round and finishing at Fitzwilliam. In the second race they had the same course but with the finish at Under Tyne. Edward Nainby-Luxmore in Snow Goose won both races but was only just ahead of Robin Ebsworth in Quintessence in the first race with Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II third. It was a close finish overall with Rupert MacInnes in Avocet finishing fourth only a minute behind the winner. Edward won the second race more convincingly.

Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend - photo © James Row
Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend - photo © James Row

John Suffield in No 4 One-Design and John Deacon in No 6 using storm mains and normal jibs had the same course as the Redwings for the first race but the second was reduced to once round. John Deacon won both races but only by 5 seconds in the first race after nearly 40 minutes. In the second race the two boats split after rounding Moreton and John took advantage of the tide to come in over 2 minutes ahead.

Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend - photo © James Row
Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Weekend - photo © James Row

On Sunday, racing got underway after a short delay to allow the Tom Scott in Siskin to join from the harbour. Conditions were similar to the previous day with a SW'erly F4, gusting 5. With a start at Janson, the course was Footprint (which despite the wind shifting around some 15 degrees was still the most suitable windward mark), Ruthven three times round with the finish at Garland. All five Redwings got off to a good start within twenty seconds of each other. The race, in challenging conditions, particularly out at Ruthven split into two groups with Edward Nainby-Luxmore in Snow Goose and Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II challenging for the lead. In the end Joe won through winning by a minute from Edward, Tom Scott in Siskin came in third some four minutes later. There were no One-Designs as most of the helms were away.

Normal keelboat racing next weekend, however on Sunday & Monday we are hosting the MOCRA National Championship.

