Trident-UK 2012 May
Yeoman & Kinsman National Championship at Horning Sailing Club

by Holly Hancock today at 7:12 am 24-25 June 2017

Horning Sailing Club was host to the Yeoman & Kinsman National Championship over the weekend of 24/25th June, with the event taking place on Hoveton Little Broad. Some 12 boats took part, including 4 visiting boats from Norfolk Broads Yacht Club.

As the event began on Saturday afternoon, in a moderate Westerly breeze, it was Roger Hannant crewed by Christopher Tuckett, sailing Firefly who sailed an impressive race to lead from start to finish, ahead of Bill & Diana Webber sailing Swift, and Kevin, Jo & Pippa Edwards sailing Avocet. The second race of the day saw the winds drop and a shortened course as a result, with Swift finishing first, ahead of Avocet, with Geoff Stubbs sailing Tara third.

Sunday dawned grey and breezy, with the clouds threatening rain most of the day, thankfully this held off save for a few drops during the afternoon. The first race saw the now familiar battle ensue at the front of the fleet, with Firefly, Swift, Avocet and Toby Field's Tanskey all vying for the top position. As the race progressed this became a two boat match between Firefly and Swift, the lead changing several times, as the spinnaker flying boats were able to pull away.

Yeoman & Kinsman Nationals at Horning - photo © Holly Hancock
Yeoman & Kinsman Nationals at Horning - photo © Holly Hancock

The second race saw a clear win by Avocet, with Firefly second and Swift third, meaning it was all to play for in the final race. A win by either Avocet or Swift would be enough for them to take the title of National Champion, whilst Firefly needed to stay ahead of Avocet to be second overall.

After a tense final race, with several position changes, it was Swift who emerged as winner and National Champion, Bill and Diana taking both the Moores Trophy for helm and J & N Trophy for crew for the third successive year. Second in the race and overall was Firefly, and also first HSC helm, Roger picking up the Chairman's Trophy for his efforts, whilst Avocet was third, Kevin taking the Scott Salver for this achievement.

Yeoman & Kinsman Nationals at Horning - photo © Holly Hancock
Yeoman & Kinsman Nationals at Horning - photo © Holly Hancock

Toby sailing Tanskey took the Alan Wheatley trophy for first non-spinnaker boat and also came fourth overall. Some competitors were taking part in their first Nationals, noticeable for its welcoming and encouraging atmosphere, with many sailors already looking forward to next year.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Yeoman/Kinsman nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

1st Swift (Y155) – W Webber (NBYC)
2nd Firefly (Y93) – R Hannant (HSC)
3rd Avocet (Y144) – K Edwards (HSC)
4th Tanskey (Y9) – T Fields (HSC)
5th Tara (Y171) – G Stubbs (HSC)
6th Thistle Doo (Y66) – C Andrews (HSC)
7th Fire Opal (Y67) – G Whitefoot (HSC)
8th White Spirit (Y303) – M Holmes (NBYC)
9th Diamond Lil (Y118) – M Hopkins (NBYC)
10th Merry Fiddler (Y140) – T Pearce (HSC)
11th Aquadisiac (Y90) – K Dixon (NBYC)
12th Lara (Y21) – J Rawlinson (HSC)

