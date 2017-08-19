Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks
Allen A4589 - Maxi low profile car with 2 x 30mm blocks
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

420 National Championship at Helensburgh Sailing Club - Preview

by Peter Collyer today at 5:06 pm 13-19 August 2017

The 420 Class is looking forward to a new venue and a new format for the 2017 Nationals. From 13th to the 19th August Helensburgh Sailing Club will be hosting a week of racing and training that will test established teams while providing the ideal introduction to the class for newcomers.

The event begins with 2 days of coaching and boat set-up sessions before the racing begins with the Scottish Open Championships on 15th and 16th, which will use the class's popular 'coached open' format of six short course races per day with on-the-water advice from top coaches Neil Marsden and Robbie Burns. The week culminates with ten races over three days to decide the UK National Champions for 2017.

The National Championship Meeting will round off a busy summer of international events for the UK fleet and new 420 sailors are promised a very warm welcome. Off the water the event will be supported by a full social calendar that will include a highland games and a black-tie dinner.

Full details can be found on the class website at gbr420.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted today at 2:42 pm 420 & Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
A mixture of conditions for the fleets Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Posted on 8 May Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
And Optimist Trials 2017 at Ballyholme Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall. Posted on 24 Apr Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling overall
Winners crowned After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. Posted on 14 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 2
Action packed day in a building breeze Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the Youth Nationals. A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes. Posted on 11 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy