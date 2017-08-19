420 National Championship at Helensburgh Sailing Club - Preview

by Peter Collyer today at 5:06 pm

The 420 Class is looking forward to a new venue and a new format for the 2017 Nationals. From 13th to the 19th August Helensburgh Sailing Club will be hosting a week of racing and training that will test established teams while providing the ideal introduction to the class for newcomers.

The event begins with 2 days of coaching and boat set-up sessions before the racing begins with the Scottish Open Championships on 15th and 16th, which will use the class's popular 'coached open' format of six short course races per day with on-the-water advice from top coaches Neil Marsden and Robbie Burns. The week culminates with ten races over three days to decide the UK National Champions for 2017.

The National Championship Meeting will round off a busy summer of international events for the UK fleet and new 420 sailors are promised a very warm welcome. Off the water the event will be supported by a full social calendar that will include a highland games and a black-tie dinner.

Full details can be found on the class website at gbr420.uk