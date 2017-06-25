Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Whitstable Yacht Club

by John Cooper today at 7:02 am

Whitstable Yacht Club hosted its annual Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event sponsored by Craftinsure over the weekend of 24th-25th June.

A relatively small fleet (compared to previous years) of 18 boats entered which was due to a combination of a full-on breeze forecast and Salcombe Week starting the following weekend.

The absentees missed a cracking weekends sailing in champagne conditions.

Saturday saw three races sailed over a changing tide with no recalls (honest!). The three race wins were shared between Andy 'Taxi' Davis crewed by Alex Warren and William Warren crewed by Chris Kilsby. Taxi and Alex coming out on top with a 1,1,3 compared to William and Chris' 4,2,1.

Sunday arrived with sunnier skies, no less wind but with less water leading to a short postponement.

Taxi and Alex had another battle on their hands this time with Christian Birrell. Both scored a 1st and 2nd and by winning the last race Taxi and Alex won both the Holden Cup for overall and the Melbourne Cup for Sunday's races.

The Merlin fleet reverted to their normal ways on Sunday, when with the aid of the tide under the fleet, the black flag was used for both starts. Lots of great racing in superb conditions, a few swims, a few penalty turns and no protests. Perfect!

Thanks to RO Huw Reynolds and all his team for a fantastic weekend's sailing.

Overall Results:

1st: 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren – 5pts

2nd: 3756 William Warren and Chris Kilsby – 13pts

3rd: 3763 Mark Barnes and Alex Horlock – 15pts

4th: 3759 Sam and Megan Pascoe – 15pts

5th: 3770 Dave Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe – 16pts

6th: 3658 Chris jennings and Pete Horn – 19pts