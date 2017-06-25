Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Merlin Rocket Under Cover
Rain and Sun Merlin Rocket Under Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Whitstable Yacht Club

by John Cooper today at 7:02 am 24-25 June 2017

Whitstable Yacht Club hosted its annual Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event sponsored by Craftinsure over the weekend of 24th-25th June.

A relatively small fleet (compared to previous years) of 18 boats entered which was due to a combination of a full-on breeze forecast and Salcombe Week starting the following weekend.

The absentees missed a cracking weekends sailing in champagne conditions.

Saturday saw three races sailed over a changing tide with no recalls (honest!). The three race wins were shared between Andy 'Taxi' Davis crewed by Alex Warren and William Warren crewed by Chris Kilsby. Taxi and Alex coming out on top with a 1,1,3 compared to William and Chris' 4,2,1.

Sunday arrived with sunnier skies, no less wind but with less water leading to a short postponement.

Taxi and Alex had another battle on their hands this time with Christian Birrell. Both scored a 1st and 2nd and by winning the last race Taxi and Alex won both the Holden Cup for overall and the Melbourne Cup for Sunday's races.

The Merlin fleet reverted to their normal ways on Sunday, when with the aid of the tide under the fleet, the black flag was used for both starts. Lots of great racing in superb conditions, a few swims, a few penalty turns and no protests. Perfect!

Thanks to RO Huw Reynolds and all his team for a fantastic weekend's sailing.

Overall Results:

1st: 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren – 5pts
2nd: 3756 William Warren and Chris Kilsby – 13pts
3rd: 3763 Mark Barnes and Alex Horlock – 15pts
4th: 3759 Sam and Megan Pascoe – 15pts
5th: 3770 Dave Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe – 16pts
6th: 3658 Chris jennings and Pete Horn – 19pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Selden Boom Auction
For the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association are delighted to announce that one of our major suppliers, Selden, have offered us further support for this year's Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship. Posted on 21 Jun Merlin Rockets at SMELT 2017
A gaggle of British dinghy sailors in Carnac A small gaggle of British dinghy sailors set off on a recent Thursday evening with keen anticipation at the prospect of rediscovering the delights of French sailing with the coming of 'SMELT 2'. Posted on 5 Jun 57th N&G Three Rivers Race
85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be. Posted on 5 Jun Vintage Merlins at Fishers Green
Briefing with the 'inflatable pointy finger' Fisher Green Sailing Club were hosts to the De-May Series Vintage Merlin open meeting on 3rd June. 3 visitors from Hollingworth, Upper Thames and Thames Sailing Club joined our home fleet of 6 vintage Merlins. Posted on 4 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Merlin Rockets at Starcross
Silver Tiller Series continues 20-21 May saw 21 Merlin Rockets racing at Starcross for the Exe Sails Silver Tiller. Once greeted by club members, sailors had a briefing with PRO Russell Gibbs who informed everyone of the windward-leeward course for the 3 races of the day. Posted on 29 May Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May Merlin Rockets at Pwllheli
Craftinsure Silver Tiller at National venue In readiness for the National Championship in August, a select fleet of Merlins made the trip to Pwllheli for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller event to get a preview of what was to come. Posted on 14 May Merlin Rockets at Ranelagh
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event 16 Merlins gathered on Putney Embankment for the first Thames Series event of the year, which was also counting for Silver Tiller points. Free bacon baguettes and tea and coffee had everyone primed ready for a briefing that required some concentration. Posted on 9 May

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy