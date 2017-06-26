When the going gets hot Zhik has the answers on what to wear afloat

by Liz Rushall today at 12:00 pm

Whilst many of us Brits are looking in the sailing bag wondering what on earth to wear afloat in a heatwave, Zhik the Australian sailing apparel innovators are set up for dealing with extreme heat, moisture management and sun protection.

Suitable for all yachting and dinghy sailing, ZhikDry™ LT is Zhik's new ultra-light weight, performance range of fast drying shirts. Extremely soft, thin and comfortable to wear in high temperatures the moisture wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry during peak activity.

An anti-microbial treatment manages body moisture and an UPF+30 treatment ensures skin protection too. For those with sensitive skin, standard ZhikDry™ shirts offer UPF+50 protection too.

Available as a long sleeve or short sleeve top in men's and women's sizes.

RRP ZhikDry™ LT short sleeve £39.50 and long sleeve £48.50.

Zhik's recently updated Hybrid Gear™ creates the lightest range of wetsuits for high temperature sailing and is treated with a UV50+ protection.

Keeping you cool and light for consistent performance in hot conditions, Hybrid Gear™ is made from a technical combination of spandex and spandex mesh used on high flexibility areas to increase airflow and reduce bulk.

The new 3D panel structure ensures an optimum body fit, with high-stretch durable, flatlock seams and ZhikTexII™ abrasion-resistant reinforced panels on high wear points.

Available in men's and women's Skiff Suits and unisex Long Pants.

RRP: Hybrid™ Pants £109.00; Hybrid™ Skiff suits £142.50

For high spray, wet and windy sailing Zhik's revolutionary Avlare® is a new era in water wear. Designed for the hot, humid and wet conditions in Rio, Avlare® is revolutionary fabric technology which was thoroughly put through its paces at last year's Games.

Extremely lightweight and highly breathable, the fabric is 'hyper hydrophobic'. Water simply does not go through it, but is instantly repelled and sheds away. Highly wind resistant and stretchy too, and with a UPF50+ sun protection, Avlare® is proving suitable for high active sailing and high exertion watersports including kite surfing, SUP and kayaking.

Available in short sleeve and long sleeve tops in men's and women's sizes. RRP: Avlare® short sleeve £119.00; Avlare® long sleeve £139.00.

