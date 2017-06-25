Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Bahia Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Bahia Cover

Centennial Transat - The Bridge - from Saint-Nazaire to New York underway

by Florence Hill today at 8:14 pm 25 June 2017
The Centennial Transat - The Bridge - from Saint-Nazaire to New York starts © Thierry Martinez / THE BRIDGE

The Centennial Transat - The Bridge - from Saint-Nazaire to New York started in uniquely spectacular fashion at 19:00 today, one hundred years after American troops arrived on the coast of France.

This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.

On Saturday, many thousands lined the harbour and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbour where she was built. This Loire estuary was alive again as the only remaining ocean liner in the world weighed anchor and the four trimarans, equally impressive in their class, set sail in light airs under a cloudless sky.

The trimarans were unsurprisingly faster off the mark, but the Queen Mary 2 (1,132 feet/345m) is a very big favourite to the win 3,152-mile (5,837 km) transat and her arrival under the Verrazano Bridge in New York is expected at 08:00 on Saturday, July 1. The crewed "Ultime" class trimarans – Macif (François Gabart), Idec Sport (Francis Joyon), Sodebo Ultim' (Thomas Coville) and Team Actual, (Yves Le Blévec) – which are all over 25 meters long, are expected to finish between one and two days later. As forecast, because the race is against the prevailing winds, the trimarans will be working their way upwind to the north, while the QM2 can power direct to New York.

"Initially, the wind will be very soft in the Saint-Nazaire channel. The small windshift from north-west with winds of less than 10 knots expected in the evening won't allow for much flying," Dominic Vittet, the race meteorologist said. "As soon as the trimarans have left the Grand Carpentier lighthouse (in Saint-Nazaire) to starboard, they will already have to make a crucial choice about how they round the anticyclonic ridge that has the Bay of Biscay under lockdown and is forming a wall that will be difficult to cross in the first 24 hours."

The fleet includes the cream of French sailing – who continue to dominate this class and offshore sailing in general – both on the trimarans and on the QM2, where Jean Le Cam, Alain Gautier and Bruno Peyron, gave the official start from the bridge. There is only one Briton among the 22 sailors across the four boats, Samantha Davies, who is also the only woman. The 34-year-old Gabart and crew start as favourites to set a new reference time between these two cities. The 30-metre long Macif, launched in 2015, is the newest boat of the four and Gabart has already proved its pace by winning the TheTransat bakerly in 2016. But the older hands, Joyon and Coville, have so many oceanic records between them that they can never be discounted.

For more information, photos and videos visit www.thebridge2017.com

The Bridge is a transatlantic celebration of friendship and solidarity between France and the United States, marking one hundred years since the arrival of American soldiers on French shores in 1917 to join the Allies in World War I. It includes:

  • the 4th FIBA 3X3 World Cup in Nantes (17-21 June)
  • the return of the Queen Mary 2 to where it was constructed in Saint-Nazaire, escorted by an international armada (June 24)
  • the Centennial Transat to New York (June 25-July 3)
  • an original tribute across the ocean to a century of American music (June 23-July 1)
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ArMen Race at La Trinite
Line honours for Francois Gabart's Ultime trimaran Macif France's largest offshore race got underway from La Trinite last Thursday as 200 boats set off on the 270 mile course with bright blue skies and 15 knots of wind providing champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 31 May The World Sailing Show - June 2017
America's Cup Preview Special From the full racing schedule, to our assessment of the teams and their prospects, the World Sailing Show preview takes you behind the scenes and under the skin of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 29 May Giant international gathering
For the Rolex Fastnet Race August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes. Posted on 26 Apr Maxi Edmond De Rothschild unveiled
Giant 32 metre foiling trimaran On Thursday, March 30th, the Gitana Team invited the press to the Palais de Tokyo to mark the official launch of Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, a "giant" 32 metres long by 23 metres wide, after more than a year and a half of construction. Posted on 31 Mar François Gabart set for new challenge
Aiming for single-handed round the world record With each new season, a new challenge! François Gabart has set himself the tall order this year of beating the all new single-handed round the world record of 49 days, set by Thomas Coville last December. Posted on 8 Mar The World Sailing Show - March 2017
Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami. Posted on 27 Feb Around the world in 40 days!
Francis Joyon's IDEC Sport smashes Jules Verne Trophy record The Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT sailed by Francis Joyon, Clément Surtel, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane won the Jules Verne Trophy, the outright round the world sailing record, this morning. Posted on 26 Jan Full speed ahead to Ushant for IDEC Sport
In Jules Verne Trophy record attempt 200 miles south of the Azores, IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch of her round the world voyage in favourable winds, which they have managed to pick up, getting the timing just right ahead of a front associated with a low-pressure system. Posted on 24 Jan The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan New equator record for IDEC Sport
During their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt At 1228hrs UTC on Friday 20th January 2017, the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT crossed the Equator. This is 2 days, 22 hours and 36 minutes better than the previous reference time held since 2012 by Loïck Peyron and the maxi-trimaran Banque Populaire V. Posted on 20 Jan

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy