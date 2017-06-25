New sail for the 600s

by Lee Bratley today at 6:31 pm

After some time in development, a brand new sail is now available for the RS600.

A new material (just as sturdy as the old one!) and an all-new radial cut adds an extra racy dimension to an already sporty boat and is a much welcomed addition to all of the 600 supplies available from the Boatyard at Beer.

Many thanks have to go to the guys at Hyde Sails and Boatyard for working on this project for us and for making brand new sails available to order as of now.

Contact Boatyard at Beer for more details here.