Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 1 728

Allen support East Coast Piers Race

by Ben Harden today at 4:14 pm 1-2 July 2017
Nacra 20 Carbon © Allen

Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children.

Starting from the Marconi Sailing Club on the River Blackwater, the long distance race sailed by high performance dinghies and catamarans, covers a maximum distance of 48 miles up the East Coast to Walton Gate and back.

The ECPR has three courses that can be chosen by participants, as well as two inshore races the day before - The Bradwell Race, added in 2015 which is more manageable for dinghy sailors, with a course length of around 13 miles. The Bradwell Race competitor's sail to the Bradwell Gate, back to the start area, half way back down the river and then back to the finish. The Colne Point Race, which is 27 miles long, is always available for smaller cats and fast dinghies.

The full 48 mile East Coast Piers Race is only sailed by the quickest big cats and there will be "Mother Boats" moored at every mile of the course. The competitors will be able to stop at any point to moor up and won't be penalized for it – handy if you have to fix something or if you just need a rest. The full course has been shortened for the past few years due to the wind forecast and beach works past Clacton.

Andrew Dowley, one of the organisers of the ECPR, hopes for an entry of around 80 boats and commented "For spectators we would always recommend coming down for the start of the race. It's the best view and a very good sight! I expect this year could be a big one as we have Allen involved and Sail Racer helping us promote the event, we also have GPS tracking this year, courtesy of GJW Direct."

Liz Adams, Managing director of Allen Brothers, said "We are really looking forward to seeing how much time competitors can shave off last year's time. By working with high level sailors from the British Sailing Team and youth sailors showing particular talent we continue to develop our equipment to push the boundaries and take sailing to new levels." The company has recently released the "Quint" mainsheet system which is designed to work on a wide range of fast cats, from Tornados and F18s to the latest foiling A Class and Nacra 17s.

Find out more at...

Related Articles

Solent Forts Race 2017
Eastern Solent cat race from Hayling Ferry SC The Solent Forts Race is a long-distance event for sports catamarans set in the Eastern Solent and run by Hayling Ferry Sailing Club from their base at Langstone Harbour entrance. Posted today at 9:27 am Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun Kieler Woche day 5
44 year old Scheidt shows youngsters the way in 49er fleet Robert Scheidt, after three races of the competition, lies in third overall in the 49er Men's fleet. Forty-four-year-olds aren't meant to be able to race a 49er skiff that effectively but the Brazilian is applying his famous work ethic. Posted on 21 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Less than two weeks to go
Until the East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik It's now less than two weeks until the annual East Coast Piers Race weekend at Marconi Sailing Club in Essex. The weekend is open to fast dinghies (PY980 or faster) and catamarans and is being held on the 1st and 2nd July. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy