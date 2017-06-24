Laser Open at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by Peter Sherwin today at 3:45 pm

35 Lasers entered the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting held on 24th June 2017. The fleet comprised 18 Standards, 16 Radials and one 4.7.

Two rounds of a triangle sausage course were sailed scoring the best two out of three races. Winds were west 8 knots increasing to a hiking breeze after lunch. The challenge was to make a clear start and to be in phase with the oscillating wind shifts.

In the Radial fleet congratulations to Freya Cumpsty 1st, Chris Jones from Sutton Bingham 2nd and Helen Martin 3rd. For the Standards, Ed Higson from Bartley 1st, Peter Sherwin 2nd and Julian Cooke 3rd. A special mention to Max Robinson from BCYC for successfully completing all 3 races in his 4.7.

Many thanks to race officer Nick Martindale and his team of experienced helpers for well run event which was enjoyed by all. Great food as usual from Rob in the galley and for the party of 14 who attended a post event curry at Sutton Spice.

Overall Results:

Pos Rig Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Laser 209835 Ed Higson Bartley SC 1 1 ‑2 2 2nd Laser 206716 Peter Sherwin CVLSC ‑3 2 1 3 3rd Laser 202465 Julan Cooke CVLSC 2 3 ‑6 5 4th Laser 206918 Alex Knight CVLSC (DNC) 4 3 7 5th Laser 193467 Jon Lewis CVLSC 4 (BFD) 4 8 6th Laser 203069 Phil Pattullo CVLSC ‑6 5 5 10 7th Laser 209190 R Pitt Bartley SC 5 7 ‑11 12 8th Laser 187535 Cameron Scott ‑ 7 (DNC) 7 14 9th Laser 200308 John Rogers CVLSC ‑11 6 9 15 10th Laser 210617 Jeremy Higson Bartley SC ‑9 9 8 17 11th Laser 209870 Richard Lymposs Papercourt SC 8 10 ‑12 18 12th Laser 163838 Adrian Kerr CVLSC ‑14 8 14 22 13th Laser Radial 208325 Freya Cumpsty CVLSC 10 13 ‑15 23 14th Laser 210248 Chris Sunderland CVLSC 12 12 ‑18 24 15th Laser Radial 210262 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham ‑18 15 10 25 16th Laser Radial 197687 Helen Martin CVLSC 17 11 ‑20 28 17th Laser Radial 199297 John Spellman CVLSC 15 ‑16 16 31 18th Laser Radial 188597 Jon Flynn BCYC 19 14 ‑24 33 19th Laser 174942 Richard Cooke CVLSC 16 17 ‑29 33 20th Laser Radial 181335 Anna Mason CVLSC 21 ‑30 13 34 21st Laser 201870 Simon Cummins CVLSC 13 ‑25 21 34 22nd Laser Radial 200668 Jacob Miller Avon SC ‑27 18 17 35 23rd Laser Radial 207639 Nigel Carson CVLSC 20 ‑29 19 39 24th Laser Radial 166580 Laura Smith CVLSC 24 19 ‑25 43 25th Laser Radial 180832 Andy Moore ‑ ‑25 20 23 43 26th Laser Radial 212084 Martin Jeremy CVLSC 22 21 ‑27 43 27th Laser Radial 171716 Mark Dinwoodie CVLSC ‑26 22 22 44 28th Laser Radial 154731 Lizzie Cooke CVLSC 23 24 ‑28 47 29th Laser Radial 169994 Matthew White Avon SC ‑29 23 26 49 30th Laser Radial 192719 Joe Gallivan Spinnaker SC 28 27 ‑30 55 31st Laser 4.7 144929 Max Robertson BCYC 31 26 ‑33 57 32nd Laser Radial 136020 Kelsey Green Sutton Bingham ‑32 28 31 59 33rd Laser 152770 Graham Royale Bowmoor SC 30 31 ‑32 61 34th Laser Radial 16 Christi Brasher CVLSC 34 32 (DNC) 66 35th Laser 177573 Nick Bate CVLSC 33 33 ‑34 66