Laser Open at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club
by Peter Sherwin today at 3:45 pm
24 June 2017
35 Lasers entered the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting held on 24th June 2017. The fleet comprised 18 Standards, 16 Radials and one 4.7.
Two rounds of a triangle sausage course were sailed scoring the best two out of three races. Winds were west 8 knots increasing to a hiking breeze after lunch. The challenge was to make a clear start and to be in phase with the oscillating wind shifts.
In the Radial fleet congratulations to Freya Cumpsty 1st, Chris Jones from Sutton Bingham 2nd and Helen Martin 3rd. For the Standards, Ed Higson from Bartley 1st, Peter Sherwin 2nd and Julian Cooke 3rd. A special mention to Max Robinson from BCYC for successfully completing all 3 races in his 4.7.
Many thanks to race officer Nick Martindale and his team of experienced helpers for well run event which was enjoyed by all. Great food as usual from Rob in the galley and for the party of 14 who attended a post event curry at Sutton Spice.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Rig
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Laser
|209835
|Ed Higson
|Bartley SC
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|2nd
|Laser
|206716
|Peter Sherwin
|CVLSC
|‑3
|2
|1
|3
|3rd
|Laser
|202465
|Julan Cooke
|CVLSC
|2
|3
|‑6
|5
|4th
|Laser
|206918
|Alex Knight
|CVLSC
|(DNC)
|4
|3
|7
|5th
|Laser
|193467
|Jon Lewis
|CVLSC
|4
|(BFD)
|4
|8
|6th
|Laser
|203069
|Phil Pattullo
|CVLSC
|‑6
|5
|5
|10
|7th
|Laser
|209190
|R Pitt
|Bartley SC
|5
|7
|‑11
|12
|8th
|Laser
|187535
|Cameron Scott
|‑
|7
|(DNC)
|7
|14
|9th
|Laser
|200308
|John Rogers
|CVLSC
|‑11
|6
|9
|15
|10th
|Laser
|210617
|Jeremy Higson
|Bartley SC
|‑9
|9
|8
|17
|11th
|Laser
|209870
|Richard Lymposs
|Papercourt SC
|8
|10
|‑12
|18
|12th
|Laser
|163838
|Adrian Kerr
|CVLSC
|‑14
|8
|14
|22
|13th
|Laser Radial
|208325
|Freya Cumpsty
|CVLSC
|10
|13
|‑15
|23
|14th
|Laser
|210248
|Chris Sunderland
|CVLSC
|12
|12
|‑18
|24
|15th
|Laser Radial
|210262
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham
|‑18
|15
|10
|25
|16th
|Laser Radial
|197687
|Helen Martin
|CVLSC
|17
|11
|‑20
|28
|17th
|Laser Radial
|199297
|John Spellman
|CVLSC
|15
|‑16
|16
|31
|18th
|Laser Radial
|188597
|Jon Flynn
|BCYC
|19
|14
|‑24
|33
|19th
|Laser
|174942
|Richard Cooke
|CVLSC
|16
|17
|‑29
|33
|20th
|Laser Radial
|181335
|Anna Mason
|CVLSC
|21
|‑30
|13
|34
|21st
|Laser
|201870
|Simon Cummins
|CVLSC
|13
|‑25
|21
|34
|22nd
|Laser Radial
|200668
|Jacob Miller
|Avon SC
|‑27
|18
|17
|35
|23rd
|Laser Radial
|207639
|Nigel Carson
|CVLSC
|20
|‑29
|19
|39
|24th
|Laser Radial
|166580
|Laura Smith
|CVLSC
|24
|19
|‑25
|43
|25th
|Laser Radial
|180832
|Andy Moore
|‑
|‑25
|20
|23
|43
|26th
|Laser Radial
|212084
|Martin Jeremy
|CVLSC
|22
|21
|‑27
|43
|27th
|Laser Radial
|171716
|Mark Dinwoodie
|CVLSC
|‑26
|22
|22
|44
|28th
|Laser Radial
|154731
|Lizzie Cooke
|CVLSC
|23
|24
|‑28
|47
|29th
|Laser Radial
|169994
|Matthew White
|Avon SC
|‑29
|23
|26
|49
|30th
|Laser Radial
|192719
|Joe Gallivan
|Spinnaker SC
|28
|27
|‑30
|55
|31st
|Laser 4.7
|144929
|Max Robertson
|BCYC
|31
|26
|‑33
|57
|32nd
|Laser Radial
|136020
|Kelsey Green
|Sutton Bingham
|‑32
|28
|31
|59
|33rd
|Laser
|152770
|Graham Royale
|Bowmoor SC
|30
|31
|‑32
|61
|34th
|Laser Radial
|16
|Christi Brasher
|CVLSC
|34
|32
|(DNC)
|66
|35th
|Laser
|177573
|Nick Bate
|CVLSC
|33
|33
|‑34
|66
