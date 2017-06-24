Please select your home edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Laser Open at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by Peter Sherwin today at 3:45 pm 24 June 2017

35 Lasers entered the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting held on 24th June 2017. The fleet comprised 18 Standards, 16 Radials and one 4.7.

Two rounds of a triangle sausage course were sailed scoring the best two out of three races. Winds were west 8 knots increasing to a hiking breeze after lunch. The challenge was to make a clear start and to be in phase with the oscillating wind shifts.

In the Radial fleet congratulations to Freya Cumpsty 1st, Chris Jones from Sutton Bingham 2nd and Helen Martin 3rd. For the Standards, Ed Higson from Bartley 1st, Peter Sherwin 2nd and Julian Cooke 3rd. A special mention to Max Robinson from BCYC for successfully completing all 3 races in his 4.7.

Chew Valley Lake Laser Open - photo © Ed Higham
Chew Valley Lake Laser Open - photo © Ed Higham

Many thanks to race officer Nick Martindale and his team of experienced helpers for well run event which was enjoyed by all. Great food as usual from Rob in the galley and for the party of 14 who attended a post event curry at Sutton Spice.

Overall Results:

PosRigSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1stLaser209835Ed HigsonBartley SC11‑22
2ndLaser206716Peter SherwinCVLSC‑3213
3rdLaser202465Julan CookeCVLSC23‑65
4thLaser206918Alex KnightCVLSC(DNC)437
5thLaser193467Jon LewisCVLSC4(BFD)48
6thLaser203069Phil PattulloCVLSC‑65510
7thLaser209190R PittBartley SC57‑1112
8thLaser187535Cameron Scott7(DNC)714
9thLaser200308John RogersCVLSC‑116915
10thLaser210617Jeremy HigsonBartley SC‑99817
11thLaser209870Richard LympossPapercourt SC810‑1218
12thLaser163838Adrian KerrCVLSC‑1481422
13thLaser Radial208325Freya CumpstyCVLSC1013‑1523
14thLaser210248Chris SunderlandCVLSC1212‑1824
15thLaser Radial210262Chris JonesSutton Bingham‑18151025
16thLaser Radial197687Helen MartinCVLSC1711‑2028
17thLaser Radial199297John SpellmanCVLSC15‑161631
18thLaser Radial188597Jon FlynnBCYC1914‑2433
19thLaser174942Richard CookeCVLSC1617‑2933
20thLaser Radial181335Anna MasonCVLSC21‑301334
21stLaser201870Simon CumminsCVLSC13‑252134
22ndLaser Radial200668Jacob MillerAvon SC‑27181735
23rdLaser Radial207639Nigel CarsonCVLSC20‑291939
24thLaser Radial166580Laura SmithCVLSC2419‑2543
25thLaser Radial180832Andy Moore‑25202343
26thLaser Radial212084Martin JeremyCVLSC2221‑2743
27thLaser Radial171716Mark DinwoodieCVLSC‑26222244
28thLaser Radial154731Lizzie CookeCVLSC2324‑2847
29thLaser Radial169994Matthew WhiteAvon SC‑29232649
30thLaser Radial192719Joe GallivanSpinnaker SC2827‑3055
31stLaser 4.7144929Max RobertsonBCYC3126‑3357
32ndLaser Radial136020Kelsey GreenSutton Bingham‑32283159
33rdLaser152770Graham RoyaleBowmoor SC3031‑3261
34thLaser Radial16Christi BrasherCVLSC3432(DNC)66
35thLaser177573Nick BateCVLSC3333‑3466
