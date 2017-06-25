Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Harken Cam-Matic Cleat - 150
Harken Cam-Matic Cleat - 150

German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 3:34 pm 21-25 June 2017

Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory.

The final day of the Para Worlds, held alongside Kieler Woche (Kiel week) sailing festival, saw a variable 12-19 knot westerly breeze that enabled three races in the Hansa 303 fleets and two in the 2.4 Norlin OD.

Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA).

The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.

As it was so close, observant watchers were expecting it to go down to the final race of the series but Kröger asserted his dominance in the ninth race of the series, taking the race win to put the gold medal within his grasp.

Kröger watched Bugg sail through in fifth and Seguin follow in ninth. As they crossed the finish line, Kröger counted the numbers and had done just enough to win gold ahead of the final race as his lowest discard was a fifth, which was the points difference he had put between himself and his rivals.

After racing, Kröger said, "All the week was very tough and tight. Yesterday I climbed up from fourth to first, just ahead of Matt and Damien.

"This morning I felt a bit weak and tired but I said to myself, it's not the day to save third place overall, it's time to win this championship again.

"I was surprised at how well it worked out in the first race by winning it but it was really tough competition."

View Kröger's Facebook Live following racing here.

The battle for silver and bronze was still on in the final race as Bugg led Seguin by three points. Bugg was discarding a 22nd so knew any slip up could have had a devastating effect on his overall position.

Bugg stayed ahead of Seguin throughout the whole race and managed to clinch a key victory to hand him silver. Seguin, Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist, completed the podium.

In the Women's Hansa 303, Spain's Violeta del Reino capped off a fantastic week, posting a 1-3-1 final day score line to clinch a dominant gold.

Spanish Hansa 303 sailor Violeta del Reino during the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Otto Kasch / www.segel-bilder.de
Spanish Hansa 303 sailor Violeta del Reino during the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Otto Kasch / www.segel-bilder.de

Speaking to World Sailing the day prior, a nervous del Reino commented, "I'm panicking. I still have to fight."

Any signs of nerves were put to bed as soon as the first starting gun was sounded on the final day and she sailed superbly all day long to seal the deal.

"This is the biggest event I've ever been in," exclaimed del Reino after racing. "This week has been quite hard because most of the time we've had a lot of wind. It's been a very tough competition and I'm very happy to have been here, competing with this group of people.

"I feel very proud."

Watch del Reino speak about her week on Facebook Live.

The fight for silver and bronze went down to the wire with plenty of possibilities. In the end Ana Paula Gonçalves (BRA) did enough for silver and Cherrie Pinpin (PHI) picked up bronze.

World Sailing caught up with Pinpin in Kiel this week:

Poland's Cichocki dominated the Men's Hansa 303 and three final day race wins handed him his second Para World Sailing title in as many years, having won gold in the SKUD18 at the 2016 Para World Sailing Championships.

Polish Hansa 303 sailor Piotr Cichocki during the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Otto Kasch / www.segel-bilder.de
Polish Hansa 303 sailor Piotr Cichocki during the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Otto Kasch / www.segel-bilder.de

Australia's Christopher Symonds fended off a late charge from Germany's Jens Kroker to seal silver. The German settled for bronze.

Full results are available at www.manage2sail.com/en-US/event/KielWeek

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

15th Clagett Regatta day 2
Challenging conditions in Newport Mother nature decided the turn on a performance for the second day of racing at the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta, and in turn the race committee delayed the start of racing by two and a half hours to allow thunderstorms to pass. Posted today at 7:33 am Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 1
21 boats racing at Newport, Rhode Island The twenty one boats registered for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta were greeted with a established Southerly breeze in Newport on Friday. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun Coaching clinic kicks off the 15th Clagett
On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport RI, the 2.4mR and Sonar sailors in town for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta converged on Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun New talent on the block
Thanks to Paralympic Development Program The Para World Sailing Championships kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, in Kiel, Germany. There are fresh faces competing at the event though, thanks to World Sailing's Paralympic Development Program (PDP). Posted on 22 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy