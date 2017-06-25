Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

by Henri Lloyd today at 3:30 pm 25 June 2017

One Week to Round the Island
One of the largest participation sporting events in the UK Whether you're an old hand of newcomer to the race, there's something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend. Posted on 24 Jun Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition
Five decades of relentless innovation For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing. Posted on 23 Jun Henri Lloyd proud of Land Rover BAR Academy
2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016. Posted on 22 Jun Britain's Land Rover BAR Academy win
Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Britain's youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title. Posted on 21 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals day 1
Fairytale start for TeamBDA but Land Rover BAR Academy dominate Day one of the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Finals belonged to Land Rover BAR Academy who sit on top of the leaderboard heading into day two after two second places and a first place in the three races on day one. Posted on 20 Jun Bermuda's sailors are the story of the summer
In the Red Bull Youth America's Cup A group of young athletes from the small island of Bermuda have defied the odds in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. They won the hearts of their country in the Qualifiers, and when the Finals play out the whole world may be under their spell. Posted on 20 Jun Sailing superstars of tomorrow set
Red Bull Youth America's Cup finals start Tuesday The best youth sailors on the planet will vie for glory in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup this week, and try to catch the eye of the America's Cup teams who are also competing on Bermuda's Great Sound. Posted on 19 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 4
Final eight now confirmed in Bermuda Day Two of the Pool A Qualifiers in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup once again belonged to Sweden's Artemis Youth Racing as they topped the tables with two wins. Posted on 16 Jun Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection
Rapid technology advances in recent years Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort. Posted on 16 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup day 3
Pool A Qualifiers underway in Bermuda Artemis Youth Racing stole the early advantage in the Pool A Qualifiers with the Swedish team finishing the pool's first day of racing on top of the standings after scoring two first and a third in the day's three races. Posted on 16 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Mount Batten Centre for Watersports Supernova Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Supernova
Mount Batten Centre for Watersports- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK Beneteau Beneteau Owners Weekend for Beneteau
Foxs YC, Ipswich, UK- 1 Jul Ullswater YC Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Bala SC Tinker Open Meeting for Tinker
Bala SC- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Denmark Star World Championship for Star
Denmark- 1 Jul to 8 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Marconi SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi SC- 2 Jul Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul
