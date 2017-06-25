Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal
25 June 2017
25 June 2017
LAND ROVER BAR ACADEMY WIN YOUTH AMERICA'S CUP
Britain’s youth America’s Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda’s Great Sound to take the title.
Festivals are a time for everyone to showcase their style and seeing who wears what is half the fun! But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about festivals, it’s that you can never predict the weather, so it helps to come prepared. Those who manage to combine great style with the best in weather protection will always come out on top – because no-one wants the weather to dampen their party spirit.
