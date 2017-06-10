Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Attenborough Sailing Club

by Mike Pritchard today at 12:31 pm

Attenborough Sailing Club in Nottinghamshire hosted a Supernova Open meeting, sponsored by Noble Marine on 10th June. Twelve boats took part in three races held in blustery and challenging conditions.

Tim Hand from Swarkestone led the fleet away in the first race but was eventually overhauled by local sailor Gary Cawthorn in his Mark 1 boat. Unfortunately, an altercation between the two leaders led to a broken tiller for Gary and a retirement. Tim went on to win the race comfortably. Local sailor Kevin Last held on to second place from Tom Chadfield from Blithfield.

After a hearty lunch, Race Officer Mike Pritchard held two back to races as the win continued to increase. Andrew Goodman of Attenborough led the fleet away in race 2 and led at the windward mark. After a poor start, Tim Hand slowly worked his way through the fleet and led after the first lap, holding the lead to the end and thus winning overall with a race to spare. Gary with a new tiller had a steady race holding on to second place whilst the procession continued further back with Peter Housley of Sutton-in-Ashfield taking third from Iain Barlow of Swarkestone.

Tom Chadfield led the fleet in race 3 and held this for two laps with Tim Hand in second making little impression. Several boats capsized on the down ward run and at the numerous gybes. On the second lap on the long run a severe wind shift as he was gybing resulted in Tom capsizing to windward and when he eventually recovered, he decided to retire. This left Tim Hand well clear in first place and he maintained this position until the end. Rob Corner from Attenborough took over in second place but was chased down by Peter Housley, passing him downwind on the third lap and they remained in these positions until the end. After a poor start Kevin last fought his way to fourth.

A testing day saw Tim Hand win overall from Peter Housley and Kevin Last.

Overall Results: (top five)

1st Tim Hand, Swarkestone

2nd Peter Housley, Sutton-in-Ashfield

3rd Kevin Last, Attenborough

4th Rob Corner, Attenborough

5th Tom Chadfield, Blithfield