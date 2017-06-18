Please select your home edition
Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017

by Adrian Saunders today at 2:04 pm 17-18 June 2017
Victory class at the Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta © Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta

The Sunsail Portsmouth Regatta 2017 took place last weekend under blue skies and with gentle breezes. Indeed on the first day, Saturday, there was no wind and the fleets lay becalmed until the god of the winds, took pity and sent an 8 knot breeze, gusting 10 which produced excellent racing.

Adrian Saunders, Commodore of the Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club, commented: "we have enjoyed a first class weekend with great camaraderie and a high level of helmsmanship in very variable conditions. It is good to see this level of competition in the Eastern Solent." Saturday night saw competitors and officials enjoying a convivial evening at the Royal Naval Club and Albert Yacht Club in Pembroke Road; the supper was particularly well attended and enlivened by beer donated by sponsors Langham Brewery.

Sunday dawned with even less wind but a rather patchy breeze blew up and racing was possible after 11:00.The Regatta ended with some very closely fought duels.

Prize giving was at Hornet Services Sailing Club on Sunday afternoon was well attended and saw the Portsmouth Regatta Cup presented to Kim Taylor owner of Victory Class Zest, as the overall winner. There were prizes for all classes, not least the Tempests competing this year for the first time.

Miles Linington, Regatta Chairman, thanked competitors, officials, helpers and sponsors for making it a wonderful Regatta. In particular he mentioned principal sponsors Sunsail and the tireless energy of Adrian Saunders and his team for ensuring a truly professional event. He looked forward with great confidence to 2018.

Overall Results:

Club Class
1. Minx, James Jopling
2. Cinnabar, Steve Burton
3. Hobo, Alan Long

IRC Class
1. No Retreat, David Riley
2. Xcitable, Sarah Hodgkinson
3. Crackerjax, Richard Hollis

Victory Class
1. Zest, Kim Taylor
2. Zephur, Brian Clark
3. Zelia, Geoff Dixon

Tempest Class South Coast Championships
1. Smarties, Philip Murton
2. Bexshtatic, Derek Budden
3. Tumbledown Wind, John Wilsonsmith

Supporting organisations who without this event would not have been so successful: Sunsail, Saulet Townsend solicitors, City Wide Taxis, Spinnaker Café, KB Boat Park, RS Divers, Youboat, Kemp Sails, DPFX Printing, Camber Wines, Langham Brewery, Blue Harbour Creative Media.

Land Rover BAR Cap
