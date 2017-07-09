Silver Wing – still flying after 60 years!

Start Line action during the Thames Valley Challenge at Silver Wing SC © Dave Perry Start Line action during the Thames Valley Challenge at Silver Wing SC © Dave Perry

by Lisa Killham today at 1:41 pm

This year Silver Wing Sailing Club in Wraysbury, Middlesex, celebrate their 60th anniversary and are inviting former members or associates to come and join them.

The Club is planning a Diamond Jubilee event to coincide with their annual regatta over the weekend of 8 and 9 July. As well as a full sailing programme and a 1950s themed party reflecting the clubs founding in 1957, and the annual camp out, the club are keen to invite former members to join them in reminiscing over afternoon tea on Sunday 9 July. The Mayor and Mayoress of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be attending and presenting the prizes for the regatta weekend along with other local dignitaries and community figures.

Silver Wing was originally founded on a, then working, gravel pit in 1957 by a group of sailing enthusiasts from British European Airways. Early Enterprises formed the original fleet. Whilst the club retained strong connection with the airline and with British Airways, over the years other clubs have joined including Gillette and North Thames Gas. More recently Silver Wing has welcomed members from the local clubs Wraysbury Lake and Kingsmead as they closed.

Despite being a small club Silver Wing continues to have a loyal and enthusiastic membership with regular competitive racing. As an RYA training Centre the club has introduced many to the sport and the youth section, Wing Cadets, has been a popular addition that has seen a number of young sailors go on to compete at regional and national level.

Former members or those with a close connection to the club would be warmly welcomed for afternoon tea. Full details are available by contacting