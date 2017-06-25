Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover

15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Regatta Day 2

by Sam Crichton today at 7:33 am 21-25 June 2017

Mother nature decided the turn on a performance for the second day of racing at the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta, and in turn the race committee delayed the start of racing by two and a half hours to allow thunderstorms to pass.

Once the sailors from across the US and Canada arrived at Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park, the race committee held them ashore for a little longer to let the breeze build.

Heading into the fourth race of the series for both the 2.4mR and Sonar classes, the wind was fluctuating across the West to North compass quadrant and put the race committee to the test when they had to make two course changes in the first race of the day.

Principal Race Officer, Tom Duggan (East Sandwich, MA) commented after the three races held today, "The wind was really shifty and we a the full range of wind strengths out there today. We are hoping to get in at least three races tomorrow."

In the three boat Sonar class, the team from Y-Knot sailing program from Lake George, NY had a successful day taking home two firsts and a second. They will now go into the last day of racing tomorrow with a three point lead over the Sonar team from Chicago.

Y-Knot Sonar racing at the 15th Clagett - photo © Ro Fernandez
Y-Knot Sonar racing at the 15th Clagett - photo © Ro Fernandez

Dave Whalen, skipper of the Y-Knot Sonar, spoke after racing today, " It was an exhilarating day today and a totally unanticipated experience." Whalen, who steers the boat using the Sip and Puff system continued, " There are a lot of people who made this come together and I have a huge amount of thanks to them. We as a program want to really work on our team work and boat handling skills."

Sailing with the Y-Knot program is Spencer Raggio, who is the Committee Chair with the program, spoke about the plans for the team going forward.

"We have three Sonars at Y-Knot and this has allowed us to increase our training capacity. Our plan is to be at the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing regatta in Oyster Bay in August and maybe if we can organize it have two Sonar teams from Y-Knot at the 2018 Clagett in Newport. We had a close to perfect day today and it was only by a couple of seconds that we finished second in a race that we had a technical issue with the jib. Dave used the Sip and Puff system all day to steer and our results are very encouraging."

The 18 2.4mR boats, a record fleet number for The Clagett, also raced three races after the delayed start. Tony Pocklington from Ft. Meyers, Florida maneuvered his way in to first overall, after a personal best ever day of results in the 2.4mR with a 1,2,1 scorecard.

"I had good starts and I took advantage of the great coaching we've had here at The Clagett. I first sailed a 2.4mR in 2012 and all I can say is once you get into one (a 2.4mR) you will love it."

Racing concludes Sunday for the 15th Clagett and the forecast is for the day to start out with a Westerly breeze starting out at five knots, becoming a Southerly of 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon.

Overall Results:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
2.4mR Class
1Tony Pocklington/ Ft. Myers FL 6[9]2112113
2Paul Tingley/ Halifax Nova Scotia 2[8]3533319
3Ted Green II/ N. Kingston RI 1116[8]8522
4Charlie Rosenfield/ Woodstock CT 524366[8]26
5Peter Eagar/ Toronto Ontario 45645[7]428
6Peter Wood/ Ottawa Ontario [11]47274630
7Dan Evans/ St. Petersburg FL 735745[11]31
8Tim Ripley/ Randolph NJ 310[19/RET]91091253
9Aaron Wong Sing/ Ottawa Ontario 8[15]10101111757
10Christine Lavallee/ Gatineau Quebec 13798[14]121059
11Ben Hall/ Bristol RI [19/DNC]DNCDNCDNC21262
12Alain DuBuc/ Montreal Quebec 12613[19/DNS]914963
13Serge Dionne/ Ottawa Ontario 1012111212[13]1370
14Audrey Kobayashi/ Kingston Ontario 91381117[19/RET]DNS77
15Julia Dorsett/ Kennett Square PA 141112[19/DNF]1515OCS86
16Siobhan MacDonald/ Mabou Nova Scotia 1514[19/DSQ]DNS1310DNF90
17Barbara Galinska/ Chicago IL 1616[19/DNF]1316171593
18Carol Whitmer/ Marlborough CT [19/DNC]DNCDNCDNCDNC1614106
Sonar class   
1Dave Whalen/ Scotia NY Spencer Raggio/J.R. Hardenburgh 11[4/DSQ]12117
2Gary Pierce/ Valparaiso Indiana Charles McClure/Jeff Long221212[3]10
3Duane Smith/ Homestead FL Frank Pingitore/Donoray Bickham/Dawn Hart[3]32333216
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun 15th Clagett Regatta day 1
21 boats racing at Newport, Rhode Island The twenty one boats registered for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta were greeted with a established Southerly breeze in Newport on Friday. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 7
Triple bullets for 470 stars in a windy Westerly A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard. Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun Coaching clinic kicks off the 15th Clagett
On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport RI, the 2.4mR and Sonar sailors in town for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta converged on Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun New talent on the block
Thanks to Paralympic Development Program The Para World Sailing Championships kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, in Kiel, Germany. There are fresh faces competing at the event though, thanks to World Sailing's Paralympic Development Program (PDP). Posted on 22 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 1
Light wind specialists shine Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Posted on 21 Jun Kieler Woche day 5
44 year old Scheidt shows youngsters the way in 49er fleet Robert Scheidt, after three races of the competition, lies in third overall in the 49er Men's fleet. Forty-four-year-olds aren't meant to be able to race a 49er skiff that effectively but the Brazilian is applying his famous work ethic. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy